* New York City must commit to doing better by its homeless population in 2017, starting with abandoning its shortsighted, costly attempt to convert hotels into homeless shelters, U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley writes in NY Slant.

* The city could be using hotel rooms to house the homeless for another nine years based on a new request for vendors, despite Mayor de Blasio’s stated goal of changing that policy “as quickly as possible,” the New York Post reports.

* Following ACS controversies, flooding the system with more removals, giving caseworkers less time to make thorough assessments and placing more children in foster care unnecessarily will create more harms, not fewer, Tina Lee an author and a professor of Anthropology, writes in an editorial for the Daily News.

* According to the New York Post, the state has formed a 200-person task force to enforce new minimum-wage requirements, Gov. Cuomo announced yesterday. In New York City, the minimum wage is now 11 dollars an hour for companies with 11 or more employees, up from 9. Smaller businesses pay $10.50.

* The fact that whole fields of nonprofits offer less than a living wage to frontline workers - not the never-ending discussion on nonprofit executive salaries - is where collective attention should be riveted right now, Ruth McCambridge writes for Nonprofit Quarterly.

* Cyril D. Tyson, who had worked on the staffs of the New York City Commission on Intergroup Relations and its successor, the Commission on Human Rights, when he joined Harlem Youth Opportunities Unlimited, a government-financed antipoverty organization that became widely known as Haryou, died last week at 89, the New York Times reports.

STRATEGIC RESULTS

* Councilman Brad Lander, in an unusual job listing for a communications director that he posted on several employment sites, said he’s looking for someone to help “resist the threats of the Trump regime to American democratic values and vulnerable constituencies,” according to The Daily News.

* A New York Post columnist writes that some nonprofits getting ready for the Trump administration seem to be putting partisanship above helping people.





IN DEPTH:

* There’s been little measurement on how charter students compare with people who attended regular schools when it comes to longer-term education goals, like getting into college, attending good colleges and completing a college degree, City Limits reports.





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* YouthBuild U.S.A. has expanded to 260 programs in 45 states and 80 programs in 21 countries and make its headquarters in Massachusetts, but its roots remain in New York, where its East Harlem branch, Youth Action/YouthBuild, is still in its original storefront, the New York Times writes.

* A new community center opening in February by Renew Queens will offer no-charge or low-cost English-language classes, after school programs, and other services for local kids and seniors, DNAinfo reports.





NYN BUZZ:

* On Dec. 31, 2016, Patrick D. Paul assumed the role of executive director/CEO of the Anderson Center for Autism. Paul, who served chief operating officer, succeeds Neil Pollack, who is retiring from role. Anderson Center for Autism a not-for-profit organization located in Staatsburg, N.Y., dedicated to providing high quality programs for people with autism.

* The New York State Bar Association released a reaction to Gov. Cuomo’s veto of a bill that would have helped more indigent people qualify for government funded legal services.

* Answer the Call - The New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund announced a $2.1 million donation from the New York Stock Exchange Fallen Heroes Fund. The funds represent one of the largest single donations in recent memory and will be used to ensure Answer the Call can continue to provide 25,000 dollars to grieving families immediately following the line of duty death of a member of the FDNY, NYPD, or PAPD.





NYN CAREERS

Director, After-School Training & Model Fidelity, Good Shepherd Services

The After School Training & Model Fidelity Director will partner with the Bronx After School Training & Model Fidelity Director to jointly manage the implementation of this after school model, by supporting staff in mastering it and ensuring ongoing model fidelity that is consistent across programs. In addition, the Directors will ensure that all required trainings are consistent across all after school programs and will coordinate the delivery. This position will closely collaborate with the after school Education Directors, Division Directors and Program Directors – as well as the Program Evaluation & Planning and the Learning & Development Departments.





Assistant Director for Donor Development, University Settlement/The Door/Broome Street Academy

Working with the Director of Development, the CEO, and other executive staff, the Assistant Director works to create and implement a strategy to engage individuals in our organizations’ work with the goal of gaining their financial investment. The organization is seeking to develop a major donor program, and the Assistant Director will be at the forefront of implementing this signature effort. Additionally, the Assistant Director will have supervisory responsibility for the development and execution of all fundraising events.





Outreach Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking an Outreach Specialist for its Health Home Program. The ideal candidate must have excellent interpersonal, written, verbal, and, communication skills; must be knowledgeable of the Health Homes program and be able to relay its benefits to potential consumers; must be computer savvy and proficient in various computer programs such as Microsoft Office, especially, Excel.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* After Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill that would shift the costs of indigent legal defense from counties to the state, and raised the standards for that defense, it now falls on him now to negotiate with lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session, the Times Union writes.

* After MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas Prendergast confirmed he will retire, Cuomo said he will look at a replacement that has both transit and real estate expertise, which he said is needed due to the redevelopment of Penn Station, Politico New York writes.

* Manhattan Institute’s Nicole Gelinas in the Post writes prospective challengers to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio should not focus too much on crime statistics or his corruption scandals, but address de Blasio’s failure to stick up for working-class New Yorkers.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

* Jan. 5 -- Queens residents are invited to attend a special educational meeting, “Understanding Dementia for Caregivers” hosted by CaringKind, NYC’s leading experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia care for more than three decades.

NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.





TODAY'S GOVERNMENT SKED:

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Inside City Hall” features New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, NY1.





