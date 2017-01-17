This week: On Wednesday, Jan. 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TOP NEWS:

* One week after Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration announced the city surpassed its latest affordable housing goal, Vicki Been, who leads the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, said she will leave her job by the end of the month to resume teaching and running an academic research center, Politico New York writes.

* Maria Torres-Springer, president and CEO of the NYC Economic Development Corporation, will take Been’s place, according to the Mayor’s Office.

* Comptroller Scott Stringer, who’s mulling a run for mayor, took a sharp swipe at Mayor de Blasio yesterday by telling a Harlem audience that the best way of dealing with Donald Trump is to fix the city’s numerous problems, the New York Post writes.

* Top city education officials, including deputy chancellor Elizabeth Rose and community schools director Chris Caruso met with 50 principals and social workers from 33 schools that educate large numbers of homeless students, Politico New York reports.

* State officials are preparing to move ahead with an overhaul of the health care network in central and eastern Brooklyn, including the likely merger of at least three money-losing hospitals into a single entity, the Daily News reports.

* In his State of the State book of legislative priorities released last week, Cuomo proposed merging the state’s pre-k programs, starting with the state’s first full-day program for high-needs districts and the Universal Pre-K program, Politico New York reports.

* The discontinuation of the Clinton Global Initiative will mean the loss of 22 jobs at the Clinton Foundation, effective April 15, and marks the third well-known nonprofit to announce layoffs during the past two weeks, The NonProfit Times writes.

* According to a November 2016 report from the Institute for Policy Studies, between 2003 and 2013, charitable deductions by people making over $100,000 rose by 40 percent, but they declined by 34 percent for those making less, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* As Democrats band together to boycott Trump’s inauguration, U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler insisted they will work with Trump, when they agree with him, though the congressman seemed hard-pressed to cite any places of agreement, the Daily News reports.

* NY Slant’s Nick Powell examines how President-elect Donald Trump and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the last New Yorker to occupy the White House, were brought up in similar circumstances and yet diverted so dramatically in their lives and ideologies.

IN DEPTH:

* ACS sent scores of families to an outside mental health consultant, but their dealings with psychologists were brief and limited and the city failed to provide the most basic background information about the families it sent to be assessed, potentially affecting Family Court decisions, ProPublica writes.

* A new study shows that the disproportionate imprisonment rates faced by people of color contribute to race-based inequalities in educational attainment, The Atlantic writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Dominique Bravo, director of a nonprofit that connects low-income New Yorkers with construction apprenticeships, writes in the Times that construction worker deaths amount to a public health epidemic brought on by inadequate safety regulations.

* The Samuel Field Y in Little Neck is piloting a new proposal part of ThriveNYC called the “Geriatric Mental Health Initiative,” which works to provide access to mental health services to older people directly through their local senior centers, QNS.com writes.

* Kickstarter is the first tech company to publicly back legislation that would make it illegal for employers to ask potential hires about their salary histories, and would apply to the private, governmental and nonprofit sectors, Mashable writes.

* Ann Toback, Executive Director of the Workmen’s Circle, writes in the Huffington Post that she’ll be participating on the Jan. 21 national day of action around the Women’s March to uphold her progressive values and those of her organization.

NYN BUZZ:

* Demonstrating commitment to the treatment and recovery of Long Island residents facing mental health and substance use disorders, the New York State Dormitory Authority announced a 561,000 dollar grant to nonprofit CN Guidance & Counseling Services to enable needed upgrades to the organization’s main client-serving facility in Hicksville. CN Guidance is a local leader in delivering behavioral health services to individuals and families, helping over 4,600 people annually. The agency holds an uncommon Integrated Outpatient Services license, meaning clients can receive substance use disorder treatment and/or mental health treatment together, at the same site.

* Dr. Dean Scher, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan, announced that John Boyle, of Tuxedo Park, and Susan Miller, LCSW, ACSW, of Woodridge, have been appointed to the nonprofit human services agency’s volunteer board of directors. Boyle, a corporate financial professional with more than three decades of experience in investment banking and wealth management, is founder of the private financial advisory firm Greenbelt Associates LLC. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of JP Morgan Private Bank in New York City. Miller serves as the Orange and Sullivan County Managing Director of Rehabilitation Support Services, a position she has held for more than 20 years. She is a licensed clinical social worker and oversees the operation of more than 30 programs for RSS in Orange and Sullivan Counties.

