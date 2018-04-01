FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* New York committed to cost of living adjustments almost a decade ago but they have been held up for eight years – this and other disinvestments are seriously costing the sector, Jennifer Jones Austin, Eric Goldstein and Kevin Sullivan write in NYN Media.

* The Buzz today is that Picture the Homeless just released a report on the “Shelter-Industrial Complex” in New York City; speakers with compelling life stories are speaking at John Jay College of Criminal Justice; and a quartet of nonprofits landed city contracts.

* This year’s edition of City & State’s annual Above & Beyond list features 30 of New York’s most remarkable women in education, health, labor, law and lobbying, government and real estate.



TOP NEWS:

* New York state would be allowed to confiscate money from private nonprofit health insurers under Cuomo’s latest budget proposal, which has left many in the insurance industry apoplectic and has little traction with legislators, Politico New York reports.

* See which leaders from the New York City nonprofit and philanthropic sector made Crain’s New York Business 2018 40 Under 40 list.

* The New York Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement to shut down a Brooklyn-based telemarketing firm that solicited on behalf of sham charities and other shell nonprofits and kept most of the money raised, The NonProfit Times reports.

* As we enter the homestretch of budget negotiations, government reform groups are again urging Cuomo to include a “database of deals,” which would list all state economic development benefits, in the final budget package, the Times Union reports.

* More news below …

************

We Want Your Opinion! How do you perceive executive education in the public administration field? Our education partner would like to understand your thoughts on executive vs. non-executive education. Take this short survey by April 2nd to provide your opinion.





************

* A state budget is due by April 1 and Gotham Gazette features what’s at stake for New York City in education, criminal justice, sexual misconduct, ethics, voting, and transportation as lawmakers dash for the finish line.

* Tuberculosis cases in New York City last year grew by 10 percent to 613, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene revealed in an annual summary – a reversal of the downward trend of the past 15 years, the New York Post reports.

* Syracuse nonprofit and elected leaders found themselves unexpectedly happy with the spending deal approved by Congress that rejected cuts to programs such as Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership funds, The Daily Orange reports.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

In Depth:

* Chalkbeat shows a resume that incoming New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent to Mayor Bill de Blasio and among its ten pages of professional experience are eight years of Mariachi teaching and lots of awards.

* Slate features the story of an Egyptian social worker who immigrated to the U.S. and ends up with her family in a homeless shelter – part of an ongoing series on the changing face of poverty nationwide.

* Augmented and virtual reality can create visceral experiences that enable donors to see the world in a different way – one nonprofit allows people to swim with dolphins and another promotes blood donations through Snapchat, Ragan’s PR Daily reports.

* A longtime theater professional in New York City taught at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts then left the city behind and popped up in Shelburne, Vermont to start a nonprofit Shakespeare festival – with some work with seniors along the way, Senior Housing News reports.

************

Need to run a legal notice? City & State is qualified for LLCs, unclaimed funds, public hearings, auctions, summons and other publications. Quick, easy & efficient – email legalnotices@cityandstateny.com for more information.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A $75 million donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies and $45 million more from Frank McCourt, Jr. to arts nonprofit The Shed puts to the test whether mega-donors see New York City or Los Angeles as the national art capital of the future, Inside Philanthropy reports.

* A groundbreaking nonprofit called the Hood Incubator is helping minorities targeted by the war on drugs get a piece of the booming weed industry, Politico reports.

* Trump’s new judicial litmus test is shrinking ‘the administrative state’ and his administration has been surprisingly frank in saying it wants to use the courts to curb the power of federal agencies, The New York Times reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist ANDRUS Yonkers, New York Program Director

University Settlement Society of New York, The Door New York, New York Social Worker Good Shepherd Services New York, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Stephanie Gendell, associate executive director of policy and government relations at Citizens’ Committee for Children … to Jess Lopez, director of technology at New York Cares … and to Steven Newman, retired first deputy comptroller at NYC Comptroller office

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 27 – NPCC: Annual meeting of members

March 27 – A conversation about homelessness in the Capital Region

April 3 – Moment or movement? The longevity of this new wave of social action

April 12 – NYN Media 40 Under 40

April 17 – Barrier Breakers wheelchair basketball tournament

Submit your event here.





KICKER: “The cannabis industry has an opportunity to make equity a core component of the industry’s DNA … Other industries have generally seen social impact (initiatives) as an afterthought.” - Ebele Ifedigbo, co-founder of the Hood Incubator, via Politico.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Spotted a website problem? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com





NYN emails not reaching your main inbox?

Try adding us to your email contacts list to help with proper delivery.