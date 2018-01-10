FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Pamela Brasier, program director of Win’s Family Residence at East River, helps homeless women regain the tools of economic independence by channeling her own experiences as a single mother, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes the details on what former federal inmate joined STRIVE International’s board of directors, what the Vera Institute of Justice is up to later this month, and the latest efforts by ACS to combat domestic violence.

* Criminal justice reform advocates Gabriel Sayegh and Akeem Browder joined the New York Slant podcast to assess Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposals on bail reform and similar measures in last week’s State of the State address.

TOP NEWS:

* A New York City Department of Transportation supervisor admitted to city officials that he pushed a city contractor to donate $58,000 to a church under his control and then used much of that money on personal expenses, the New York Post reports.

* Inmates in state prisons face new limits to the books they can receive from the outside due to a new directive from the Department of Corrections that requires donations be made through just a handful of online vendors, ThinkProgress reports.

* Winter weather means many homeless people in New York City head to the subway system, especially the E train, which has a decades-long reputation as a moving homeless shelter of last resort, The New York Times reports.

* Even immigration lawyers say the Federal Detention Center in Batavia is a model for the federal prison system despite its role in the ongoing immigration crackdown, The Buffalo News reports, with no inmate deaths or escapes in its 20-year history.

* Local political opposition is mounting against two city projects that will transform a sleeping corner of East Williamsburg, Brooklyn by adding 750 new apartments to the area, reports City Limits, including a 15-story building atop a current public housing parking lot.

* Bronx native Liz Murray spoke about how she escaped an impoverished childhood with drug-addicted parents and fleas in her hair to become a Harvard graduate, best-selling author and founder of the nonprofit Arthur Project, Greenwich Time reports.

IN DEPTH:

* A request to establish procedures for unplanned absence is one way to broach the topic of succession on a board dependent on a particular executive directors, writes Nonprofit Quarterly.

* Engaging board members before their tenure begins is key to ensuring that they will be willing to ask donors for gifts later on, NonProfit Pro writes, while insufficient passion to engage with a nonprofit’s mission could be a non-starter.

* A Bush-era law requires requires that juveniles register as sex offenders after they commit certain crimes, but new research raises questions about whether this requirement ultimately makes communities safer, writes the Juvenile Justice Information Exchange.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The number of children removed from their parents because of substance abuse has spiked dramatically and strained state foster systems, but inadequate record-keeping means there is no data to assess the role that opioids play in the trend, Reveal reports.

* More than 200,000 Salvadorians lost temporary immigration protections they got 16 years ago after two earthquakes struck El Salvador, leaving some of them to decide whether to leave American-born children or risk arrest, New York magazine reports.

* The Atlantic predicts that increasing pressure on Democrats means that within two weeks either the federal government will shut down or the Republican-controlled Congress will pass and President Donald Trump sign a bill effectively renewing the DACA program.

* One hundred days have passed since funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program expired, and money for the program that covers 9 million children could run out as soon as Jan. 19, with no deal to renew funding for the program in sight, Vox reports.

KICKER: “No texts that help provide skills essential to finding and maintaining work after release from prison. No books about health, about history, about almost anything inside or outside the prison walls. This draconian restriction closes off so much of the world to thousands of people.” – nonprofit Books Through Bars statement, via ThinkProgress.