* A Queens-based nonprofit closed its physical doors but will continue to live on virtually and help Brazilians immigrants in need throughout New York City, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz notes what charity is partnering with the NYC Marathon, who’s writing President Trump about immigrant rights and where Public Advocate Letitia James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez have been sharing their thoughts.

* New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres is unveiling three bills that would combat opioid abuse on Tuesday, including one that would train citizens to become first responders in addressing the intensifying crisis, City & State reports.

* A new $15 million lawsuit alleges that the Bronx District Attorney’s Office is a center of licentiousness with alcohol, sex and fighting all playing a role in the dysfunction, the New York Post reports.

* Photography by a former Rikers Island corrections officer reflects on how mass incarceration placed himself, his son and others from the same community on both sides of the bars at the notorious jail – Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

* The defense rested in the corruption case of Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after he and his three co-defendants said they would not testify in their own defense, The New York Times reports.

* The Wall Street Journal breaks down how New York City officials came up with the $500 million total in their new lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, with $355 million coming from inpatient and emergency care.

* Survivors of childhood sexual abuse will rally in Albany today to urge passage of the Child Victims Act, which would allow people to sue perpetrators in decades old cases, Times Union reports.

* New York City Police Department officials said they support a New York City Council bill calling on state lawmakers to make it illegal for cops to have sex with suspects in custody, the New York Post reports.

In Depth:

* Open Road Alliance, which provides financial assistance to nonprofits in need, has launched a low-interest loan fund called Open Road Ventures, which aims to distribute $50 million over the next five years, Fast Company reports.

* Teenage girls are becoming more politically involved, and a new generation of fiction books has responded by featuring diverse teenage heroines and the social and political issues they face, Bustle reports.

* U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently deleted the phrase “nation of immigrants” from its mission statement, signaling a shift in how this federal agency approaches the nation’s diversity, writes Bloomberg News.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* More and more nonprofits are following the lead of organizations like Coalition for the Homeless, which uses art to make abstract issues like homelessness more vivid to donors and the general public, Artsy reports.

* First lady advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, best known for planning the Met Gala, has left the White House after revelations that her firm reaped $26 million from Trump’s inauguration, the Times reports.

* A 19-year-old activist coalition partnered with the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive to create a Twitter tool called Backfire, which allows anyone to tweet at President Trump after every gun-related death in America, Observer reports.

* A federal appeals court in New York became the second to declare that U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired over their sexual orientation, the Associated Press reports.

* The passage of the Adoption and Safe Families Act 20 years ago “put America first in the world in the legal destruction of families,” Chris Gottlieb of the NYU School of Law Family Defense Clinic, writes in Amsterdam News.

KICKER: “Part of the way this started is because so many artists have a history of homelessness or living on the margins of society, so they do really have empathy for the issue.” - David Giffen, executive director of Coalition for the Homeless, via Artsy.



