* The movement to close the Rikers Island jail complex has gained momentum in no small part due to the work of Glenn Martin, an activist who spent time there as an inmate. Martin joined the New York Slant podcast this week to discuss the problems at Rikers, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's role in the controversy and his plan to close the jail.

* After helping to connect more than 1,000 undocumented immigrants in New York City to essential health care services, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration is shutting down the Direct Access program at the end of this month, Politico New York reports.

* The New York City Council General Welfare Committee will have an oversight hearing to discuss a package of legislation that would extend the amount of time formerly homeless people can receive assistance to help pay their rent, Politico New York reports.

* The New York City Council should pass a package of bills to expand Living in Communities vouchers and improve the way they are distributed, in order to prevent vulnerable populations from becoming homeless, Win President and CEO Christine Quinn writes in the Daily News.

* A proposed New York City Council bill would prevent properties owned by nonprofits from getting caught up in the city’s annual tax lien sale, which exposes nonprofits to unnecessary foreclosure, the loss of their properties and often bankruptcy, Next City reports.

* Acting to avert a leadership crisis in New York City’s schools, Gov. Andrew Cuomo intends to call a special session of the state Legislature and introduce a bill that would extend mayoral control of the city’s educational system for one year, The New York Times reports.

* Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump family associate who helped plan Eric Trump’s wedding, asked for a chance before people judge her appointment as the administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Region II office, overseeing New York and New Jersey, the Times writes.

* Artist Anthony Goicolea has been chosen to design the first official monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people commissioned by the state, the Times reports.

* Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts is disavowing mailers claiming members of the breakaway state Senate Independent Democratic Conference are backed by the pro-abortion rights organization, the Daily News writes.

* New York City Health and Hospitals Corp. is suing the state Office of the Medicaid Inspector General and the health commissioner for refusing to reimburse $1.4 million in medical care given to five undocumented immigrants in a city hospital, the New York Post writes.

* A bill awaiting Cuomo’s signature would require Medicaid managed care providers to cover drugs from the two nonprofit pharmacies in the state, the Times Union reports.

* The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found the U.S. Senate’s Obamacare repeal bill would increase the number of people without health insurance by 22 million by 2026, only slightly lower than the 23 million more uninsured that the House version would create, the Times reports.

* Nonprofit Hub offers some tips for new nonprofits seeking grants, such as presenting a foundation with a draft of your letter of intent to receive some early feedback before officially applying for a grant.

* The Center for an Urban Future is set to release a report in the next few weeks that will describe the key challenges and obstacles that prevent students from graduating college in a timely manner or cause them to drop out altogether, Gotham Gazette writes.

* LGBTQ philanthropy has grown and expanded to encompass the diversity of the community it serves, K. Sujata, president and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women, writes in HuffPost.

* The Northern New York Community Foundation’s board of directors recently approved a $5,000 grant to support the Community Performance Series in Potsdam for its 2017-2018 season, North Country Now writes.

* Bronx County Public Safety was established as a nonprofit with a dream of bringing back “the original fabric” of its community and is seeking partnerships with the NYPD, other nonprofits and elected officials from around the borough, the Bronx Times writes.

* The Guild for Exceptional Children, a Brooklyn nonprofit agency that assists developmentally disabled children and adults, handed out several awards to people who have helped the organization provide services to its clients, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.





* Queens Council on the Arts announced that the Scherman Foundation has awarded it the prestigious Rosin Fund multi-year grant for $300,000 to support an innovative commissioning program that will create an arts support culture in two Queens neighborhoods – Jackson Heights and Jamaica – where it will commission new works of theater, dance and music. QCA will issue a call to Queens residents to participate in a yearlong process of selecting, commissioning and building relationships with artists during their creative process. Four artists will be selected to create an original, interpretive performance work that will be presented at a premiere in June 2018.

* United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region invites businesses and organizations to submit nominations for the Class of 2017 Loaned Executive program. The immersive leadership program is designed to be a rewarding opportunity as employees receive professional development training and executive skill-building throughout the year, while serving as key volunteers for United Way. As they assist United Way in fundraising, engaging volunteers and event planning, employees serving as Loaned Executives will gain experience in project management, communication, public speaking, professional networking, relationship building and corporate social responsibility impact.

* On Tuesday, the de Blasio administration will launch a Start by Asking faith leader outreach initiative with the Robin Hood Foundation, Catholic Charities of New York, UJA-Federation of New York and the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies during a Benefits Access Breakfast with faith and community leaders at FPWA. The outreach initiative is a partnership between the city and Robin Hood to connect New Yorkers with a range of existing programs that can improve their financial security. The initiative will train 50 houses of worship and community organizations on benefits access screening and enrollment. In October, these organizations will participate in a weekend of enrollment, where they will screen and enroll New Yorkers for benefits and services throughout the five boroughs.

www.nyncareers.com

Supervisor of Psychological Services, Pre-School JAWONIO New City, New York Supervising Clinician ANDRUS Yonkers, New York Senior Vice President - Administration SERVICE PROGRAM FOR OLDER PEOPLE, INC New York, New York

* Cuomo held a New York City fundraiser for his 2018 re-election campaign Monday night, but with fiery speeches and former Vice President Joe Biden as a guest, the event seemed more like a 2020 presidential campaign rally, the Daily News reports.

* Carl Paladino is set to testify Tuesday in a hearing against the Buffalo Board of Education, which is trying to expel him for allegedly revealing confidential information discussed in a school board executive session, State of Politics writes.

* Westchester County officials had hoped to opt out of statewide ride-hailing regulations in favor of their own, but the law passed by the state Legislature may prevent counties from enacting additional restrictions, Gannett Albany writes.

June 27 – The Alliance for Positive Change offers free HIV testing at select Duane Reade/Walgreens locations

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

11 a.m. – Win President and CEO Christine Quinn and New York City Councilman Stephen Levin hold a press conference ahead of the New York City Council General Welfare Committee’s hearing on a package of bills with Living In Communities voucher reforms, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer delivers remarks at the ribbon-cutting for the new Long Island City location for the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless, 30-30 Northern Blvd., Suite B100, Queens.

12:30 p.m. – State Sen. Marisol Alcántara, Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa, New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez and the New York City Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit meet and greet seniors to encourage them to sign up for rent-freeze program, ARC Fort Washington Senior Center, 4111 Broadway, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on General Welfare meets, 250 Broadway, 16th floor committee room, Manhattan.

3:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the Urban Assembly School of Emergency Management graduation, Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Place, Manhattan.

5 p.m. – Former Gov. David Paterson delivers the keynote address at the New York City Mission Society's Learning to Work program graduation ceremony, Washington Irving Young Adult Borough Center, 40 Irving Place, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the future of health care in New York at the Western New York Health Care Panel, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Gaylord Cary Meeting Room, Elm Street and Carlton Street, Buffalo.

6 p.m. – New York City Council candidate Ede Fox joins New York Communities for Change at a rally against the controversial proposal to bring mixed-use residential, commercial and luxury development to the Bedford-Union Armory in Crown Heights, M.S. 61, 400 Empire Blvd., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features Win President and CEO Christine Quinn, New York City Councilman Stephen Levin, Alfonse D’Amato, Charles Rangel and Keith Wright, NY1.



POINT OF INTEREST: “Give me a chance,” Lynne Patton, a longtime Trump associate who was named to lead the division of HUD that includes New York and New Jersey, via the Times.