* Steve Coe, the CEO of Community Access, argues that the city needs to do more to spread Crisis Intervention Training across the NYPD and ensure that fatal incidents - such as the shooting of Deborah Danner in October and James Owens, this month - are less frequent.



* Founder Ryan Baxter and Board Member Akil Bello of Promote Access to Specialized Schools NYC (PASSNYC) joined us for a podcast about how their volunteer nonprofit is working to increase the level of diversity at high schools like Stuyvesant and Bronx Science.

TOP NEWS:

* The parents of a 5-year-old boy found dead in Queens on Sunday were visited by city child welfare investigators 13 times before the fatal tragedy struck, the Daily News reports.

* Inside Philanthropy predicts trends for nonprofits in 2017, as the fiscal screws are tightening on government at all levels, leaving it without as much spare cash to solve problems, and creating vacuums that private donors move to fill.

* De Blasio’s budget will include a promise to spend $1 billion over the next 10 years to fix leaky roofs in public housing across the city, but critics say that will not be enough to fix the problem, the Daily News writes.

* The New York Philharmonic’s president, Matthew VanBesien, announced that he would step down this spring, at a delicate moment when a gut renovation of David Geffen Hall is being designed and fundraising is underway, the New York Times reports.

* The NYS Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Special Prosecutor announced that a Brooklyn woman, who is employed by Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services, was arrested and arraigned on charges that she struck a person with a developmental disability, according to a press release.

* Karen Haycox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity NYC, writes in the Daily News that creative solutions, like creating community land trusts, expanding down payment assistance and encouraging permanently affordable homeownership on a large scale could make homeownership available to all hard-working families.

* Celeste Ford, the manager of media relations for Carnegie Corporation of New York, writes in Philanthropy New York that with lingering concerns over the credibility of what people read online, foundations can produce high-quality content by telling the stories of its grantees or helping them to do a better job at telling their own stories as practitioners and primary sources.

* Stop whatever is happening in your organization that is pushing your good donors into “stranger” status, NonProfit Pro writes.

PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

TRUMP TRANSITION:

* A major conference that was to have discussed the human health problems that can be caused by climate change was precipitously cancelled with less than a month to spare, sending worries about self-censorship in the age of Trump, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Comments made by Trump’s chief of staff this weekend that the president wants to work with congressional leaders to find a long-term solution for young undocumented immigrants was met with skepticism and in some cases hopefulness by undocumented immigrants, advocates and politicians alike, Chalkbeat writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Experts say that while more effective doctoring and nursing, better equipment, and more responsive hospitals would help narrow New York City’s health disparities, these alone will probably not be enough, opening the door for so-called “lay health advisers,” City Limits writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Empowering Ourselves, a Bedford-Stuyvesant-based organization that works to reduce violence in central Brooklyn and provides youth programming, is looking to raise funds to extend its Summer Enrichment Academy, DNAinfo writes.

* The Parker Institute for Health care and Rehabilitation said it is planning to establish an Indian Cultural Unit, a facility dedicated to serving the Indian population of Queens and Nassau Counties, the Times Ledger writes.

* Archcare, a nursing home operator run by the Archdiocese of New York, filed applications for an eight-story senior housing development at 909 Beck St. in Longwood, in the southeastern Bronx, NY YIMBY writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The New York State Office of Mental Health, the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and the Department of Health announced that New York has been selected to participate in a two-year demonstration program to better integrate community-based physical and behavioral healthcare services and promote access to improved primary care, mental health, and substance-use disorder services. New York is one of only eight states selected to participate in the demonstration phase of this federal initiative, awarded by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. New York was originally one of 24 states selected to receive planning grants in the winter of 2015, to strengthen community-based mental health care and substance use disorder programs through the development of new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in pilot sites across the state.

* After 11 years of serving as the Chief Executive Officer for Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow, Randy Peers announced he will be stepping down to take over as the first CEO of the newly formed Greater Reading Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, in Berks County, PA. Under Peers’s leadership, OBT expanded across Brooklyn, and into Queens and the Bronx and the organization’s annual budget grew to $8 million. OBT is now the leading provider for education and job training services to “Opportunity Youth”, across NYC. When he took over OBT in 2006, he inherited an organization that just experienced the death of their founder, Sr. Mary Franciscus. Dr. Liliana Polo-McKenna, formerly OBT’s chief program officer will assume the role of Interim CEO at OBT.

* Representatives from Council for Family and Child Caring Agencies travelled from across the state today to ask the Governor and Legislature for increased funding and supports for the foster care system. While the number of youth in foster care across New York has declined, the trauma and needs of youth have continuously increased. The foster care system in New York today looks very different than the foster care system from 20 years ago. Many of the youth in care today have mental health struggles, severe trauma, substance abuse issues, or are medically fragile. Despite the needs of youth requiring more specialized treatments and increased mandated costs (health care, minimum wage and overtime) the state kept foster care rates flat for seven of the last ten years. Because of stagnant funding, foster care agencies are struggling to cover the costs of providing safe, therapeutic programs for children in their care.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services seeks applications to fund the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative. Approximately $13.3 million dollars will be made available to support GIVE in the 17 counties outside of New York City that represent 83% of the Part I violent crime in New York State as reported through the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting system. These counties were selected based on the three year volume of Part I violent crime (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) reported through the UCR program. The deadline is Feb. 22.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City officials are set to announce a $275 million investment in a police training facility, representing an ambitious effort to modernize and enhance the training accommodations for the city’s police officers, The New York Times reports.

* De Blasio has entered his fourth year in office with a growing economy, which on its face appears to be a potential boost for his re-election efforts, though some broader signs of a slowing economy and increased income inequality could hurt him, Politico New York writes.

* The Assembly and state Senate will hear from education leaders as they parse through Cuomo's 2017-18 higher education agenda, which at times appears to be disjointed and contradictory, Politico New York writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 31 -- Women's City Club hosts a forum on establishing single-payer healthcare in New York State.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – Fast-food workers and allies urge the New York City Council to pass a package of laws that would provide for more regular schedules and enable employees to set up nonprofit organizations, City Hall west gate, Broadway and Murray Street, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – A coalition of organizations including Move On, Rise and Resist, Working Families, 350, and Indivisible, hold lunchtime rally outside Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand’s offices encouraging them to hold up the nomination process on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet choices, 780 Third Ave., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Constance Malcolm, mother of Ramarley Graham; Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner; Royce Russell, attorney to the Graham family; and Communities United for Police Reform hold media briefing to provide access to information on chain of events of shooting and update on trial, 520 Eighth Ave., 18th floor, Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio presents the fiscal year 2018 preliminary budget, Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

4:30 p.m. – Hochul presents Cuomo's State of the State and budget proposals, Queens Chamber of Commerce, Bulova Corporate Center, 75-20 Astoria Blvd., Queens.

6:30 p.m. – Pa’Lante Harlem hosts a housing debate for candidates for New York City Council District 9, moderated by NY1’s Errol Louis and New York Amsterdam News’ Elinor Tatum, Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Community Center, 34 W. 134 St., Manhattan.

