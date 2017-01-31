FROM NYN MEDIA:

* With funding from The New York Community Trust, the Hetrick-Martin Institute is launching a pilot program designed to educate parents and families about LGBTQ issues before their children reach puberty.

TOP NEWS:

* In the face of harsh questioning over the city’s ability to protect children from abuse and neglect, Mayor Bill de Blasio told state lawmakers that Administration for Children’s Services commissioner Gladys Carrion would be out by the end of the week, the New York Post writes.

* According to tax returns filed by the Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, Inc., less than 10 percent of the money raised by the group through the years has gone to scholarships, the Times Union reports.

* Linda Sarsour and the Hispanic Federation’s José Calderón write in NY Slant that Trump’s xenophobic executive order won’t make our country safer nor will it fix our broken immigration system, it will only divide Americans further and embolden the resistance.

* Reversing its stance of more than a century, the Boy Scouts of America said that the group would begin accepting members based on the gender listed on their application, paving the way for transgender boys to join the organization, the New York Times writes.

* A Queens Catholic church abruptly blocked special-needs kids from using its gym in order to get a more lucrative deal with the city Department of Education, according to a new lawsuit, the New York Post writes.

* A 10 million dollar gift from the Thompson Family Foundation will support the Museum of the City of New York’s endowment for educational activities related to a well-known history exhibition, the New York Times writes.

* The city is marking the end of National Mentoring Month with the launch of a new program aimed at helping young New Yorkers, and allowing employees of de Blasio to volunteer as mentors for up to three hours per month, according to NY1.

* A proposal to restructure four struggling Brooklyn hospitals to form a unified health care system has won the approval of community members, DNAinfo writes.

* Prachi Patankar, senior program officer at Brooklyn Community Foundation, writes in Philanthropy New York that immigrant rights organizations can help defend communities from government surveillance and hate crimes.

* Nonprofit libraries and historical associations, whose mission is to preserve, collect, and interpret the stories of their communities, struggle with how to accurately maintain information as its formats evolve, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo intends to try to capitalize on the torrent of fervor against President Donald Trump over the immigration ban and wants to be at the forefront of opposition in New York, The New York Times writes.

* De Blasio said for the first time that he is open to expanding the list of 170 offenses that trigger city cooperation with federal immigration authorities to transfer undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes, the Post reports.





IN DEPTH:

* The New York Times considers what would happen if the Trump administration fully cut the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

* In the NonProfit Times, Jatrice Martel Gaiter, executive vice president of the external affairs for Volunteers of America, offers advance information for nonprofit staff and volunteers going to Washington D.C. to participate in a fly-in or hill day.





THIS WEEK’S NYN MEDIA INSIGHTS PODCAST:

* We talk to David Nocenti, executive director of Union Settlement, who did some research into the wide range of reimbursements he was receiving from the New York City Department for the Aging to provide the same services across his senior centers; and to Cecilia Clarke of the Brooklyn Community Foundation, about her work restructuring the philanthropy as a community foundation and how community feedback helped informed their funding priorities and divestment decisions.

* Founder Ryan Baxter and Board Member Akil Bello of Promote Access to Specialized Schools NYC joined us to talk about how their volunteer nonprofit is working to increase the level of diversity at high schools like Stuyvesant and Bronx Science in a special Insights podcast.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Cornell University in Ithaca announced a 150 million dollar gift from alumnus H. Fisk Johnson and SC Johnson & Son, a global household goods manufacturer, to its College of Business, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* Rockland County has been awarded a 1.2 million dollar state grant to encourage women to breastfeed, Patch writes.

* A plan to replace the Inwood Library with affordable housing and a new library - a partnership between the New York Public Library, Housing Preservation Development and the Robin Hood Foundation - could take over the parking lot that belongs to a public school next door, DNAinfo reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Chapman Perelman Foundation has contributed $1 million to the Department of Psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center to expand the Chapman Perelman Domestic Violence Initiative. The Domestic Violence Initiative was created in 2014 with an initial 1 million dollar gift from the Foundation to establish a prototype for providing mental health services to victims of domestic violence, a neglected area in the care of this social problem.

* On last week, Quality Services for the Autism Community celebrated the opening of its new school for students with autism in The Bronx located at 3200 Jerome Ave. The QSAC School for Students with Autism, which began enrolling students earlier this month, provides educational services for school-age children between the ages of 5 and 21 with an autism spectrum disorder who are referred to QSAC by the New York City Department of Education.





