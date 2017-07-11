FROM CITY & STATE

* De Blasio has made it clear that the NYPD will not actively assist Trump in pursuing his anti-immigration agenda, but that doesn’t mean the feds don’t have access to the NYPD’s surveillance data, American Civil Liberties Union Advocacy and Policy Counsel Chad Marlow writes in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* More than a year after it was reorganized, the New York City Department of Homeless Services announced it has a new leader: Joslyn Carter, who was previously the department’s associate commissioner of family intake, has been appointed administrator, the Daily News reports.

* A Christian nonprofit that owns an apartment building in Astoria is allegedly using intimidation tactics to kick out its tenants in order to turn the place into a homeless shelter, QNS.com writes.

* A program offering free lawyers to immigrants facing deportation has stopped taking clients due to a clash between de Blasio and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito over whether city cash should aid people convicted of serious crimes, the Daily News writes.

* Several hundred people will board buses early this morning and make their way to the U.S. capital to take part in a national tenant march against proposed funding cuts to federal housing programs, amNY writes.

* Yonkers officials are considering sending "voluntary" property tax bills to nonprofit organizations like hospitals, colleges and religious institutions, lohud.com reports.

* Roman Espinoza's lawn in Watertown, New York, has a “blessing box,” a miniature food pantry receiving items from those who want to donate, and offering it to those who need them, CNN reports.

* Finding a job is never easy, but for those without a permanent address, the search can feel impossible, the New York Post writes.

* How the biggest philanthropists choose their causes isn’t always apparent from how they made their money, but those who have put a lot of thought into their choices have the best success in keeping themselves focused on those projects, and also on making an impact on issues where billions of dollars could easily be squandered, the New York Times writes.

* The new edition of the U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives’ worker cooperative directory includes more than 300 worker cooperatives from 36 states, with 43 in New York, Next City reports. Also, see our coverage of how housecleaner co-ops are using the web to help compete with larger, privately owned companies.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* ACCESS, a Brooklyn-based project of the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, which trains barbers and hairstylists to help formerly incarcerated men learn to recognize and act upon their own health risk factors, is supported by value-based payment, Health Affairs Blog writes.

************

Throughout the year, NYU Silver School of Social Work offers engaging continuing education programming for Social Workers and Mental Health Professionals, advancing the latest knowledge in practice, research and policy. Our NYSED and ACE approved programs are offered in a range of formats, including webinars, conferences, trainings and advanced certificate courses; for most programs the cost per CE credit is $25 or less. To learn about all our CE programs, join our mailing list here.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The National Council of Nonprofits is urging advocates to contactRepresentatives serving on the House Appropriations Committee, who are expected to vote as early as today on a spending bill that would weaken enforcement of the law on nonprofit nonpartisanship, sometimes called the Johnson Amendment.

* With Walter Shaub's imminent retirement as director of the Office of Government Ethics, it will be up to Trump to decide who takes over the agency on an acting basis and whom to nominate to run it going forward, The Hill writes.

IN DEPTH:

* In a podcast interview with the Chronicle of Philanthropy, David Peter Stroh offers practical advice on how systems thinking can, to echo his book’s subtitle, solve complex problems, avoid unintended consequences, and achieve lasting results.

* Nonprofit Hub compiled a list of essentials for assembling a good board of directors after listening to panel discussions and reading through articles.

* Since 1970, charitable giving has risen about one-third as fast as the stock market and the top three recipients of charitable dollars in 2015 were religious groups, education and human services, NonProfit Pro reports.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members need insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A nonprofit organization that helps homeless people get back on their feet while cleaning several business corridors in Queens has moved its headquarters to Long Island City from SoHo in Manhattan, the Times Ledger writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Caring Through Music, a short film by CaringKind, New York City’s expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving, with the support of B&O PLAY, a unit of audio company Bang & Olufsen, premiered to the public at large. Inspired by research showing that music is stored in a part of the brain not affected by the same degree of memory loss associated with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Caring Through Music explores how music is being used as a tool to reconnect with memories of the past in the lives of those affected by these cognitive diseases.

