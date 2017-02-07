Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

* Executives at the nonprofit that operated a Bronx shelter apartment unit where a malfunctioning radiator killed two toddlers were involved in a home purchase that raised red flags among charity watchdogs, DNAinfo reports.

* Friday was the last day on the job for Administration for Children’s Services chief Gladys Carrión, but there’s still no new course in sight, despite all the scathing reports and dead kids on ACS’ doorstep, the New York Post writes in an editorial.

* To avoid a repeat of the 2016 legislative session, Cuomo and state legislative leaders must ensure that every dollar proposed to fund affordable housing is included in the final budget, Jolie Milstein of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing writes in NY Slant.

* Three Republican Congressmen write an editorial in the Washington Post defending their legislation that would ensure that all 501(c)(3) organizations, including nonprofits, charities and houses of worship are legally able to make comments about a political issue within the scope of their normal activities.

* Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, top this year’s The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual ranking of the 50 Americans who donate the most to charity.

* Describing the past 18 months as “intense” and “challenging,” Clinton Foundation President Donna Shalala was eager to reassure that the foundation is “alive and well and thriving” in a call with a small group of reporters last week, Devex writes.

* The Democrat-controlled state Assembly approved legislation, which would make New York a “sanctuary” state by prohibiting the detention of undocumented individuals on immigration detainers unless there was a warrant from a judge, the Daily News reports.

* CNBC’s Fortt Knox podcast features Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, who recently made Fast Company's list of the Most Creative People in Business.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* NY1’s Errol Louis writes in the Daily News that the aims, ideology and prospects of massive protests against President Donald Trump’s administration are not yet clear, and many elected officials are trying to “surf a protest wave they didn’t create or expect.”



* Looming plans to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act are making a lot of hospital executives nervous because it’s unclear how the effort will affect their organizations’ bottom lines, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.





IN DEPTH:



* Jim Shultz, the founder and executive director of The Democracy Center, writes in the Stanford Social Innovation Review that democracy without activism is a hollow thing, and now more than ever activism must be as effective and as strategic as it can be.

* While several large California foundations - including Hewlett, Irvine, and the California Endowment - have signed on to a joint statement that criticizes Trump’s executive orders on immigration, America’s largest and best-known foundations are still conspicuously missing from the list, Inside Philanthropy writes.





THIS WEEK’S NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCAST:

* In this week’s podcast, Mark Goldsmith, co-founder and president of Getting Out and Staying Out talks about what a person with a rap sheet should say when asked questions about their background at a job interview, and why Rikers Island inmates listened intently to an “old white guy in a suit.”

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Supporters of a beloved Nolita garden that the city has targeted for development planned to protest outside Mayor Bill de Blasio's Park Slope gym this morning, DNAinfo reports.

* As part of an effort to raise awareness for Planned Parenthood, an organization whose funding is under threat from a Republican-controlled Congress, the Council of Fashion Designers of America created hot pink pins for Fashion Week participants to wear during the shows, the New York Times writes.

* In addition to a K-12 private school, a pre-K program, and a community development corporation providing job training and other services, New Covenant Christian Ministries established a credit union in 2007, joining the long tradition of religious congregations that have done the same in underserved communities, Next City reports.

NYN BUZZ:

The New York Community Trust's board approved 7.6 million dollars in grants to help 49 nonprofits bolster the arts, educate English-language learners, and improve elder care. Funded projects will also help those at risk of deportation; get more electric vehicles on New York's roads; and improve care for kids with serious mental illnesses outside the hospital. The Trust is investing more than 800,000 dollars to respond to federal policy changes and advocate against harmful changes to programs. Two key organizations-the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities and New York Housing Conference-will advocate for maintaining safety net programs, including Medicaid and food stamps, and affordable housing programs. Another grant will help Planned Parenthood's advocacy campaign to protect access to reproductive health services in New York State. And in an era of fake news, The trust is supporting New York's leading public radio station, WNYC, for local reporting. See the full list here.

* Meals on Wheels New York State announced the appointment of their slate of officers, directors, and governance/nominating committee members for the term beginning Jan. 1. Locally, Mary Coyle, Program Director of Meals on Wheels-EAC Network, has been named to the MOWNYS Board of Directors and a member of the Governance/Nominating Committee. Coyle has served in her role since 2015. MOW-EAC Network feeds over 600 homebound seniors on Long Island and delivers more than 220,000 meals a year. Meals on Wheels New York State is a not-for-profit organization that supports its member organizations by providing tools and information that its members need to make a difference in the lives of others in their communities.

* Thanks to a 140,000 dollar grant from Deutsche Bank Americas Foundation, Leake & Watts will be able to expand its Parent-Child Home Program to 36 children living in shelters, up from 16 children previously. PCHP visitors go twice a week to wherever families are staying, bringing a new book or educational toy each week, and then reading and playing with the children so parents can be confident when they do it. More than 93% of homeless families in Leake & Watts PCHP have completed the two years of the program, and the results are impressive. After two years in the program, children’s school readiness increased on average from 1.4 to 3.1, for a gain of 121 percent on a four-point scale.

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Two people with knowledge of the investigation said the New York City Department of Investigation has been examining the NYPD’s $6.4 million contract for body cameras, which prompted the city comptroller to not sign off on the contract, The New York Times reports.

* Liberal activists are pledging to mount primary challenges to the Independent Democratic Conference’s three new additions – state Sens. Jose Peralta, Jesse Hamilton and Marisol Alcantara – and organizing protests outside members’ offices, the Times reports.

* Officials said murders and shootings in New York City hit a historic low for the month of January, with murders down to 20, compared to 22 in January 2016, and shootings down to 58, compared to 59 in January 2016, the Journal reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

NYN EVENTS:

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which brings together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1 p.m. – The City Council Committee on Aging holds a follow-up public oversight hearing on social elder day care, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Government Sachs campers, New York Communities for Change, the Working Families Party and others rally to resist the JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs agenda on Capitol Hill, One Chase Manhattan Plaza, 28 Liberty St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – State Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and other elected officials attend a forum on providing diploma options for students, South Side High School Auditorium, 140 Shepherd St., Rockville Centre.

