* New York City is famously liberal and diverse, but its education system continues to be one of the most segregated in the country. NY1 anchor Errol Louis has written extensively about school segregation and he joined the New York Slant podcast to discuss the issue.

* A new report found New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s first year in office was marred by the deaths of 58 children whose families were known to child welfare officials and he should lead an all-out effort to prevent future tragedies, the New York Post writes.

* The Ford Foundation announced the launch of a $100 million fund to support organizations working to address mass incarceration in the U.S., according to Philanthropy News Digest.

* Giving in the United States set a record for the third consecutive year, topping $390 billion in 2016 as increases were reported in all major categories of nonprofits for only the sixth time in 40 years, The NonProfit Times writes.

* A Brooklyn judge lifted an order Monday that had been stopping homeless families from moving into a new 132-family shelter in Crown Heights, DNAinfo reports.

* De Blasio is finally willing to say there's a “problem of segregation” in New York City public schools after days of avoiding the terminology, drawing criticism from some experts and activists who suggested a bigger plan was needed to combat the issue, the Daily News reports.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is launching a new program that will award $10 million over the next two years to 18 cities for neighborhood revitalization, according to Housingwire.

* A criminal justice reform law going into effect Tuesday could mean relief for undocumented immigrants worried about being deported for low-level arrests, DNAinfo reports.

* East Harlem Housing nonprofit Nuevo El Barrio is suing to stop L+M Development Partners from buying a 135-unit rental building on Madison Avenue, claiming it should have the opportunity to purchase the property first, The Real Deal writes.

* Timothy Sedlak, who was convicted of attempting to hack into the Clinton Foundation’s computers, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison, the Daily News writes.

* The Republican-controlled state Senate decided to move forward on a trio of bills that would extend mayoral control of New York City schools in exchange for expanding charter schools, despite staunch opposition from Assembly Democrats, State of Politics writes.

* Employee Benefit News offers five reasons why employers cannot ignore the single-payer health care debates happening in New York and California.

* The New York Times writes about Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, who plans to remake America through restrictive voting and immigration laws.

* President Donald Trump's promise to cut in half the number of refugees coming to America has turned into a dream unfulfilled in Buffalo as figures showed the city welcomed 376 new refugees between Trump's inauguration and early June, The Buffalo News reports.

* As opioids kill more people and, in some cities, wreck more lives than traffic fatalities and murders combined, police are working with public health officials and more often carrying the antidote for heroin and its synthetic cousin fentanyl, the Times writes.

* What goes by the name of philanthropy and what the tax code regards as giving can rival the cynicism of the feudal indulgence business, columnist Nathan Schneider writes for America magazine.

* The proposal to cut funding to 33 cultural organizations making up the city’s Cultural Institutions Group for the coming year would be a great blow to the arts in New York City, a nonprofit consultant, filmmaker and artist write in City Limits.

* Tanya Fields’ Libertad Urban Farm joins a citywide movement to redistribute resources to poor communities that are often deprived of healthy food, The Guardian writes.

* In the wake of proposed federal cuts to nutrition assistance programs, city officials and GrowNYC are raising awareness and celebrating the success of farmers markets around the city, amNewYork writes.

* Moms for Moms Communities is a group of socially minded mothers committed to ending family homelessness in New York City by raising funds and awareness for Enterprise Community Partners. Using social connections to do social good, they’ve raised more than $35,000 to help homeless families and children in the two years. On June 9, Moms for Moms hosted a fundraiser luncheon at Locanda Verde to support its efforts to house homeless families in New York and provide a direct route for local women to get involved in this critical work. The event has raised $27,650 so far.

* The Mental Health Association of New York City raised $516,625 to support programs and services that improve the lives of people impacted by mental health challenges in New York City and across the U.S. The organization’s 25th Anniversary Gala, which was held at Gotham Hall in Manhattan and themed Just Talk About It: Stories of Recovery and Success, focused on the power of just talking about mental health concerns and celebrated people whose public words and deeds have helped thousands find hope and care.

The Homeless Housing and Assistance Corp. and the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance invite applicants to apply for funding under the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program authorizes a program of state-funded grants or loans to acquire, construct or rehabilitate housing to expand the supply of housing for low income persons who are, or would otherwise be, homeless. The state budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 included an appropriation of $64 million, of which $5 million may be reserved for the development of projects serving homeless persons with HIV/AIDS. Additionally, up to $1 million may be used for emergency shelter repairs in local social service districts with a population of less than five million. Read more information here.

* A Manhattan federal judge approved a $75 million payout from New York City to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the NYPD of issuing hundreds of thousands of bogus summonses to fill quotas, which will allow residents to collect payments up to $150 for each incident, the Post writes.

* An automated phone poll created by the Working Families Party conducted in the Queens district of state Sen. José Peralta, asked supporters to press 1 to show their support – when they did, the message they allegedly got was “F–k you,” the Post reports.

* Health advocates are launching a last ditch effort to get the state Senate to approve tougher restrictions on the use of electronic cigarettes with petition drives, phone blitzes and social media posts asking them to pick a side between public health and big tobacco, the Daily News reports.

June 14 – New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and Foundation Center host “Corporate Housekeeping: Keeping Up With Nonprofit Regulations”

June 14 – New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and Foundation Center host "Corporate Housekeeping: Keeping Up With Nonprofit Regulations"





* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

11 a.m. – New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman, National Institute for Reproductive Health President Andrea Miller and others march to the state Capitol before a rally for reproductive health protections, 25 Elk St., Albany.

11 a.m. – Members of Release Aging People in Prison, state Sen. Kevin Parker, Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry and others demand an end to racial bias in state prisons, Legislative Office Building, LCA Press Room 130, Albany.

11 a.m. – State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez hosts a roundtable on initiatives to address the heroin and opioid crisis, Tioga County Office Building Auditorium, 56 Main St., Owego.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Aging holds a public oversight hearing on how naturally occurring retirement communities can improve and expand services, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – Many New York City Council members attend the New York City Council LGBTQ Pride Celebration, City Hall Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – De Blasio celebrates the centennials of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and UJA-Federation of New York, Gracie Mansion, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Crown Heights residents, housing advocates, members of The Black Institute, the Crown Heights Tenants Union, New York Communities for Change and Picture the Homeless hold a rally against the Bedford-Union Armory project ahead of a Community Board 9 land use committee meeting with developer BFC Partners, Crown Gardens Community Center, 1169 Carroll St., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray hosts the third of five Community Conversations with Deputy Mayors Richard Buery and Dr. Herminia Palacio and City Council members I. Daneek Miller and Donovan Richards, Queens Central Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Queens.

7 p.m. – Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. hosts a Ramadan Iftar Dinner, The Bronx County Building, Veterans' Memorial Hall, 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx.

POINT OF INTEREST: Giving nationally last year was led by individual donors, who made up $281.9 billion, or about 72 percent of all philanthropy, via The NonProfit Times.