* PayPal reported 11 percent growth in charitable giving in 2016, processing 7.3 billion dollars in contributions over the year, including more than 971 million dollars raised during the holiday season alone. The company announced that 8 million PayPal users in 181 countries contributed $971,213,604 to 282,053 charities, making 2016 the biggest ever year for end-of-year donations with PayPal. Throughout the holidays, PayPal monitored giving behavior on an interactive tracker which uncovered giving trends on a global scale.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services seeks applications to fund the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative. Approximately $13.3 million dollars will be made available to support GIVE in the 17 counties outside of New York City that represent 83 percent of the Part I violent crime in New York State as reported through the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting system. These counties were selected based on the three year volume of Part I violent crime (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) reported through the UCR program. Read more here.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Vice President of Family Foster Care, Saint Dominic's Home

As a key member of the management team, the Vice President of the Family Foster Care Program will manage all aspects of the Family Foster Care Program, including service delivery, staff development, foster home recruitment, facilities operations, budget development and allocations. The successful candidate will ensure that the Family Foster Care program meets and exceeds the regulatory standards of all pertinent governmental bodies and meet contract compliance related to the delivery of Family Foster Care services contracted by government agencies.

Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. ANDRUS' Mental Health Division is seeking a Staff Psychotherapist to provide direct clinical services, as primary therapist, to assigned patients. The Staff Psychotherapist will provide individual, family and group and milieu therapy in the clinic and offsite and is supervised by assigned supervisor, assistant clinic manager. We have openings in our Yonkers, NY, White Plains, NY and Peekskill, NY clinic locations. (Bilingual Spanish/English required).

Executive Director, Nonprofit Bail Fund

New York’s first citywide charitable bail organization seeks an experienced Executive Director to oversee all facets of this nonprofit organization, including hiring, training and managing staff, implementing a process to ensure as many potential clients as possible are served and maintaining compliance with city contractual and operational requirements. The ideal candidate will have experience with the New York City criminal justice system, preferably with an organization dedicated to serving low-income residents and bringing fairness to the system. This individual will be involved in every area of the organization’s efforts and should have a passion for criminal justice reform and vision for growth as the Fund seeks to increase its presence in communities across the city.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expressed openness to renewing the so-called millionaire’s tax, a 9 percent levy on households earning over $2 million, but has not taken a firm position on the matter that may place him in a thorny political position, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* Cuomo has nominated Rowan Wilson to be a judge on the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, which could give the seven-member court a second African-American judge for the first time, The New York Times reports.

* Nicole Gelinas of the Manhattan Institute writes in the Post that the MTA’s plan to raise the monthly subway fare will hit the working poor hardest, and the latest proposal for how to cushion the blow won’t fix the deeper problem. See our recent op-ed by Community Service Society President/CEO David Jones about the “Fair Fares” campaign.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 18 -- NYN Media Presents Nonprofit BoardCon, 8 a.m.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/hl62d/44753149 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12:45 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at memorial service for Emily Kessler, JASA Club 76, 120 W. 76th St., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The parents of Ramarley Graham and community supporters hold a press conference on the first day of the NYPD disciplinary trial against Officer Richard Haste, 1 Police Plaza, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James hosts "Taking on Hate in NYC" in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Brennan Center at NYU, Lester Pollack Colloquium Room, NYU Law Furman Hall, 245 Sullivan St., Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie holds a news conference regarding women's health legislation, Speaker's Conference Room, Room 342, state Capitol, Albany.

3 p.m. – The New York state Senate Social Services Committee holds a public meeting, Room 123, state Capitol, Albany.

4 p.m. – Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. recognizes $50,000 grant made by Bank Leumi USA to Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, a UJA-Federation of New York partner, for its workforce development program, Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, 3450 Dekalb Ave., Bronx.

