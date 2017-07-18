FROM CITY & STATE:

* Reigniting a debate that flared in April, the board is poised to send a set of Success Academy charter school renewals back to SUNY, the network’s authorizer, rather than approving them, Chalkbeat writes via City & State.

* If the Senate’s proposed healthcare bill were enacted, many people with disabilities could spend the rest of their lives in institutions, or worse, writes Meghan Parker, the director of advocacy at the New York Association on Independent Living,

TOP NEWS:

* News that City Councilman David Greenfield will take over the troubled Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty broke before the city and state agencies tasked with monitoring the not-for-profit after its 2013 fraud scandal had approved the hire, The Forward writes.

* The homeless shelter that housed four young men accused in a gang sex assault on a Queens churchgoer opened last year without any notice to the neighborhood because City Hall said “confidentiality and privacy are important,” the New York Post writes.

* Dr. William Clark Jr., who died in 2013 at age 79, donated money to the Central New York Community Foundation to provide grants forever to nonprofits that address community needs, Syracuse.com writes.

* Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim announced that Visiting Nurse Service of New York and its Managed Long-Term Care Plan, VNS Choice, will pay 4.4 million dollars to resolve allegations that the plan improperly obtained public funds and knowingly retained over 1.6 million dollars in Medicaid overpayments, according to a press release.

* School-based health clinics across the city are under threat and facing potential closure or serious staff shortages because of Albany’s budget cuts and a change in the State Department of Health's funding formula, DNAinfo reports. Also see NYN Media’s profile of Jessica Gulmi, coordinator of the Clinics in Schools program started in 2010 by Northside Center for Child Development.

* New York City Councilman Ruben Wills, on trial for allegedly misspending 30,000 dollars in taxpayer funds on personal expenses, flew into a rage in court as the judge barred his lawyer from calling five witnesses, saying they were irrelevant to the case, the Post writes.

* A state Supreme Court justice has temporarily ordered Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to veto a bill that would keep a Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center in West Seneca – a victory for activists who believe the current location is highly effective and object to his plans to close the hospital, The Buffalo News writes.

* Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is expected to call on the state to form an independent commission to investigate dozens of wrongful convictions in the borough, and is set to join the state's former chief judge Jonathan Lippman and civil rights lawyer Norman Siegel to propose the panel, the Daily News reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* One hundred years from now, hospitals will be nearly unrecognizable as care moves to the outpatient setting and organizations integrate artificial intelligence, telemedicine and other IT applications to care for patients outside the walls of their institution, Becker’s Hospital review writes.

* Amid the Obamacare negotiations, the New York Slant podcast hosted a health care debate between Assembly Health Committee Chairman Richard Gottfried and the Empire Center for Public Policy’s Bill Hammond over creating a single-payer system in New York.

* Since the Affordable Care Act passed Congress, Republicans have vowed to overturn it, but as millions of Americans have become insured under the law, it has become more and more popular, even with Republican governors, the New York Times reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Cuomo and state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman vowed to sue the federal government if Republican health care bills being weighed by Congress become law, amNY writes.

IN DEPTH:

* A push to unionize the nonprofit StoryCorps brings to mind recent organizing efforts in digital newsrooms, but its struggle is more typical of a nonprofit, where workers are expected to be fulfilled by the mission of the organization without pushing for better pay or benefits or demanding labor rights, The Nation writes.

* The Buffalo News profiles Nora OBrien-Suric, who earlier this year became president of the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* In schools in Buffalo, a city still grappling with high poverty and an under-educated population, the results of the Say Yes to Education Buffalo, a local chapter of a New York City-based nonprofit, have exceeded expectations, the Hechinger Report writes.

* The real estate executive behind Columbia University's campus expansion plan is launching his own development company catering exclusively to not-for-profit and mission-based companies, like hospitals and universities, Bisnow writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* A guide released by New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, a leading civil rights advocacy group for New Yorkers, outlines best practices for nonprofits when assisting and protecting immigrant clients amidst heightened immigration enforcement. As one of the first comprehensive documents to be created on this topic, NYLPI’s Guidance to Nonprofits Regarding Immigration Enforcement aims to protect and educate nonprofits on how to support and uphold the legal rights of immigrants in their communities.



* Astor Services for Children & Families in the Hudson Valley and the Bronx, a nonprofit that serves more than 8,000 children with emotional and behavioral challenges, has named Jeannine Mendez as director of development, public and government relations in the Bronx. A Bronx native, Mendez will oversee and implement the non-profit's fundraising strategies, build brand awareness and cultivate relationships with foundations, government agencies and major donors in the region, to help advance the work of The Children's Foundation of Astor. Previously, Mendez worked with the New York City Human Resources Administration's Office of Citywide Health Insurance Access, where she spearheaded education and outreach initiatives to promote access to health insurance and health programs for small businesses plus minority and low-income communities.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Department of Health, Division of Family Health, Bureau of Child Health seeks to improve the health outcomes for adolescents and young adults ages 12-21 with sickle cell disease throughout their care and treatment, including as they transition from pediatric to adult health care providers and strive to achieve self-care. It is anticipated that up to four DOH approved Article 28 Hemoglobinopathy Specialty Care Centers will be awarded funding to provide social support and assistance to navigate health systems and resources. This will include partnering with Health Homes as appropriate, and support for continued engagement with the health care system, thus enabling a smooth transition into the adult care system through comprehensive care coordination and navigation services. More information is available here.

* The William T. Grant Foundation is offering Youth Service Improvement Grants that support activities intended to improve the quality of services for young people ages 5 to 25 in New York City. The goal is to help strengthen existing youth services by addressing issues or problems at the point of service, where staff and youth interact. The grants fund specific, standalone projects that will make services more effective and, ultimately, provide youth with better experiences. Applicants should focus on a compelling issue or problem with their current services and propose their best improvement idea. Possible problem areas for improvement include: the program curriculum and teaching materials, direct service skills of frontline staff, or a gap in current services. The online application opened this week. All applications must be received by Sept. 7 at 3 p.m.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has raised more money than Republican candidate Nicole Malliotakis, according to a campaign finance report filed Monday, and de Blasio is criticizing his opponent for accepting donations from wealthy Trump supporter Robert Mercer, The New York Times writes.

* Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal is sponsoring a bill that would require anyone advertising apartment units in New York City on vacation rental websites to include the full address to prevent commercial operators from establishing illegal hotels, the Daily News writes.

* A new Siena College poll found that the majority of New Yorkers believe Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in charge of the troubled downstate mass transit system, and the fallout of the transit crisis is seemingly impacting his popularity,the Daily News reports.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

POINT OF INTEREST: "It boggles the mind why the state is not behind this. We had actually asked for an increase in funding and instead got the largest decrease in the history of the field," Sarah Murphy, of the New York School-Based Health Alliance on news that contracts for school-based health centers may be slashed, via DNAinfo.