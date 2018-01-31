A point of interest: A New York Times op-ed argues that increased preventive care does little to reduce costs – a provocative argument in the face of New York’s medicaid redesign and brewing partnerships between hospitals and nonprofits who provide such preventive services. – Enjoy the read, Aimée



* The Trump Administration’s new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division is little more than Federally sanctioned discrimination, and LGBT older adults and others will suffer most, Aaron Tax of SAGE, writes in NYN Media.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz features details on how NYC is helping to empower disabled people, details on how to apply for Preserve New York grants, what kids are up to today at the state Capitol, and what upstate nonprofit landed a new board member.

* City & State’s third annual 50 Over 50 list recognizes 50 New York leaders who have distinguished themselves in civic affairs, including former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, the Rev. Al Sharpton and former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton.



* The New York City Department of Investigation released this statement after Derek Broomes, former president of the nonprofit Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, pled guilty to federal fraud charges, LawFuel reports.

* A Bronx man who spent 20 years in prison walked free yesterday after new evidence revealed he had not received a proper trial for a 1996 homicide, the New York Post reports.

* A federal judge ordered that Ravi Ragbir, executive director of New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City, be set free after his arrest by ICE earlier this month sparked an uproar, the Times reports.

* Translation services would be required at public meetings in New York City that occur in neighborhoods where at least 10 percent of residents speak a language other than English, according to a bill now before the City Council, amNewYork reports.

* The Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services, a mental services provider, vouched for a new employee to get a pass to enter Rikers Island facilities despite a prior arrest for smuggling cigarettes and other contraband, the Daily News reports.

* AirBnB promotes racial inequality and takes needed housing out of the market in a city struggling with rising rents – according to a new study funded by a union opposed to the controversial online service, Politico New York reports.

* The NYPD is investigating how a Bronx man died in police custody last weekend after he was handcuffed inside his father’s apartment, with witnesses disputing police accounts that the 48-year-old man reached for a cop’s gun, the Times reports.

* A $7,225 smart trash bin in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville highlights city efforts to address economic inequality through technology as well as suspicions among longtime residents about elected officials’ true intentions, WNYC reports.

* New York City Councilmen Ritchie Torres and Rafael Salamanca will introduce legislation Wednesday that would launch a new anti-bullying hotline after a student was stabbed to death by a classmate who said he was persistently bullied, the Daily News reports.

* Attractive visuals, compelling content, and an eye towards popular culture and current events are among the 10 ways that nonprofits can gain more exposure and support via social media, writes the Maximize Social Business blog.

* New York City’s recent count of people living on city streets shows that homelessness requires individually-tailored approaches in order to convince people to move into permanent housing, Pete Harrison, CEO of homeBody, writes in City Limits.

* Planning an event can be intimidating but NonProfit Pro offers six tips for making sure that novices know where to start including what to do once the event is over.

* New York took an enlightened step in criminal justice last year when Cuomo signed legislation raising the age at which young people are treated as adults to 18, but those already behind bars deserve a second look, and a timely one, the Times Union writes.

* A partnership with a high-profile brand or personality can boost awareness of a nonprofit, but a proper balance must be struck between landing an endorsement and making sure it serves an organization’s overall mission, writes Forbes.

* Despite forecasts that 600,000 out of 3.3 million Puerto Ricans would leave the island territory in the wake of Hurricane Maria, efforts to determine the extent of this exodus have mostly been in vain, BloombergPolitics reports.

* A new law in Idaho is a direct challenge to the Affordable Care Act and what comes next could determine whether states that allow insurance companies to avoid covering pre-existing conditions will be held accountable, Vox reports.

* Pay is not keeping up with inflation and Americans are saving less than ever, a risky position for many people and families if the raging stock market takes a turn for the worse in the future, writes Slate.

