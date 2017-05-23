TOP NEWS:

* A Brooklyn judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Crown Heights residents against a homeless shelter for senior men, who will begin moving in "immediately," Patch writes. Please take a look at our shelter tracker, which has been updated.

* There have been 140 hate crimes in the city since January, compared to 70 in the same time period last year, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said at a City Council public-safety hearing, the New York Post writes.

* In 2018, charter school network Success Academy will open its first Bronx high school in a historic building known to many as the Old Bronx Borough Courthouse, Curbed writes.

* Philanthropists and school leaders need to make a “big bet” on dramatically reshaping schools, according to the leaders behind last week’s major education conference, Chalkbeat writes.

* FPWA, led by its 48-year-old CEO, Jennifer Jones Austin, is now tackling some of the threats posed by the Trump administration with a focus on social and justice issues, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. Also, read our recent coverage of a panel convened by the organization on the first days of the Trump administration.

* Displeased by what she described as the New York City Police Department’s “troublesome” litigation tactics, a judge advanced a lawsuit that asks what happens to millions of unclaimed dollars seized in civil forfeitures, Courthouse News Service writes.

* While the proposal to redevelop a Brooklyn armory is backed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, supporters appear to be outmanned by opponents, who include community residents, a number of local nonprofits and now, elected officials, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* The Hope Gardens development will soon see an effort to bring in private money to fix public housing, but is already seeing a clash between tenant organizers and management over how to discuss repair priorities, City Limits writes.

* There has been some tension between older legacy groups representing the rights and interests of black communities in the United States and the younger, more networked movements represented by Black Lives Matter, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump plans to unveil a 4.1 trillion dollar budget for 2018 that would cut deeply into programs for the poor, from health care and food stamps to student loans and disability payments, according to the New York Times.

* President Trump’s spending blueprint seeks to balance the federal budget through unprecedented cuts to programs for poor and working-class families, effectively pitting them against older Americans who would largely escape the budget ax, the New York Times reports.

* Attorney General Jeff Sessions is narrowing the scope of an executive order on so-called sanctuary cities after a federal judge last month blocked a key part of that order, reasoning that the Trump administration had overstepped by threatening to yank federal money from those places, NPR reports.

* In a speech to the advocacy group she previously led, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos hinted that an aggressive plan to expand public funding of private schools through the federal government is on the way, Chalkbeat writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Fellow senators joined Bernie Sanders in May as co-sponsors on two bills to support worker ownership in the United States and potentially provide low-income Americans with a clearer path to financial control and security, Next City writes.

* Philanthropists have continued in much more recent years to step into breaches in performance by public agencies, offering vital alternate repairs through private action, the Philanthropy Roundtable writes.

* Meditation is meant to help students deal with stress, but the hype may be outpacing the evidence, Vox writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* New York City’s nonprofits will be honored next month at Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic’s 10th annual gala, Brooklyn Reporter writes.

More than a dozen members of the current staff and board of directors of the Brooklyn Rail - a nonprofit art and culture publication - announced their imminent departure from the journal, Hyperallergic writes.

* The Northern New York Community Foundation and Stage Notes are combining forces to launch a new giving challenge which will provide Jefferson County middle school students with the opportunity to compete for a total of 10,000 dollars in community grants to area organizations by year’s end, WWNY reports.





NYN BUZZ:

* The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence celebrated possibility, hope and promise at the 30th Annual Angel Ball. Over 330 LICADD supporters and friends came together to note a year of milestones in the addiction and recovery arena and raised over 310,000 dollars enabling LICADD to continue it’s important and vital work of service, support, prevention education and advocacy. At the height of an opioid crisis on Long Island, this successful event was a positive stride in the fight to support those individuals and their families who struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. The Angel Ball paid a tribute to the late Adele C. Smithers.

* More than 500 New York City young professionals and philanthropists came together to raise over 240,000 dollars at the annual Rising Leaders Council New York Cares Soirée to support volunteer endeavors the city. The Rising Leaders Council engages young professionals in New York Cares’ philanthropic efforts by spearheading projects as team leaders, painting murals in NYC schools at New York Cares Day Fall, and raising donations at their own fundraiser, the annual Soirée. Now in its 13th year, the 2017 Soirée raised more funds than ever before, and surpassed the original fundraising goal of $175,000. New York Cares is celebrating 30 years of service to New York City.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Office of Mental Health announced the availability of funds for the development of four Assertive Community Treatment teams within two boroughs of New York City: Bronx and Brooklyn. Each ACT team will serve 68 recipients who have serious mental illness, and have not been successfully engaged by the traditional mental health treatment and rehabilitation system. See the RFP here.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Ian Magerkurth, Director of Government Affairs & Advocacy at Alzheimer's Association.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Education Director HOUR CHILDREN Queens, New York

Chief Executive Officer GIRL SCOUTS OF NASSAU COUNTY Garden City, New York

Part Time Professional Development Specialist SCO FAMILY OF SERVICES Glen Cove, NY

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* While the Assembly approved a measure extending mayoral control of New York City schools for two years, state Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan sent Mayor Bill de Blasio a letter demanding more information on how the school system spends state funds, the Daily News writes.

* The feds asked the NYPD to detain 179 suspected illegal immigrants in the first four months of the year – more than double the total number for all of 2016 – but the department did not comply with those requests in each case, the New York Post writes.

* Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican candidate for New York City mayor, took an opportunity last night to portray her main primary opponent Paul Massey Jr. as rich and out of touch, Politico New York writes.

THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and the Managing Partner of the Greater New York Nonprofit and Employee Benefit Plan Practices talks with us about when to consider a merger or acquisition and what the results can be.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 23 -- Women’s City Club Hosts Panel Discussion on Public Funding for School Choice in New York

NYN EVENTS:

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray visits Jericho Project's Kingsbridge Terrace to meet with its veterans community, Jericho Project Kingsbridge Terrace, 2701 Kingsbridge Terrace, Bronx.

12 p.m. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement, The Graduate Center, CUNY, Baisley Powell Elebash Recital Hall, 365 Fifth Ave., Manhattan.

1:30 p.m. – New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mitchell Silver break ground on renovations to Ranaqua Park, E. 136th Street and Willis Avenue, Bronx.

3 p.m. – Criminal justice advocates host a rally to end solitary confinement, Islip Town Hall, 655 Main St., Islip.

5 p.m. – De Blasio delivers remarks at the Northeast Bronx Senior Center Gala, Villa Barone Manor, 737 Throggs Neck Expressway, Bronx.

6 p.m. – New York City Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl meets with Bronx residents to discuss the proposals in an overview of what the department learned during the CreateNYC cultural plan, Mott Haven Library, 321 E. 140th St., Bronx.

6 p.m. – The Campaign for Alternatives to Isolated Confinement holds a speak out to announce that a majority of Assembly members back the #HALTsolitary Confinement Act, outside Gun Hill Road 5 train stop, East Gun Hill Road and Seymour Avenue, Bronx.

6:15 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at St. Bartholomew’s Conservancy reception, Mutual of America, 320 Park Ave., 35th floor, Manhattan.

7 p.m. – National Organization for Women – New York hosts an education forum tomorrow to discuss reproductive rights and challenges, The Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St., Manhattan.

7:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends the Whitney Museum gala, 99 Gansevoort St., Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: Trump’s budget proposal would “eliminate loan programs that subsidize college education for the poor and those who take jobs in government or nonprofit organizations,” via the Times.