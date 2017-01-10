Editor’s note: Do you know someone who dedicates their time to serve those in need? Nominate your friends and colleagues to be this year's Front-Line Heroes. Every year, NYN Media recognizes 25 members of the nonprofit industry who work in the field helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Front-Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Tell us who your Front-Line Hero is.

* Judy Levine, executive director of Cause Effective, a nonprofit that counsels board leaders and staff on effective stewardship and fundraising, offers some essential steps, in advance of our BoardCon conference, that new board chairs can take to lay the groundwork for successfully leading the board team and supporting the executive director.

* While the Bronx still has some of the city’s poorest pockets, many of the formerly scarred neighborhoods have been filled in with new or renovated buildings, and nonprofit developers have responded by emphasizing social services, collaborating with other groups and seeking creative sources to acquire land.

TOP NEWS:

* A longstanding dispute over the city’s foster care system has morphed into a bitter dispute between Public Advocate Letitia James and Mayor de Blasio’s Administration for Children’s Services, with James asserting that the city could have avoided the embarrassment of having the state order it to appoint an independent monitor to investigate the agency last month, according to The Observer.

* The NYC Fund for Girls and Young Women of Color, a collaboration of 16 foundations managed by and housed at The New York Women’s Foundation, announced its 2016 grants totaling 2.1 million dollars, awarded to 28 nonprofit organizations across the five boroughs, according to Philanthropy New York, which has a list of the grantees.

* At his regional State of the State address in New York City on Monday, Cuomo proposed a 35 million dollar pilot program to add 22,000 after-school slots for students in poor districts across the state, including in the Bronx, Politico New York writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo made scant reference to affordable housing Monday in his first of six State of the State speeches, as the $2 billion he promised as part of last year's address remains mired in Albany gridlock, Crain’s reports.

* DNAinfo reports that the developer flipping Rivington House, a nursing home for HIV/AIDS patients, for a luxury condo conversion added insult to injury by letting snow and ice cake the property's sidewalks days after a snowstorm, according to a local official.

* If Teachers College at Columbia University is likely to find itself on the outside in the Trump era, it's a good bet that the school will continue to be a strong magnet for foundation grants, at least from certain kinds of funders, Inside Philanthropy writes.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* Members of the New York theater community are organizing to join the Jan. 21 Women’s March in New York City, a sister component to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., which coincides with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Playbill writes.

* Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold shared some of his reporting techniques that could help other reporters who turn their attention to fact-checking charitable giving claims, Poynter writes.

* The United Federation of Teachers said that Trump’s plan to create a sweeping and publicly funded voucher system would sap funding from 1,265 schools in New York City, resulting in larger class sizes, fewer teachers, and cuts to after-school programs, Chalkbeat writes.

IN DEPTH:

* In what advocates are celebrating as a major win for the community land trust movement, the Department of Housing, Preservation and Development released a Request for Expressions of Interest for groups interested in forming community land trusts using city-owned property, City Limits writes.

* While all states can charge juveniles as adults, often for the most serious crimes, North Carolina and New York do so for every 16- or 17-year-old, regardless of the offense, but people who want to raise the age of adult responsibility in New York say that research shows a high social and economic cost of incarcerating youth, NewsHour Weekend reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Nonprofit New Destiny Housing Corporation has filed plans for an eight-story apartment building in Crotona Park East, in the southwestern Bronx, NY YIMBY writes. Alexander Gorlin Architects would be responsible for the design of the project, which would offer 41 apartments spread across 40,454 square feet of residential space.

* The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced that it will invest $30,000 in local food pantries and soup kitchens in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties this year, the Watertown Daily Times writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Queens Community House announced that Madhuri Kommareddi and Thomas Knierim have joined as the newest members of its board of directors. Both members bring with them extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. Kommareddi currently serves as vice president of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager. She worked previously for the Clinton Foundation as Director of Job One and as director of program development for the Office of Hillary Rodham Clinton. Knierim is group director and senior vice president of Signature Bank. Previous positions include Vice President of Citibank, Executive Director of Long Island City Business Development Corporation, and Associate Director of the 14th Street-Union Square LDC.

