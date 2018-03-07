FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* In a Trade Tips piece for NYN Media, Ethan Fusaris of Amida Care offers six tips to help nonprofits more effectively pursue grants including where to find them, and who should be involved in the writing process.

* Today’s Buzz has the details on what nonprofits went to Albany, where to get your application for the expanded 2018 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Award and how Bronxworks got $13.2 million from New York City.

* In light of the current imbroglio over guns on the national and local level, here is a guide to the restrictions on purchasing a firearm in New York, from City & State - including age limits, background checks, the kinds of guns allowed and more.

TOP NEWS:

* Advocates warn that a proposed state budget cap on the funding to New York City’s child welfare system could endanger 15 years of progress from a 2002 law that reformed the system statewide, Chronicle of Social Change reports.

* Chirlane McCray has become a co-mayor of sorts during New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s second term, the New York Post reports, with oversight of initiatives affecting nonprofits and talk that she is preparing for elected office.

* The new, new chancellor of New York City Schools will be Richard Carranza , Houston’s superintendent, de Blasio announced yesterday, days after his first choice declined the appointment on live T.V., The New York Times reports.

Giselle Routhier, policy director at the Coalition for the Homeless, speaks on the Max & Murphy podcast about how actions on the local, state and federal levels are affecting record homelessness in the city.

* The Buffalo-based Ralph C. Wilson Foundation will invest $5 million in western New York to increase play equity, with the help of KaBOOM! and nonprofits that receive funding, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* De Blasio is suing to block an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration that would close a jail facility on Rikers Island housing nearly 400 inmates after a group of teenage inmates attacked a corrections officer, the New York Post reports.

In Depth:

* “Digital transformation” has become a buzzword, but what does it mean? Tech Impact explains how it covers areas that matter to nonprofits: Help Desk, Data Management, IT Leadership, Cloud Services, and Security Services.

* Nonprofit Hub writes that maintaining a relationship with outsourced staff requires more than good communication – supervisors also have to be mindful of the right cycles of feedback and incentives.

* Democrats have momentum behind them but the New York Times writesabout a possibility feared by many in liberal states like New York – what if the Republicans prevail in the upcoming midterm elections?

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Things are not going well at HUD as Secretary Ben Carson finds that overseeing housing and urban development is harder, at least for him, than brain surgery, the Times reports.

* A new lawsuit accuses HUD of systematically undermining access to homeless shelters for LGBT people as part of a wider effort from the Trump Administration that targets this population, Newsweek reports.

* The idea still persists in 2018 that drug addiction is purely a moral failing, but a prominent philosopher presents a compelling counter-argument against”the single biggest reason America is failing in its response to the Opioid epidemic, Vox reports.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

KICKER: “(Ben) Carson’s efforts to steer the agency toward programs that foster self-sufficiency, one of his stated goals, have been undermined by staffing mistakes, his indecisiveness and a president indifferent, at best, to the department’s mission of helping the poor.” - reporter Glenn Thrush, via the Times.



