* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the low down about which New York City department is procuring verbal judo, what nonprofit is talking about underemployment, and who Attorney General Eric Schneiderman slapped with a $1.25 million settlement.

* NYN Media took a look at how the nonprofit Carter Burden Network expanded its mission through a Manhattan art gallery that fights ageism by only exhibiting work by artists over 60 years old.

* In recent years, New York City and New York state have passed legislation to expand workers’ rights, but a new report shows that low-income New Yorkers who would benefit the most from the policies have no idea they even exist, City & State reports.

* Organizations providing meals to seniors regularly overcharge the New York City Department of the Aging and deliver fewer meals than contracts stipulate, costing taxpayers $1.6 million, according to a state comptroller audit, the New York Post reports.

* New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will unveil his proposed budget for the upcoming year today, and among the top open questions are how a projected budget deficit will affect state spending on social services, Politico New York reports.

* The parents of a one-year-old Staten Island girl who died last spring are under investigation after the death was ruled a homicide, the latest development in their long history with police and the Administration for Children’s Services, reports amNewYork.

* More and more students in the Capital Region are qualifying for free school lunch, reports Times Union, but the increase is not only do to rising homelessness and poverty, but also to systematic improvements to identifying eligible students.

* Dozens of NYPD officers have been sent into the subway system in conjunction with outreach workers from the Bowery Residents’ Committee in the past week to address the homeless population that regularly sleeps on trains, The New York Times reports.

* The opioid crisis is having a devastating effect on New York City’s homeless population, driving up the number of homeless people who died in fiscal year 2017 to a record number, Politico New York reports.

* The executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC, Ravi Ragbir, was taken into custody by ICE agents, sparking outrage among advocates and elected officials who spoke out during a protest in Manhattan outside Federal Plaza, The Village Voice reports.

* NonProfit Pro has seven suggestions for emails that can be sent to donors that will keep them in the loop without soliciting donations at that time, including educational content, surveys and stories from your nonprofit’s work.

* The recent history of a Texas orchestra illustrates either a casebook example of nonprofit mismanagement, financial or otherwise, or a “romantic thriller” that might still reach a happy ending, reports Nonprofit Quarterly.

* The current naturalization process imposes prohibitive costs that prevent some immigrants from applying for U.S. citizenship, but a public-private partnership called NaturalizeNY has made some progress in combating barriers, reports Science X.

* President Donald Trump has indicated in recent days that he may not be interested in reaching a bipartisan deal that would revive the DACA program, Vox reports, blaming Democrats for the impasse.

* Nonprofits have not received enough credit for record-low crime levels in many American cities, NYU sociology professor Patrick Sharkey writes the Times, with research showing advocacy work in low-income and segregated communities led to improved living standards.

* Top Democrats said 50 senators have endorsed a legislative measure to restore net neutrality and override the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to deregulate the broadband industry, The Washington Post reports.

KICKER: “This is an international disgrace … this is the definition of shitty.” – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer on the arrest of immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir by ICE, via The Village Voice.