CAREER MOVES:

* The Chinese-American Planning Council announced the appointment of Wayne Ho as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume his new role on Jan. 17. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy and Program Officer for The Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, an association of 200 community and faith-based member agencies aiming to promote the social and economic well-being of underserved New Yorkers. He was responsible for expanding policy advocacy, capacity building and faith-rooted organizing initiatives to achieve FPWA’s strategic plan.

FUNDING AND GRANTS:

The New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute and Health Research, Inc. announce the availability of funding to support the implementation of peer training, education and support, anonymous HIV testing and other prevention and support services for individuals residing in NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision correctional facility. The RFA also prioritizes the provision of HIV linkage and navigation services for individuals within, as well as those who are recently released /discharged from a correctional facility. Note, this RFA has five components each targeting different populations.

NYN CAREERS

Development Assistant, Neighbors Link Northern Westchester

Neighbors Link provides innovative and impact driven programming to immigrant families and works to empower clients to successfully navigate community resources and to foster client leadership. We are seeking a full-time Development Assistant to provide administrative support to the Development Director. The ideal candidate will have some nonprofit experience, preferably with external board members and/or donors. Position requires regular weekday office hours, with occasional evening and weekend hours to support fundraising events and board/committee meetings.

LMSW Team Leader, Goddard Riverside Community Center

Capitol Hall is one of Goddard Riverside’s five supportive housing residences. A single-room occupancy (SRO) building, Capitol Hall provides housing for men and women who are vulnerable to homelessness because of their age, income, or disability. The staff provides daily meals, case management, recreational activities, holiday celebrations, 24 hour/7 day per week front desk security and more, while keeping tenant privacy and independence paramount.

Associate Director of Individual and Corporate Giving, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services has provided vital human services throughout New York City and Long Island for more than 100 years. SCO helps vulnerable New Yorkers build a strong foundation for the future. The candidate will manage a portfolio of 200 active prospects composed of individual and corporate prospects, support Director of Institutional Advancement in his major gifts (individual and corporate) moves and meetings, take on Management and Departmental Responsibilities, and collaborate with the Development Team to ensure the success of Special Events, including: Annual Gala, Fashion Event, Art Event and Golf Outing, etc.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* As Democratic leaders reassess their party’s mission and long-term strategy after the election of Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo seems the keenest to quickly broaden his appeal for a potential presidential run in 2020, The New York Times writes.

* De Blasio said that the city will triumph in its battle against a lawsuit two Staten Island Republican legislators filed to stop his administration from moving forward with plans to wipe the files of the city’s municipal ID program, the Observer reports.

* Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that so far Cuomo’s State of the State proposals have included plans that Assembly Democrats can support, the Times Union reports.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Howard Martin, CEO at Bronx House.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 10 -- The Faces of Poverty on Long Island roundtable features a discussion of this critical issue, leading with a presentation by Workmen’s Circle Board member, Prof. Steven M. Cohen.

NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

1 p.m. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his Long Island regional State of the State address, Farmingdale State College, Roosevelt Hall Student Union, 2350 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Mental Health, Developmental Disability, Alcoholism, Substance Abuse and Disability Services holds a public meeting, 250 Broadway, Committee Room, 14th floor, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The National Organization for Women-NYC holds protest to denounce NYPD Captain Peter Rose’s comments on “stranger rapes,” 94th Precinct Greenpoint, 100 Meserole Ave., Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – City & State hosts the State of Our State cocktail reception with state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli keynoting and featuring a panel with state Sens. Diane Savino and Cathy Young, Assemblyman Richard Gottfried and Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes, The State Room, 100 State St., Albany.

6 p.m. – ResistTrumpNY, a group of volunteer activists and citizens, rally outside the home of U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and call on him to oppose Trump’s agenda and cabinet picks, Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Stand for Tenant Safety Coalition host town hall and training on construction-as-harassment, Borough President's office, 1 Centre St., 19th floor south, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – The New York state Senate Mental Health Advisory Committee holds a public meeting, SUNY Downstate, 450 Clarkson Ave., Brooklyn.

