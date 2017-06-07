FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Up & Go, a new website unveiled last month - supported by the Robin Hood Foundation, Barclays and the Center for Family Life in Sunset Park - aims to connect worker-owned housecleaning companies with customers across the five boroughs.

TOP NEWS:

* Douglas Blonsky, the president of the Central Park Conservancy, will retire after 32 years with the group that rescued the park from decades of neglect,the New York Times reports.

* A scandal-scarred Queens nonprofit is getting $69,000 in taxpayer cash from City Council pols doling out member items, budget records released Mondayshow, according to the Daily News.

* The New York City Council’s spending on pet projects will jump by nearly 3 percent to $61.5 million with political pork being dished out to nonprofits affiliated with firms who’ve worked as consultants for City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, the New York Post reports.

* New York City Education Department officials are expanding testing for elite specialized high schools in hopes of enrolling more black and Hispanic kids in top public high schools – part of a larger effort to diversify its public schools, the Daily News reports. Also see NYN Media’s podcast on the effort to diversify specialized high schools.

* Crime continued to plummet in New York City in May, with a drop of 661 crimes or 7.6 percent, from last year and the fewest shootings in any May on record, which NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called “nothing short of astounding,” the Post reports.

* The New York City Council proposal to subsidize transit fares for low-income workers wasn’t included in the final city budget, but it should be resurrected next budget cycle – and should be embraced as an overdue humanitarian effort to ease the burden on the poor, the Times writes in an editorial.

* A Senate Bill, introduced by Tony Avella, would have the county social services agencies verify that adoptive families remained intact and investigate allegations that parents had cut off support to adopted children, the Chronicle of Social Change writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE:

* Peer recovery coaches have staffed the emergency department at Richmond University Medical Center in an effort to convince those facing substance abuse to seek treatment rather than immediate discharge and in those six short months, according to preliminary data from Staten Island Performing Provider Systems, and 44 percent chose the treatment option, which is three to four times higher than the hospital's prior rate of connecting patients to treatment services, Staten Island Live reports.



* Healthcare providers around the country are taking a literal approach to mobile health these days. They’re customizing RVs, vans, buses and ambulances with telemedicine tools and wireless connectivity to bring healthcare to underserved populations, reduce time to treatment in emergencies and make life easier for schoolchildren and their parents, mHealth Intelligence reports.



* Thanks to the success of lifesaving antiretroviral medication pioneered 20 years ago and years of research and education, most H.I.V.-positive people today can lead long, healthy lives but in certain pockets of the country, unknown to most Americans, H.I.V. is still ravaging communities at staggering rates, The New York Times reports.

************

49th ANNUAL NASW-NYC ADDICTIONS INSTITUTE CONFERENCE: Substance Use in the 21st Century: Adapting to Recent Trends and Developments to Provide the Most Effective Treatment Options. June 21, 2017. 5.5 CEU/CASAC. Keynote Speakers: Dr. Samuel Kelton Roberts, Jr., addressing Black life, History, and Drug Policy. Dr. Edmund A. Griffin, MD, exploring the Gateway Hypothesis: Do Certain Drugs “Open the Gate” for Subsequent Abuse. Multi-level Sponsorships available (benefits including admission, membership, and exhibition tables) Register at www.naswnyc.org

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Elected pledging to overhaul the healthcare system and slash taxes, Trump has yet to notch a major legislative win, and time is running out before lawmakers leave Washington for August, Reuters writes.

* President Trump’s newest U.S. golf club reported a 12 percent decrease in revenue over the past 12 months, as its banquet business sagged and golfers played fewer rounds according to documents obtained through a ­public-records request by the nonprofit group NYC Park Advocates and reported by The Washington Post.

* The State Department called Monday for the immediate release of three labor activists, working with China Labor Watch, a New York-based nonprofit, who were investigating a Chinese company that produced Ivanka Trump shoes in China, The New York Post reports.

IN DEPTH:

* CUNY’s long been a pillar of educational opportunity, but black and Latino enrollment is down and the university system has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement. Former City Comptroller Bill Thompson joined the New York Slant podcast to discuss how he’s fixing it.

* In the space of just a few years, technology giants have begun remaking the very nature of schooling on a vast scale, using some of the same techniques that have made their companies linchpins of the American economy, the New York Times writes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Marie C. Iammatteo, CFO with Housing Partnership Development Corporation.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

************

Don’t miss The Joel Paul Group at OpCon:

The Joel Paul Group, founded in 1986, identifies and recruits experienced professionals to lead non-profits and academic institutions into the future. We handle each search – and each candidate – with the utmost confidentiality, professionalism, and sensitivity.

JPG has provided executive search and consulting services to the non-profit community for more than 30 years. Learn more about us at joelpaul.com.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* New York Police Sgt. Chris Yip went from not knowing how to play a note to being a classically trained pianist who performs at venues across New York City to benefit nonprofit organizations and holding benefit concerts that raise money for scholarships and City Harvest, The Week reports.

