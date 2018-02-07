FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* State initiatives like ending school “lunch shaming” and “free breakfast” fulfill ideas spread 100 years ago by University Settlement’s Robert Hunter, a renaissance man who wrote the book “Poverty” and later earned renown for golf course design, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the skinny on which ride-sharing company is giving away grants, who’s celebrating their workforce development program and who merged to lessen their overhead.

* Thousands of people on parole from state prison cycle through Rikers Island each year, often for minor violations, but there is a better way, and it would help close Rikers, former state Court of Appeals Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman writes in City & State.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo is turning to health insurance providers to help balance the state budget, citing the cost savings they will enjoy under the federal tax law, but state lawmakers have concerns, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* Alicia Glen, New York City deputy mayor for housing and economic development, referred to City Council members as “not that smart” in a deposition for a lawsuit challenging the city’s long-standing affordable housing lottery policy, Politico New York reports.

* Families for Excellent Schools, a pro-charter schools organization known for its alliance with Eva Moskowitz, announced it will close down following revelations of financial problems and alleged misconduct by its ousted CEO, the New York Times reports.

* The Bronx Defenders represent half of the 50,000 criminal cases in the Bronx each year and amNewYork interviewed new Executive Director Justine Olderman to hear what’s next for the 20-year-old nonprofit.

* Six nonprofits in the Lower East Side will receive grants from the office of State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman as part of a settlement with Allure Group, which centered around how a nursing home had to give way for luxury condos, Curbed New York reports.

* More news below …

* Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theater will re-open as a nonprofit venue, becoming the sixth out of 41 Broadway theaters to operate outside the commercial marketplace, reports the Times.

* Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. sent a letter to MTA Chairman Joe Lhota defending his decision to stop prosecuting subway fare evasion, calling those cases a waste of time and resources after Lhota criticized the move, the Daily News writes.

* The state Assembly passed a version of the DREAM Act, which provides college financial aid for children of undocumented immigrants, although it is unlikely to pass the state Senate, the Times Union reports.

IN DEPTH:

* New York City’s habit of housing more than 10,000 homeless people in hotels are propping up an industry that has taken a hit in recent years from digital competitors like Airbnb, columnist Steve Cuozzo writes in the New York Post.

* Jolie Milstein, president of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing urged de Blasio and Cuomo, via an op-ed in City Limits, to find common ground on affordable housing in the absence of zfederal help.

* Face-to-face fundraising might not be as effective as many people believe, writes NonProfit Pro, but those that insist on it should consider a few points before relying on this fundraising “sacred cow.”

* As partisan battles spread from Washington, D.C., Winn Periyasamy of FWPA, writes in Gotham Gazette that the dangers facing the Community Health Center Fund are getting lost in the conversation – undermining a key affirmation of the right of all people to healthcare.

* Two New York City real estate experts take a deep look, via New York Real Estate Journal, at the “byzantine” rules that govern Single Room Occupancy, an increasingly rare housing option in a city suffering from a lack of affordable housing.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* While President Trump rocked Washington with the release of a discredited classified memo, Vox reports on events that got lost in the media frenzy, including how the rules have been loosened on the activities of payday lenders ...

* Climate change and the associated threats to the Earth’s stability is convincing some people to avoid having children, whether to protect them or to avoid increasing environmental devastation, the Times reports.

* The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is getting ready to propose a rent increase on public housing residents as well as new work requirements for some people receiving federal housing assistance, Citylab reports.

* A rising leader in white supremacist circles has a life story based on deception, a common thread in the messaging of such groups, the Times reports in an Op-Ed documentary video.

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





Email editor@nynmedia.com to submit an event.





KICKER: “Renewing federal funding for community health centers and other health programs is absolutely a priority and it should have happened by now. It must happen immediately.” Winn Periyasamy of FWPA, via Gotham Gazette.