* America's leading Jewish news organization, The Forward, marks its 120th anniversary by launching a new monthly print magazine this month. Jane Eisner, the Forward’s Editor in Chief, has named novelist and Forward Culture Editor Adam Langer as editor of the new magazine. The magazine, representing a new era for The Forward, will build on a heritage of progressive thinking that started in 1897 when its Yiddish news and fiction provided a beacon for new immigrants. The magazine will focus on long-form news analysis and features inspired by the Jewish-American experience, and is available by subscription and at select newsstands. The magazine replaces the weekly print newspaper and serves to amplify the daily digital version of the Forward, which has grown by 50% in the past year.

* The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City announced that it is activating its Fallen Heroes Relief Effort following the tragic killing of Officer Miosotis Familia in the line of duty in the Bronx on the morning of July 5. The Fallen Heroes Fund was established in recent years to help support the families of fallen heroes as well as the broader NYPD community affected by these horrific tragedies. The Fund is part of a widespread effort with the NYPD to coordinate support to organizations such as: the New York City Police Foundation - Heroes Fund, the NYC Police and Fire Widows and Children Fund, Silver Shield Foundation, and others, based on the immediate and long terms needs of the families affected.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Accelerate Your Future in just ONE YEAR. Metropolitan College of New York offers accelerated one-year MBA programs in Financial Services, General Management, Healthcare Systems Management and Media.

Considering a career in Public Service? In just one year, you could have your graduate degree in Education or Public Affairs and Administration. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available for those who qualify. Attend our Open House on July 15th at 11 am at MCNY’s Manhattan campus. RSVP

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The New York City Conflicts of Interest Board allowed de Blasio to use city funds to travel to Germany to give a speech at a G-20 protest because it achieved a “city purpose” – of representing New York City and opposing President Donald Trump, the New York Post writes.

* New York City attorneys are seeking to quash a lawsuit that claims the property tax system discriminates against tens of thousands of largely minority homeowners because the suit does not identify a single person injured by the policies, the Post writes.

* A Manhattan Institute report found that de Blasio’s controversial Renewal Schools program has contributed to higher test scores, but also questioned the expense of the program, as former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s practice of closing low-performing schools was much cheaper, Politico New York reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 14 -- 48in48 hosts a free Nonprofit Picture Day

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/21bc3b/81432919 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

************





Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

2 p.m. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Interagency Coordinator for Nonprofit Organizations Fran Barrett, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Samuel D. Roberts and others host a roundtable discussion to address poverty in Newburgh, SUNY Orange Newburgh Campus, One Washington Center, Newburgh.

3 p.m. – New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado alongside many state officials and advocacy organizations discuss issues facing the state’s immigrant communities, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Room 9.64, 524 W. 59th St., Manhattan.

5 p.m. – New York City Councilman Andy King hosts a constituent services night including resources and solutions for housing, food stamps, immigration status and basic services, Eastchester Gardens Houses, 1140/42 Burke Ave., Bronx.

6:30 p.m. – City & State holds an award ceremony honoring 10 of New York’s veterans who continue to serve the community through their work, including a keynote speech by HELP USA Chairman Maria Cuomo Cole, Lucille's Bar & Grill at B.B. King Blues Club, 237 W. 42nd St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – ProPublica partners with New America New York City for Too Big to Jail: Executive Impunity from Wall Street to the White House, a discussion on corporate crime and the government’s prosecutorial strategy for top corporate executives, Interface, 140 W. 30th St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray hosts the fourth of five Community Conversations with Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio and other city and elected officials, NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, 3959 Broadway, Manhattan.



POINT OF INTEREST: When it comes to worker cooperatives, New York City has the most in the country, with 33 including Bed-Stuy Fresh and Local o Cooperative Home Care Associates, via Next City.