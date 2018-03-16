FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* A forum organized by the Human Services Council brought together leaders from government and nonprofits to discuss a new report detailing problems facing nonprofits, but finding solutions remains problematic, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz reveals what two causes are bringing nonprofits to Albany today, what former president crashed the Citizens Committee for New York City gala, and who were among the contract recipients in today’s New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s approval blitz.



TOP NEWS:

* Tim Delaney, president of the National Council of Nonprofits, says there are new attempts in Washington, D.C. to politicize nonprofits and repeal the Johnson Amendment, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* More than half of state inmates released to New York City immediately enter the homeless shelter system – a rate that has doubled in recent years – and corrections officials are lacking solutions to the problem, NY1 reports.

* The Times discusses the issues surrounding transracial adoption and how parents confront issues such as assimilation, cultural awareness, and making the most of sometimes imperfect circumstances.

* Calverton, Long Island is the site of a $90 million project that aims to shake up addiction treatment by locating short-term detoxing, long-term treatment and research facilities on a single 40-acre campus, Long Island Business News reports.

* Criminal justice reform has largely avoided changes to how we treat “violent criminals,” but research shows they’re less likely to reoffend than others, and victims aren’t always well served by harsh sentences, City Limits writes.

* The Administration for Children’s Services has had a new commissioner for a year but state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli still slammed the agency in an audit, the New York Post reports. ACS Commissioner Hansell tells NYN Media his accomplishments in this Insights podcast.

* This year’s effort to pass a statewide single-payer health plan has become more expensive due to the federal $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, Bill Hammond writes for the Empire Center for Public Policy.

In Depth:

* The race is on – with an $8 million prize from the XPrize Foundation at stake– to develop remotely-controlled robots that could clean houses, tend to the sick – and reinvent at-home caretaking, Fast Company reports.

* A good job description should be nuanced but that doesn’t mean that it should be long and detailed – especially when it comes to the all important role of a major gifts officer, Nonprofit Pro writes.

* Noor Salman was physically abused by her husband but now she is on trial for helping him shoot up an Orlando nightclub in 2016, raising questions about whether domestic abuse victims have responsibility for their abuser’s crime, The New York Times writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Police departments nationwide have started teaming officers with therapists in situations involving the mentally ill, largely in the hope of avoiding the type of incident that recently landed an NYPD sergeant on trial for murder, The Wall Street Journal writes.

* People are dying because U.S. prisons do not offer adequate treatment for opioid abuse, with one report showing that former inmate’s risk of dying of an overdose is 129 times as high as it is for the general population during the two weeks after release, Vox reports.

* Despite the efforts of the Trump Administration, there is more enthusiasm than ever in right-leaning states for Medicaid expansion to give health insurance to low-income people, but these efforts could create new costs, writes The Atlantic.

KICKER: “(Republicans in Congress) are trying to avoid a straight up-down vote by attaching their anti-Johnson Amendment language to the upcoming spending bill. That bill must pass by March 23rd to keep the federal government from running out of money and shutting down for a third time this year.” - Tim Delaney, president of the National Council of Nonprofits, via Nonprofit Quarterly.





