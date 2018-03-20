FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Sanctioned legitimacy means nobody can do community-level work effectively unless they are truly supported by the community – and wielding that idea helps communities improve, Marjorie Parker, president of JobsFirstNYC, writes in NYN Media.

* The Buzz today say who are the 2018 NYN Media 40 Under 40 awardees! There’s also a new person to know at the Rockefeller Foundation; Rebuilding Together wasn’t alone “lighting up” Brownsville, Brooklyn — and ProPublica took Nonprofit Explorer tool to a new level.

* Proposed state budget cuts to New York City’s funding for child welfare services is a tragedy in the making that puts preventive services and family supports in jeopardy, Jennifer March, executive director of Citizens’ Committee for Children of New York, and James Purcell, CEO of the Council of Family and Child Caring Agencies, write in City & State.

TOP NEWS:

* Fewer New York City youth are living in foster care and at the same time family reunification has plummeted from about two-thirds a few years ago to just over half of cases now – reports the Chronicle of Social Change.

* De Blasio said he’ll spend another $22 million on Healing NYC, an effort to fight opioid overdoses in the New York City, because the initiative has begun to show results as overdose rates in the city have flattened after years of increases, the Daily News reports.

* A new law in New York City has not stopped anti-abortion “pregnancy centers” from misleading women about the dangers of abortions – one woman says she was told she would “fall into a coma,” Village Voice reports.

* More news below …

************

NASW- NYC requests your presence at our Fourth Annual Social Work in the City Conference on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 from 8am- 5:30pm at Hunter College. Earn 6 CE Credits! NYT bestseller and CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, Wes Moore will deliver the keynote address on strengthening NYC communities and fighting poverty. Breakouts sessions include workshops in clinical practice, child welfare, criminal justice, policy, and issues of race and diversity. Click here to register





************

* Cynthia Nixon’s candidacy for governor explodes the long-simmering feud between de Blasio and Cuomo into a bitter political firestorm - hopefully, New York City won’t get burned along the way, Errol Louis writes in an op-ed in the Daily News.

* Warren County has a new social services commissioner; but critics say he didn’t get a thorough enough background check, and that a new county administrator was appointed amidst too much “political pressure,” The Post-Star reports.

* Of the 81 cases in which a civilian review board found an NYPD officer had lied, the Police Department pursued “false statement” charges in only two and some received promotions, The New York Times reports.

Got inside information? Email us: editor@nynmedia.com.

************

Shared office space available for a small nonprofit:

The Center for Economic and Social Rights (CESR) has a large, windowed office and a smaller windowed private office available in our suite on the 7th floor of 86 Chambers Street, near City Hall. Our office is conveniently located near all major subway lines. The building is a well maintained, full service building, accessible 24/7 with front desk security. The office is approximately 760 square feet and comes with like new furniture and office chairs. The rent is $3,000 per month and includes electric, wifi, building services, a shared conference room, and kitchen. Ideal for a non-profit of up to 3 staff. Available April 1, 2018.

Please contact Rebecca Cohen at rcohen@cesr.org or call 718 237-9145 ext. 13.

************

In Depth:

* Impact-investing intermediary ImpactUs fell apart eight months after opening despite having the backing of the MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, and others. John MacIntosh of SeaChange Capital Partners explains in Nonprofit Quarterly what happened.

* Resources are limited when it comes to recruiting volunteer mentors, especially for children in foster care because of the extra training and personal commitment it requires – but it can make the difference in underserved rural areas, Youth Today writes.

* Renegotiating the cost of necessities, utilizing more volunteers and slimming down expenses during slow months are three ways that nonprofits can cut operational costs and redirect the savings into programming, Nonprofit Hub writes.

************

Register for CSR Gender Parity Summit. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on March 21 at the Manny Cantor Center. Click here for the full agenda.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* There are just a few more days to go until another federal government shutdown and Republicans once again are looking at including a provision within a spending bill that would allow churches and nonprofits to donate to political campaigns, Salon reports.

* A new study of millions of children shows that even when they grow up rich, many black boys eventually end up poor – a contrast to their counterparts across gender and racial lines, the Times reports in an interactive feature.

* The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boy Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle scout and revoking his merit badges, the New York Post reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Bertha Lewis, president of the Black Institute … to Victoria Ramsay, senior director of billing and family services at QSAC … to Kyle Ishmael, executive director of the Assembly Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus … to Assemblyman William Magnarelli … to Carolyn Tran, chief of staff to New York City Councilman Daniel Dromm … and to Rick Rodgers, legislative director for state Sen. Timothy Kennedy.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 20 – NPCC: Intellectual property rights for nonprofits

March 22 – Marks Paneth: Not-for-profit accounting standards

March 22 – Overhead vs. true cost – changing the conversation

March 23 – Caregiver wellness day

March 27 – NPCC: Annual meeting of members

Submit your event here.



KICKER:

“We’ve had patients that are on their way to come to us mistakenly go there and ask if they’re at Planned Parenthood, and they were told by someone there, yes.” - Elizabeth Adams, Planned Parenthood New York’s director of government relations, via the Village Voice.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.