FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz reveals who got congrats from the governor, how an Albany-based nonprofit brought Christmas cheer to kids, and what elected officials joined nonprofits urging passing of the Child Victims Act.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took a risk by invoking the Bible during his inauguration speech, one of several insights from a public speaking expert who analyzes the speech for City & State.

TOP NEWS:

* Mayor Bill de Blasio began his second term by declaring “a new progressive era” in an inaugural ceremony where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders administered the oath of office, The Washington Post reports.

* Both New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer got sworn into their final terms of their offices, beginning the unofficial and protracted campaign to position themselves as de Blasio’s successor, The New York Times reports.

* A $36 million lawsuit alleges the Administration for Children’s Services, the Legal Aid Society and SCO Family of Service ruined a man’s life by forcing him as a child to leave his parents and live with maternal grandparents, the New York Post reports.

* Social programs to combat MS-13, free school lunch for all and an anti-sextortion proposal are among the 17 initiatives that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he will discuss in tomorrow’s State of the State address, Gotham Gazette reports.

* More news below …

************

Too busy to attend in-person or real-time online continuing education events? NYU Silver School of Social Work offers a wide range of web-based, self-study continuing education programming for Social Workers and Mental Health Professionals. Choose from 14 compelling NYSED- and ACE-approved courses you can take on your own schedule, each at a cost of $25 or less per CE contact hour. Learn more about NYU Silver's online CE programs and register here.

************

* Erica Garner, who became an activist and founded a nonprofit after her father died from an NYPD chokehold in 2014, died at the age of 27 after suffering brain damage from a heart attack, NPR reports.

* Irene Steinberg, a Westchester woman who died on Dec. 31 with her family in a plane crash in Costa Rica, was a former member of the UJA-Federation of New York’s Scarsdale Women’s Philanthropy group, reports the Armonk Daily Voice.

* Trump may be president, but an Obama-era rule still requires New York City to meet a 2019 deadline for assessing whether the city is “affirmatively furthering fair housing,” reports City Limits, a requirement that could spark new discussions about segregation.

************

Look Beyond the Numbers – Not all Technology Partners are Created Equal

Fully integrated systems, need-specific configurations, and proper training should be expected from your software investment. T3 Information Systemsdelivers just that. A subsidiary of Tate & Tryon CPAs, T3 has assisted nonprofits with selection and implementation of customized systems for 25 years. Nationally recognized and an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Partner, T3 Information Systems is ready to help you Unleash Your Nonprofit’s Business Potential today.

************

IN DEPTH:

* The co-executive directors of Make the Road New York urged Cuomo in an editorial in the Times Union to address communities of color in tomorrow’sState of the State address, as minority groups face increasing hostility from the Trump Administration.

* An editorial in The Nation urges de Blasio to double down on a progressive agenda in his second term by advocating for rent regulation at the state level, increasing affordable housing requirements and safeguarding NYCHA, among other suggestions.

* The upcoming revocation of the DACA program could hurt senior citizens because of the heavy immigrant presence among home health aides and direct care workers, Susan Bornstein of MJHS Health System, writes in the Daily News.

* #MeToo and Love Has No Labels have lots to teach nonprofit organizations that want to rebrand or increase their online presence, writes NonProfit Hub, in a run-down of the best social media campaigns from 2017.

* Relatives of federal inmates communicate with their loved ones by posting messages on a warehouse wall that are visible from the small windows of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reports the Times.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Fast Company examines whether the phenomenon of Trump-inspired “rage philanthropy” will repeat itself in the upcoming year as tax rules take effect and donor-advised funds continue to gain popularity.

* Black people make up 20 percent of those facing deportation on criminal grounds but are only 7 percent of non-citizens in the U.S., reports The Atlantic, in a piece that examines the double-standard faced by undocumented immigrants from countries like Haiti and Nigeria.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Mary Ellen Clark, executive director at the New York City Employment and Training Coalition

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 9 – Point on Prospecting (POP) Talk: Higher Education

Jan. 24 – Second Annual NYN Media BoardCon

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24mbnm/115547522 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “More New Yorkers live in poverty than there are people in Philadelphia or Phoenix. If we become a place where the entrance fee is a $2 million condo and where only the most privileged can prosper, then we will betray the promise of New York.” – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, via the Times.