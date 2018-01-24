FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says who was disappointed by the end of the federal shutdown, which nonprofit leader got a standing ovation in Albany, what organization got an $18 million contract from New York City and who pitched in to help Bronx fire victims.

* Nonprofits like 100 Suits for 100 Men and The Lower East Side Girls Club are where quarterback Colin Kaepernick has put into action the ideas that sparked a nationwide debate about the intersection of sports and politics, NYN Media reports.

* U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer cut a deal to reopen the federal government and renew the Children's Health Insurance Program while delaying action on a permanent solution for DACA recipients. New York immigrant rights activists are angry about the deal.

TOP NEWS:

* The nonprofit Citizens Crime Commission of New York City is behind a new program that seeks to de-escalate social media feuds before they lead to violence in the real world, reports The New York Times.

* The passage of a key state deadline for calling special elections means that Republicans will retain control of the state Senate during budget negotiations in upcoming months, Gannett Albany reports.

* State Senate Democrats want to close a legal loophole that requires public, but not private, school officials to report sex abuse, calling on Republicans to allow a recently introduced bill to come to a vote, the Daily News reports.

* Former Erie County Social Services Commissioner Albert Dirschberger pleaded not guilty Monday in an Albany courtroom to a charge that he raped a county employee last month during a work-related trip, The Buffalo News reports.

* The “Bail Bond Queen” and other bondsman are pushing back at a proposal by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer to eliminate cash bail, saying that bonds ensure defendants appear in court, reports Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

* An investigation is underway after Rikers jailors waited nearly an hour before calling an ambulance for an inmate who was writhing in pain, five days before the 51-year-old man died, the Daily News reports.

* Despite action by New York state last year, Rhode Island has yet to investigate reports of immigration extortion associated with the now-shuttered nonprofit A New Beginning for Immigrants’ Rights, reports GoLocalProv.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofits should leverage two social media platforms: Instagram and LinkedIn – the former for brand promotion and the latter for networking with other organizations, Lindsay Crossland, direct of development for The Salvation Army, writes in Forbes.

* New York City remains one of the most segregated cities in the country in part because of racist housing policies, and the mayor must go beyond rhetoric to fix the problem city Councilman Ritchie Torres writes in Crain’s New York Business.

* A right way to judge executive salaries in the nonprofit sector is by comparing them to lower-level employees where the gap with for-profit counterparts tends to be widest, writes Generocity.

* Addressing rent law loopholes in Albany would help New York City avoid the burdensome costs associated with maintaining the city’s affordable housing stock, Oksana Mironova of the Community Service Society writes in City Limits.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Liberal groups expressed outrage over a deal between Senate Democrats and Republicans that ended the three-day government shutdown without the passage of any new protections for DACA recipients, among other demands,the Times reports.

* The Immigrant Defense Project told Vice News that courthouse arrests and other elements of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown are the most lasting legacy of his first year in office.

* More than 80,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the federal government to expand the food stamp program to include pets, an idea that advocates say could reduce how many animals are turned into pounds each year, The Washington Post reports.

KICKER: “In the days following the big announcement, we received over a dozen donations in Kaepernick's honor and it hasn't ended there. People have been donating in his honor as recently as two weeks ago. It's the gift that keeps on giving!” – Valerie Polanco of The Lower East Side Girls Club, via NYN Media.