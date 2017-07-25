FROM NYN MEDIA:

* The Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act was first introduced in 2003 to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and expression, but has never passed in the state Senate.City & State spoke with state Sen. Daniel Squadron, who sponsors the bill, about why he’s still pushing to get GENDA passed.

TOP NEWS:

* Mayor Bill de Blasio, seeking reelection in a city grappling with an affordable housing shortage and a growing homeless population, has recast his housing plan to provide for more poor New Yorkers at the expense of the middle class, Politico New York writes.

* An email from the New York City Transit Bureau ordered NYPD cops to “sweep” homeless people from two subway stations ahead of de Blasio’s arrival for a press event Sunday, but officials continue to deny that the directive was given, the New York Post writes.

* The Realization Center in Manhattan - where teens undergoing treatment for addictions to pills and opioids attend well-known high schools like La Guardia, John Dewey and Bronx Science - is seeing nearly twice as many city high school kids struggling with drugs today compared to only a couple of years back, the Daily News writes.

* The nonprofit charitySTRONG has now given the entire state access to its educational library of resources for nonprofit directors from the Buffalo and New York City metropolitan areas, the Times Telegram writes.

* A class action lawsuit and a legal settlement that required the state to give mentally ill residents the option to move out of adult homes and into their own apartments, with supportive services attached, has been 14 years in the making, but the entire settlement nearly blew up in a series of back-room legal maneuvers by the for-profit operators and their state regulators, WNYC reports.

* The International Charter School of New York sought an additional 100 seats for next year to accommodate growing demand, but school officials said the city Department of Education rejected their requests, the Post writes.

* Laurie Tisch, whose Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund is gearing up for its tenth anniversary and will have given $100 million to support access and opportunity for New Yorkers by year's end, describes philanthropy as something that's in her DNA in an interview with Philanthropy News Digest.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Republican Rep. Tom Reed said in a statement that he would not support the Senate’s health care reform legislation without the inclusion of the amendment to shift Medicaid costs from New York county governments to the state, State of Politics reports.

* NYU Lutheran Medical Center has changed its name to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and announced a philanthropic pledge of $25 million made by the Bezos Family Foundation that will support major initiatives to help mothers, children and families throughout the borough, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* A New York hospital recently earned $5.7 million in funding for its Epic EHR replacement to enable seamless health data exchange between all hospitals in the UR Medicine health system, EHR Intelligence writes.

************

Facing Constant Recruiting Challenges Due To High-Turnover?

Non-profits are frequently plagued by recruiting and onboarding challenges. It doesn’t have to be an uphill struggle. iRecruit understands the unique requirements non-profits are faced with. Imagine recruiting active and passive candidates for your non-profit organization... Engage team members, communicating, scheduling interviews, while tracking every candidate every step of the way from application through to onboarding and new hire paperwork.

We can get you up and running within 30 Days. Click here to engage with our sales reps.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Since they are unlikely to tweet back to the president, City Limits asked some of New York’s seniors what 140 character message they have about Trump’s proposed cuts.

* Vu Le uses pictures of puppies to accompany a plea on why a repeal of the Johnson Amendment would be disastrous.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit email marketers are lagging behind peers, and the preferences of constituencies, in their ability to provide personalized, relevant messaging, The NonProfit Times writes.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* CUCS is leading a campaign to reduce street homelessness across Manhattan using its signature triad of housing, psychiatric and medical services, according to a press release.

* Seven kids living in a homeless shelter in South Jamaica will get to live out their basketball dreams this summer as they attend a New York Knicks Summer Basketball Camp thanks to scholarships from the Garden of Dreams Foundation, QNS.com writes.

* NYC Parks and NYC Department of Design and Construction joined elected officials and community leaders in breaking ground for the long-awaited Bronx Children’s Museum, the Bronx Times writes.

* Construction is now underway on the massive La Central residential complex in the Bronx as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that work had begun on the first of five buildings that will be part of the overall complex in Melrose, Curbed writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Ten nonprofit groups from across the city have been chosen as semifinalists for The New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards Program, making them eligible for $60,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to Columbia Business School programs. The winning organizations will be announced during the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York’s Best Practices Workshop & Awards Presentation on Friday, Dec. 1. An expert 30-member selection committee chose the 10 semifinalists from a pool of 45 qualified applicants following a readiness assessment, application, and vetting process that identifies excellent and replicable management practices. The 10 semifinalists will compete for six finalist spots, which will be announced in October. Three semifinalists will win a total of $60,000 and scholarships to Columbia Business School leadership programs, which will be presented at the ceremony in December. The honorees include the Food Bank for New York City, Brooklyn Community Services and Gay Men's Health Crisis. To see the full list, click here.

* The Classical Theatre of Harlem announced the arrival of new Managing Director Daniel Kaplan. Kaplan comes to CTH from the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Boston Pops where he was Director of Business Development. The theatre is thrilled to welcome Kaplan who will be working alongside Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones and the CTH Senior Management Team. As Managing Director, Kaplan will play an integral role in the development and execution of the company’s strategic plan in addition to day-to-day administrative activities. Additionally, Kaplan will be responsible for the overall management of the theatre, advancing relationships between CTH and various local and regional resources, and strategizing for operating requirement and fundraising.

* Legal Services of the Hudson Valley has been awarded $18,000 by the United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region in support of its Homelessness Prevention and Income Stabilization Services in Dutchess and Orange Counties. This will allow LSHV to provide free civil legal services to so many more of our neighbors facing housing crisis, such as unlawful evictions or foreclosures. LSHV was also awarded a $5,000 grant for the Veterans & Military Advocacy Project for Dutchess County. This grant will enable LSHV to provide assistance to those who have served our country and are now facing civil legal issues, including housing matters and unlawful denial of the public benefits they have earned through their service.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio insisted there's “nothing there” behind allegations he inappropriately intervened on behalf of Harendra Singh, a major campaign donor and Queens restaurant owner who owed nearly $750,000 in back rent to the city, the Daily News reports.

* De Blasio endorsed Gov. Andrew Cuomo for re-election months before the Democratic primary in 2014, but six weeks before de Blasio has to face Democratic voters, there’s no sign when – or if – the governor will return the favor, the Post writes.

* U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on medical professionals to not overprescribe for broken bones or teeth extraction, and to insist that a New York state law limiting opioid prescriptions should go nationwide, NY1 reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

July 26 -- Enterprise NY and the Gotham Society host the Enterprise Gotham Society Social

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/21rv3n/84106187 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – State Sen. Jesse Hamilton, Assemblywoman Tremaine Wright and community advocates host a press conference on decriminalizing turnstile jumping and ending broken windows policing, Franklin Ave. subway station, Eastern Parkway and Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn.

2:30 p.m. – State Sen. Brad Hoylman hosts a senior resource fair with remarks by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Theresa Lang Student and Community Center, 55 W. 13th St., Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer attends the #GetOrganizedBK Civic Festival, Prospect Park Bandshell, Ninth Street and Prospect Park West, Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – Assemblyman Michael Blake delivers the keynote address at the Metropolitan College of New York panel, What is Manhood? A discussion on men's issues, 463 E. 149th St., Bronx.





POINT OF INTEREST: “Moderate and middle-income New Yorkers, defined as three-person households making roughly $69,000 to $141,735, are now slated to get 39,000 subsidized homes, compared to 44,000 in the initial plan,” via Politico New York.