* The Rev. David Brawley grew up the son of a former police officer who served Brownsville and East New York, and he’s been answering East Brooklyn’s affordable housing prayers long before New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio swooped in, NY Slant writes.

* De Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray released the Domestic Violence Task Force Report, and the city will invest nearly $7 million to better apprehend abusers as well as ensure support for survivors, according to the Mayor’s office.

* What constitutes “avant garde” was the question Monday night at the Met Gala, the annual fund-raising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and the answer was always going to be a doozy, the New York Times writes.

* Citing the protests that coerced de Blasio to call for the closing of Rikers Island, low-income housing advocates plan to protest Alicia K. Glen, the deputy mayor in charge of housing and economic development, at her public appearances and rally against her housing agenda, the New York Times writes.

* The city is launching new “swarm teams” to canvass for homeless people living on the street, in an overhaul of a program started a year ago to tackle street homelessness, the Daily News writes.

* State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said that renewal of de Blasio’s control of city schools should be linked to an expansion of charter schools and also signaled the Senate needs more details on how the city spends state education dollars, the Daily News reports.

* A bill currently sits on the state Senate floor that would make child and family services records of youthful offenders open to correctional staff and potential foster parents, News 10 Albany reports.

Some of the 800,000 New Yorkers who live at or below the federal poverty guidelines are the group that would benefit from "Fair Fares," a proposal from the Riders Alliance and the Community Service Society that would use city or state funds to provide low-income city residents with half-price MetroCards, the Village Voice writes.





* The Trump administration is discontinuing the "Let Girls Learn" program, a signature girls education initiative championed by former first lady Michelle Obama to facilitate educational opportunities for adolescent girls in developing countries, CNN reports.

* An agreement has been reached on a federal spending plan of more than 1 trillion dollars, which retains and in some cases increases funding for many of the domestic programs threatened by Trump’s campaign and his still-nascent administration, which does not represent an immediate disaster for nonprofits and communities, according to Nonprofit Quarterly.

* "Obamacare" is showing surprising staying power, thanks in large part to doctors, hospitals and other health industry players opposing the alternatives that Republicans have proposed, the Associated Press reports.





* The Gates Foundation says responding to deadly outbreaks isn't its forte, but the Ebola crisis showed just how much global public health depends on the foundation, Huffington Post reports.

* A relatively new standard setting body that is shaking up the way entities communicate with their stakeholders is the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and there are several lessons the nonprofit sector can use to deepen and improve the way they tell their stories, BDO writes in its Nonprofit Standards blog.





* Public officials joined Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation’s Executive Director Samantha Bosshart to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the organization, Saratogian News writes.

* Catholic Charities produced a video as part of its centennial celebration, which features some of the people the nonprofit has been helping with dignity and compassion for 100 years.

* Propel, the app for checking and managing SNAP benefits by phone, announced it raised 4 million dollars in seed funding to grow its product, Technically Brooklyn writes.

* A nonprofit called the Billion Oyster Project is an attempt to restore New York Harbor with the help of mollusks, Smithsonian.com writes.





* Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, Inc., a leading Long Island based not-for-profit agency devoted to supporting the pursuit of an enviable life for children and adults with autism, learning and other developmental disabilities, is proud to announce the appointment of Caryn Pincus to its Board of Trustees. An ACLD Quality of Services Committee member since 2016, Pincus is CEO and owner of Pincus Law Group, PLLC in Uniondale, a full-service law firm focusing on representing corporate clients in real estate closings, commercial litigation, foreclosures and related practice areas.

* TD Bank is supporting Housing and Services, Inc. and The Bronx Parent Housing Network by accepting monetary donations at its 74 Manhattan and Bronx stores beginning April 24 running through May 5. The TD Charitable Foundation will also make a separate donation to each organization. HSI's mission is to end homelessness, prevent displacement for those at risk, and improve housing conditions for the marginalized through the development and management of permanent, supportive housing, collaborations with other community groups, and preservation initiatives to safeguard New York City’s existing affordable housing stock. The mission of BPHN is to promote, foster and advance the health and welfare of the people in need by providing temporary and permanent housing placement, access to resources and preventative social services to enable its clients through all means and methods to better maintain permanent stable housing that is decent, safe and sanitary.





The Women's Foundation of Genesee Valley creates and manages a permanent endowment fund in support of grantmaking explicitly for women and girls; leads the way in funding and advocating for programs that support growth and economic self-sufficiency for women; and models equitable partnerships that encourage diversity and inclusivity. Since 1994, the foundation has invested over 1 million dollars in community programs that give a hand up to women and their families who are struggling to survive.





* This month, the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness released a report and found some shocking conclusions: one of which was that the number of families in shelters increased by a third between 2012 and 2015. Joining us to talk about the report is ICPH’s president, Ralph da Costa Nunez, who has been CEO of Homes for the Homeless since 1987, and is a veteran of city and state government.





* The Metropolitan Transportation Authority routinely delays or skips maintenance on subway station escalators and elevators, according to an investigation by the New York City Comptroller’s office, The Wall Street Journal writes.

* Saying it will be difficult to unseat de Blasio, billionaire business mogul John Catsimatidis announced he won’t run for New York City mayor after he ran in the Republican primary four years ago, the Post reports.

* New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Joseph Ponte will pay the city back for thousands of dollars in out-of-state gas purchases and tolls he incurred while making several trips to his home state of Maine in 2016, Politico New York writes.





POINT OF INTEREST:HomeStat officials recorded 1,737 people living on the streets without shelter as of February, via The Daily News.