* BizDevel, a commercial real estate, architecture, construction, consultant, and vendor networking group raised $2,000 for the Boys Town of New York, New York Real Estate Journal writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York welcomed Carrie Sackett to its senior executive council as the new Vice President of Development. As Vice President of Development she will be responsible for designing, implementing and evaluating a comprehensive development plan. Her primary objectives will be to provide leadership, strategic direction, management and coordination for all of Little Flower’s fundraising priorities to maximize opportunities to both build on existing efforts and identify new ones. Sackett has two decades of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector. Most recently she served as Executive Director of Boys’ & Girls’ Towns of Italy, re-building its brand and donor base during the growing global crisis of unaccompanied refugee and migrant youth.

* The Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation announced the appointment of Daniel F. Wilhelm as its eighth President. Wilhelm, a highly regarded nonprofit executive and expert on crime and justice issues, assumed his position June 1. The Foundation, created in 1929 by eminent businessman and philanthropist Harry Frank Guggenheim, has been a leader in addressing violence and conflict since 1961. Until his appointment, Wilhelm was a Senior Fellow at the Vera Institute of Justice in New York, a premier non-governmental organization working to improve systems of justice. From 2007-2015, he served as Vera’s Vice President and Chief Program Officer. Mr. Wilhelm has also advised leading non-profit organizations, including the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, on justice-reform strategies.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* A Request for Applications will fund one Assets Coming Together for Youth Center for Community Action on Adolescent Health contract, funded at the level of $1,100,000 per year for five years, to promote a standard of excellence among community-based adolescent sexual health and other adolescent health programs. The CCA will support the New York State Department of Health’s Title V Maternal and Child Health Service Block Grant by aligning with the eight core Maternal and Child Health priorities identified for New York State. NYS’ Title V program has been a national leader in building comprehensive service systems for adolescents including access to confidential sexual and reproductive health services and delivery of evidence-based programming to improve adolescent health and well-being including a strong focus on positive youth development.

************

501(c) Agencies Trust was created by a dozen nonprofits in 1982 to help organizations like yours leave the state unemployment tax system and become reimbursing employers. The program currently has almost 1,500 participants and saves those nonprofits an estimated $20 million annually. Email hposada@501c.com if you would like to schedule a time to talk to us at the conference. Please visit us in the OpCon Exhibit Hall.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

Expectations are changing for an efficient and effective year-end close. In years past, finance professionals were asked to make sure debits and credits balanced. Now stakeholders are expecting much more, and new practices can translate into a successful annual audit. This CliftonLarsonAllen roundtable for nonprofit finance professionals will explore ideas to maximize the capabilities of your accounting systems, new perspectives on data management, and insights into financial closing and reporting best practices. Up to two CPE credits for attendance. Learn more and register.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Backers of legislation aimed at boosting U.S. manufacturing are optimistic that a proposal to encourage the state to give preference to American-made goods will be passed this month as the legislative session winds down, Dan Rosenblum writes for City & State.



* With House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi expected by his side, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to launch a New York Fights Back campaign designed to raise millions to unseat six New York House Republicans and help the Democrats win a House majority, the Daily News reports.



* De Blasio said he wouldn’t fight for congestion pricing, a proposal to cut the number of cars by charging drivers for entering Manhattan’s core – blaming a lack of interest in Albany despite backers saying New York City could act on its own, the Daily News reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

June 6 -- Sanctuary for Families hosts annual Zero Tolerance Benefit

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/vdw8d/74478717 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************

The Execu|Search Group is a leading recruitment and temporary staffing firm headquartered in NYC with additional offices in NY, NJ, CT, MA, and FL.

For over 30 years, we’ve been committed to finding people jobs they love and connecting companies with the talent they need. We specialize in: Accounting & Finance, Creative & Digital, Financial Services, Engineering, Human Resources, Health Services, Information Technology, Legal Services, Nonprofit, and Office Support. www.execu-search.com

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12:30 p.m. – The state Senate Committee on Higher Education holds a public meeting, Legislative Office Building, Room 807, Albany.

1 p.m. – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo passes a resolution recognizing Sock Out Cancer Day, while wearing rainbow socks in conjunction with Cancer Survivors Day, Assembly Chambers, state Capitol, Albany.

5:30 p.m. – New York State Allies for Public Education, Class Size Matters and others rally to reject the state Education Department’s Every Student Succeeds Act proposal in advance of a Brooklyn hearing, outside Prospect Heights Educational Campus, 883 Classon Ave., Brooklyn.

5:30 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James attends the ArtBridge 2017 Spring Art Auction Honoring Sanford Biggers, Andaz Hotel, 75 Wall St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts the Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration, Medgar Evers College, AB1 Dining Hall, second floor, 1638 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn.

POINT OF INTEREST: Workers on Up & Go earn an average of $22.25, compared to the average industry wage of $17.27 in the New York City area, via NYN Media.