CAREER MOVES:



* Oliver Scholars, a nonprofit preparing high-achieving African-American and Latino students for success at the nation’s best independent schools and colleges, announced that three new members have joined the Board of Trustees. John Allman, head of the Trinity School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan; Robert Vitalo, head of the Berkeley Carroll School in Park Slope, Brooklyn; and Michael Kessler, attorney with Clifford Chance; were selected to serve on the Board. Oliver Scholars prepares high-achieving African-American and Latino students for success at the nation’s best independent schools and colleges.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Joan H. Tisch Community Health Prize is a $10,000 award presented each year to an individual and a nonprofit organization in the New York metropolitan area for outstanding accomplishment in the field of urban public health. It was created to recognize one individual and one nonprofit organization in the New York metropolitan area for outstanding accomplishment in the field of urban public health. The nominee’s work should be focused upon improving urban public health in areas such as: reducing health disparities; obesity / diabetes / nutrition; chronic disease prevention and management; environmental health; HIV/AIDS; health problems associated with poverty; healthy aging; mental health; substance abuse and addiction; public health policy and advocacy; and access, financing, and quality of care. Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Joan H. Tisch Community Health Prize. The deadline is March 23.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Peer Administrative Specialist, Service Program for Older People

The Service Program for Older People (SPOP), an innovative geriatric behavioral health agency, is seeking a full time Peer Administrative Specialist to support older people through our Intake process and provide Clinic administrative support. Competitive salary and generous fringe benefits package offered. Requirements are experience as a consumer in a mental health setting, High School diploma/GED, General office and computer proficiency. Geriatric experience, Bi-lingual Spanish preferred.





Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens, VISIONS

The Senior Director of Fundraising in Queens will plan and implement two fundraising special events in Queens including a major luncheon and one other event to be determined. The Senior Director will staff the Queens Community Advisory Board made up of volunteer community leaders, recruit diverse members and work closely with the Queens Community Advisory Board members in planning and implementing fundraising strategies, events, and public awareness of VISIONS services. All meetings and events will be listed on VISIONS community calendar and website. The Queens Community Advisory Board may also carry out activities such as volunteer activities with blind persons, eyeglass recycling collection, tabling at community events, marketing, outreach and public relations on behalf of VISIONS to generate referrals for VISIONS services for legally blind persons of all ages.





Case Manager, Homeless Shelter, CAMBA

CAMBA’s Shelters for single men and women and families are among the most successful in NYC, placing thousands of homeless clients in permanent and transitional housing. Recent increases in capacity, awarded by our funder, NYC DHS, have resulted in expanded professional opportunities in these Brooklyn facilities. Current open positions include general and specialty case managers (for Housing, Employment and MICA services). All Shelter Case Managers are responsible to collaborate for client intakes and assessments, psychosocial evaluations, treatment plans, and referrals to community resources.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s looking forward to "setting the record straight" when he meets with U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office about the corruption probe into his administration, the Daily News writes.

* Close allies to Cuomo have suggested that it's time for him to tamp down the hostilities with the state Legislature, particularly with those with other Democrats, writes Ken Lovett of the Daily News.

* The Village Voice sardonically writes about Albany’s opposition to New York City’s imminent plastic bag tax, led by state Sen. Simcha Felder.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Jan. 31 – The state Attorney General’s Charities Bureau holds "Doing Well While Doing Good,” which includes presentations on governance, accounting, legal and management issues concerning nonprofit organizations.

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11:30 a.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at the New York City Employment and Training Coalition's policy forum, “Advancing Advocacy Through Partnerships in Uncertain Times,” The CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Stringer, New York Immigration Coalition, Fiscal Policy Institute, elected officials and advocates unveil new legislation and analysis in favor of granting driver’s licenses to undocumented New Yorkers, Empire State Plaza, Meeting Room 7, Albany.

6 p.m. – Assemblyman Richard Gottfried speaks on The Women’s City Club of New York’s panel on the status of the New York Health Act, Mount Sinai Beth Israel/Phillips Ambulatory Care Center, 10 Union Square E., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – Long Island Clean Air Water and Soil holds a meeting to develop an action plan to address both local and national environmental concerns, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1692 Bellmore Ave., North Bellmore.

