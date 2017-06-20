TOP NEWS:

* Philanthropy will increasingly slide into the driver’s seat of public life, with private funders tackling problems that government can’t or won’t, David Callahan, the founder and editor of Inside Philanthropy, writes in the New York Times. Also, listen to our podcast interview with Callahan about the release of his recent book.

* While 18 percent of respondents reported experiencing homelessness, those respondents identifying as Black, Hispanic, transgender or gender non-conforming were much more likely to say they had been homeless at one time, according to a survey of LGBTQ New Yorkers released by City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

* At a rally, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s done everything he can to accommodate charters and offered to “sit down anytime, anywhere,” for “a constructive dialogue about how we can work with charter schools,” the New York Post reports.

* Though the top-performing cities in a recent report were generally mid-sized and concentrated in Texas, the majority of schools with the best results for low-income students were clustered in large cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, according to the Hechinger Report.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered a multiagency investigation into whether landlords across the state are discriminating against immigrants, after residents of 23 apartments in Queens received a letter asking them to prove their citizenship or face eviction, the Daily News writes.

* Eva Moskowitz, who runs New York City’s largest charter school network, Success Academy, appears to have given up that dream for a shot at something even bigger: a chance to become the most influential education reformer in America, Politico New York writes.

* Millennials make up just 11 percent of reported donations as compared to 20 percent for Gen X-ers and 43 percent for Baby Boomers, however, they fare better in giving-related behaviors such as volunteerism and attendance at religious services, the NonProfit Times reports.

* A committee assembled by Onondaga County is gearing up to award $30 million to community groups that come up with the best ideas for fighting poverty in Central New York, Syracuse.com reports.

* A longtime running charity organization, the Robin Hood Foundation of Danville, Illinois, is facing legal issues with its name after the founder of the organization, Greg Miller, received a letter Wednesday from an attorney for Robin Hood Foundation in New York, Fox Illinois reports.

* New York State is now accepting public comments on proposed health insurance rates for plans sold on the state's exchange, WSKG News reports.

* A new study from the Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University presented some unflattering potential effects from the enacting of the American Health Care Act, Business Insider writes.

* The Trump Administration 2018 federal budget proposal threatens to dismantle the nation’s safety net for the poor and disabled., Carol Caton, a professor on the faculty of psychiatry and public health at the Columbia University Medical Center, writes in The Hill.

* The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against six immigrants who had hoped to sue officials from former President George W. Bush's administration over alleged abuse in a Brooklyn jail after the 9/11 attacks, the Daily News writes.

* Nonprofits, community groups, and philanthropists are embracing cocreation as a way to engage a wider community in tackling pressing problems, but only a small percentage of these efforts are resulting in bold innovation and powerful solutions, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* Though misconceptions about a career in development persist - preventing giving and deterring qualified people from joining the industry as professional fundraisers - employment of fundraisers is estimated to grow 9 percent from 2014 to 2024, consultant Allison White writes in Nonprofit Pro.

* The Department of Cultural Affairs is looking for a home for the Big Apple Circus tent, which it purchased for more than $929,000 in 2011, when there were still shows under the big top, DNAinfo writes.

* One of the oldest orders of black nuns in the country is selling its century-old building on West 124th Street as its membership shifts and other operations expand, DNAinfo writes.

* Alphapointe, a nonprofit that strives to help blind people find work, has purchased a building in the Richmond Hill section of Queens for $21.9 million, Commercial Observer writes.

* Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, has opened the application period for the second year of its Grant Readiness and Insights Training program. GRIT, which is made possible by support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, provides training for talented nonprofit leaders who seek support from evidence-based funders. GRIT applications are due on Aug. 1. The program will run from Oct. 4 to Dec. 13. GRIT teaches nonprofit leaders how to obtain support from results-driven funders like Robin Hood. The program is designed for executives of organizations that have a promising social service model, have been fully operational for at least three years, are in New York City and the metropolitan area, and oversee an annual budget of at least $500,000 but do not exceed $10 million in revenues.

* On June 7, The William F. Ryan Community Health Network hosted an anniversary gala at Capitale to mark 50 years of providing quality healthcare for all New Yorkers. Through generous donations by sponsors and benefactors, as well as special silent and live auctions, the Ryan Network raised more than $550,000, which will go towards supporting the critically important health services provided by Ryan’s medical staff. Members of The William F. Ryan Community Health Network's executive team, including Board Chairs from the William F. Ryan Community Health Center and the Ryan Chelsea/Clinton Community Health Center joined honored guests, friends and family, along with relatives of the Network’s namesake, the late Congressman William F. Ryan.

* The New York Life Foundation and the Afterschool Alliance announced $750,000 in grant awards to 18 middle school out-of-school time programs serving disadvantaged youth in communities across the nation. The grants mark the first awards made under the Foundation’s new $1.95M “Aim High” initiative. The Aim High grant recipients are receiving support for their work helping underserved middle school students reach ninth grade on time. Recipients are all afterschool, summer and expanded learning programs, selected for the awards as part of a nationwide competitive application process. In all, $750,000 went to 18 Aim High grant recipients this year in 11 states and the District of Columbia, including awards ranging from $15,000 to $100,000, with grant periods of either one year or two years. In New York grants went to the Arab-American Family Support Center in Brooklyn, DREAM (formerly Harlem RBI), and South Asian Youth Action in Elmhurst.

* The state Senate voted unanimously to extend the provisions of New York’s Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarettes, effectively banning their use in most restaurants, bars and workplaces, the Daily News reports.

* Commuters who normally use New York Penn Station are planning alternate routes to get to New York City by subway, ferry, and bus, while affected employers are devising strategies for workers who may need flexible hours or to work from home, The New York Times writes.

* Frustrated commuters are venting their rage at transit employees in New York and New Jersey, as these subway and train operators, conductors and station agents are the public faces of increasingly unreliable systems, the Times reports.

June 20 -- Hospice of Westchester hosts 15th Annual Golf Invitational

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on September 14th at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

11 a.m. – The New York City Council Committee on General Welfare meets, 14th floor committee room, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams presents a Maternal Health Community Forum, Brooklyn Borough Hall, Courtroom, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

12:30 p.m. – Office of Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez celebrates Pride Month with an event honoring leaders in the community, Feil Hall, 22nd floor, Brooklyn Law School, 205 State Street, Brooklyn.

12:30 p.m. – State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Public Advocate James make an announcement on women’s rights to reproductive health care access, 148th Street and Jamaica Avenue, Queens.

1 p.m. – Handmaids will be appearing in support of the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act (S3668 Bonacic, A1378 Cahill) and the Reproductive Health Act (S2796 Krueger, A1748 Glick), outside the state Senate lobby, third floor, state Capitol, Albany.

6 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts the annual Pride Month Celebration, Macy's Herald Square, 151 W. 34th St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – City & State honors 40 individuals under the age of 40, our Class of 2017 Albany Rising Stars, who have already distinguished themselves in their fields and are on their way to amassing accomplishments well beyond their age, Hilton Albany, 40 Lodge St., Albany.

7 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer attends the Museum of Modern Art’s PS1 Benefit Gala, Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: City Human Rights Commission officials said discrimination complaints jumped 60 percent in 2016, a trend that has continued into 2017, via the Daily News.