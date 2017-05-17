FROM CITY & STATE:

* By not having enough money to purchase unlimited MetroCards, our most vulnerable neighbors may actually end up paying more for their transportation, New York City Councilmen Ydanis Rodriguez and Stephen Levin write in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* The New York City Administration for Children’s Services plans to equip its front-line workers with high-tech devices that can alert police if the workers are in danger during their investigations, the Daily News reports.

* A lawyer for relatives of two kids killed despite the involvement of ACS urged the city to settle lawsuits with the families as he called for reforms at the troubled agency, according to the Daily News.

* The Robin Hood Foundation raised 54.5 million dollars at its benefit last night, revved up by a new leader and a 15 million dollar challenge grant by billionaire Ken Griffin, founder of hedge fund firm Citadel, according to Bloomberg News.

* Attorneys for residents suing the city over the planned opening of a controversial Crown Heights homeless shelter say they’re close to an agreement that would allow the shelter to open while ordering the city to abide by certain terms at the site, DNAinfo writes.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio had a “productive conversation” with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly yesterday, four days after federal agents visited a Queens public school to inquire about a student, the Daily News writes.

* As family homelessness in New York City continues to climb and the City fights to open 90 new shelters, a report by the Center for New York City Affairsat the New School offers insight into how family shelters miss opportunities to avert families breaking apart.

* The Erie County Health Department said eight people have died from suspected drug overdoses in the county since Saturday, and another three suspected fatal overdoses occurred in surrounding counties, The Buffalo News reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* As philanthropists seek to drive philanthropic impact in the Trump era, they must reassess their strategies and approaches, and consider new opportunities while remaining true to their beliefs, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* A few months into Trump's presidency, resistance to it is exhausted, sometimes exasperated, but determined, the New York Times writes.

* Senate negotiators, meeting stiff resistance to the House’s plans to sharply cut the scope and reach of Medicaid, are discussing a compromise that would maintain the program’s expansion under the Affordable Care Act but still subject that larger version of Medicaid to new spending limits, the New York Times writes.

* The Trump administration said it would vastly expand the so-called global gag rule that withholds American aid from health organizations worldwide that provide or even discuss abortion in family planning, which could disrupt hundreds of clinics in Africa and around the world that fight AIDS and malaria, the Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The 2017 Nonprofit Email Deliverability Study finds that being classified as spam is becoming a big problem and hindering nonprofits’ email deliverability rates, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Kishshana Palmer, chief development officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Charlotte, talks about how she closed her first one million dollar gift, it was with a donor she didn’t know much about, in a video by the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* A new report from the University of Arkansas' Department of Education Reform concluded that charter schools receive an average of $5,721 less per student than their traditional counterparts, representing a funding gap of about 29 percent, Inside Philanthropy writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Volunteers of America, which provides housing to single women, sold its nine-story Upper West Side building to a senior housing nonprofit for 42 million dollars, The Real Deal writes.

* Hundreds of people attended the 30th Annual Geraldo Rivera Golf & Tennis Classic benefiting the nonprofit Life’s WORC and The Family Center for Autism at The Creek Club golf course in Locust Valley, Long Island Press writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Enterprise Community Partners is looking for a consultant partner that has experience with focus groups and interviews to collaborate on assessing resident experience and management practices at a New York City Housing Authority public housing site being converted through the Rental Assistance Demonstration preservation program. The consultant will participate in the planning, execution and analysis of four to six focus groups and eight to 12 interviews with residents. Candidates who have worked with vulnerable population groups, public housing residents in particular, are especially encouraged to apply. Interested applicants can download the RFP here.

* The Renee & Chaim Gross Foundation announced a 20,000 dollar Emergency Preservation Grant from the New York Landmarks Conservancy. The grant will partially fund the restoration of the 1963 sculpture studio skylight of American artist Chaim Gross in Greenwich Village. The urgent restoration will preserve one of the last historic artist’s studios in New York City. Gross and his wife Renee purchased the 1873 property in 1962, and in 1963 renovated and expanded the existing ground-floor studio space with a new skylight and floor. Gross used the studio for almost thirty years until his death in 1991. The Foundation has taken care to preserve both the studio and the living spaces that feature Gross’ extensive art collection on the upper floors in order to educate the public about the life and work of one of America’s most important sculptors.

CAREER MOVES:

* The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency, Long Island's premier provider of substance abuse services and prevention programs, announced two additions to the board of directors: Michael Martino and Jeanne Poscillico Leonard. Martino is the Community Relations Manager for SUEZ, a world-wide environmental organization that operates and manages Nassau County’s wastewater system. He offers a wealth of knowledge and experience from a career spent working in media and public relations. Leonard is a Gold Circle of Excellence real estate broker with Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. Leonard has lived and worked in the Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington since 1968, raising five children and operating two local businesses, including a real estate investment company.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a plan to combat chronic subway delays, which includes increased testing of tracks and signals and putting additional cars into service faster, the New York Post reports.

* State senators who received stipends for chairing committees when they did not technically hold that post faced a barrage of questions in Albany and state Sen. Patty Ritchie said she would consider returning some of the money, The New York Times reports.

* Campaign finance records show New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio raised $663,000 from more than 2,200 donors, which marks the first time he raised more than his best-funded Republican challenger, Paul Massey Jr., the Times reports.

THIS WEEK'S PODCAST:

* Are mega rich donors threatening democracy? That’s the question posed by David Callahan, the editor of Inside Philanthropy and the author of several books. He joins us to talk about his latest, “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age” which was released in April. It looks at the role of philanthropy as wealth becomes more concentrated and the middle class is endangered.

One in three homeless children placed in foster care is younger than a year old, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/v35fq/70692039

POINT OF INTEREST: Guests at last night’s Robin Hood Foundation gala included Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Jeb Bush, Lloyd Blankfein, Christine Quinn, Dave Chappelle, Michael Douglas and Jennifer Lopez, via Bloomberg.