TOP NEWS:

* The de Blasio administration announced that it has closed nearly a quarter of the problem-plagued "cluster housing" units for the homeless, months after two girls were burned to death by a faulty radiator in an apartment rented under the program, DNAinfo reports.

* The courts should strike down a misguided effort to remove money from politics, Sean Delany and Laura Abel at the Lawyers Alliance for New York, and Sharon Stapel of the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York, write in Crain’s.

* Four staff members at the LACASA after-school care program inside PS 84 Lillian Weber School of the Arts on the Upper West Side were fired from an afterschool program last week after allegations of abuse came to light, the New York Post writes.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has built a reputation for advancing women’s rights, however his administration has seen an exodus of women, which many of the former female staffers attribute to his management style, The New York Times reports.

* DNAinfo reports that a city Build It Back employee, president of the Manhattan Young Democrats, and founder of a climate education nonprofit called Common Climate was arrested for having thousands of pornographic images of infants and young girls on his computer, police said.

* To alleviate their funding woes and the wider affordable housing crisis, New York City libraries are selling off land to real-estate developers, but The American Prospect questions whether the privatization gambit is worth the risk.

* In New York, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “tough on crime” policy will mean harsher sentences in the types of drug cases that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York regularly brings into court, City Limits writes.

* A bold new organization, In Tandem, a nonprofit that provides cycling events for people with disabilities, empowers people with vision impairments to experience New York City, Salon and Narratively write.

************

By offering lower rates than the NY state Unemployment Insurance system, as well as offering expert claims monitoring services, a robust HR platform and toolkit, and outplacement services, UST helps nonprofits save over $35 million every year. With a long and successful history working with New York nonprofits we are certain your organization will find long term value with UST and encourage you to get a quick savings analysis. To learn more visit us here.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, defended austere budget cuts with misleading claims about economic development in coal country, how Social Security disability works and Big Bird, the New York Times writes.

* Overall, the reaction of many funders to Trump's rise might be called "status quo plus," or sticking with current priorities while undertaking limited new grantmaking, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* A new app called WeCanResist.It allows users to flip President Trump’s tweets into donations for nonprofit organizations who are fighting the oppressive policies unleashed by Trump and his administration, LGBT Weekly writes.





IN DEPTH:

* The New Republic asks, why are Americans so hostile to state-funded art?

* Starting a new organization to fill a gap in a field of social innovation is a bold and difficult step, but four strategies can help ensure success, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* Gene Takagi, the managing attorney of the NEO Law Group, writes in Nonprofit Quarterly that there are risks to instituting or becoming involved in shared leadership models, but in the future, not being able to manage one’s self or one’s organization in a shared leadership environment may leave one ill prepared to attract young leaders or exciting partners.

************

An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

Expectations are changing for an efficient and effective year-end close. In years past, finance professionals were asked to make sure debits and credits balanced. Now stakeholders are expecting much more, and new practices can translate into a successful annual audit. This CliftonLarsonAllen roundtable for nonprofit finance professionals will explore ideas to maximize the capabilities of your accounting systems, new perspectives on data management, and insights into financial closing and reporting best practices. Up to two CPE credits for attendance. Learn more and register.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Founded in 2004, Math for America is a nonprofit organization working to support some of those educators by offering paid fellowships to New York City-based science, technology, engineering and math teachers, EdTech writes.

* Empower, the not-for-profit organization formerly known as Niagara Cerebral Palsy, has received three grants to support individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families in becoming more independent and more involved in their communities, Niagara Frontier Publications reports.





HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Nina Herzog, Assistant Executive Director at Nazareth Housing, Inc.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.





NYN BUZZ:

* For the second consecutive year, Special Citizens Futures Unlimited was awarded a $1,500 grant from the New Yankee Stadium Community Benefits Fund, Inc. The purpose of this fund is to improve the quality of life in the Bronx by addressing civic, socioeconomic and/educational needs in addition to and providing social, arts-related, health, cultural, and recreational opportunities. Special Citizens received the grant in 2016, thanks to Tatiana O’Connor, Community Habilitation Supervisor. This grant will go toward recreational activities for all Special Citizens program participants.

* Chris Irwin, a international horse expert, has agreed to join the GallopNYC 's Council of Advisors. Chris has been working with GallopNYC for the past three years as a horse trainer to teach the highest standards of horsemanship to instructors and volunteers, so its horses stay well behaved, calm and productive. Chris's new role on the Council of Advisors will help guide GallopNYC in our mission to use therapeutic horsemanship to help riders in NYC with disabilities walk, talk, and learn, inspiring them to live their lives as fully, independently and productively as possible.

* Community Food Funders, a philanthropic organizing project for funders in the tri-state region, will present the inaugural Community Food Funders Champions Award to Soul Fire Farm of Grafton, NY. Soul Fire Farm was founded in 2011 to end racism and injustice in our food system by a mixed Black-Jewish family from Albany who found that it was easier to acquire weapons and drugs in their neighborhood than healthy food. Honorees of the Champions Award receive a $5,000 award and the opportunity to present their work and model before funders and philanthropic organizations at the CFF Annual Gathering. This year, the gathering and presentation by Soul Fire Farm co-founder Leah Penniman will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 5 p.m.at Project Farmhouse in Manhattan.

************

NYC spends $25 million or more per year on children in foster care due to homelessness, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/vc44b/73141693

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Associate Executive Director of Programs NEW ALTERNATIVES FOR CHILDREN New York, New York

Housing Development Project Manager BROOKLYN COMMUNITY SERVICES Brooklyn, New York Foster Parent Recruiter GRAHAM WINDHAM Bronx, New York

Controller MERCY HOME FOR CHILDREN Brooklyn, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The Albany County district attorney has decided not to investigate controversial legislative stipends paid out to eight Republican and Independent Democratic Conference state senators for committee posts they did not hold, the Daily News writes.

* Port Authority Executive Director Patrick Foye has withdrawn his name from consideration to head the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which means Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s likely pick would be interim MTA Executive Director Ronnie Hakim, who would be the first woman to head the mass transit system, the Daily News’ Ken Lovett reports.

* The fallout over the National Puerto Rican Day Parade committee’s decision to honor López Rivera is now haunting New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito’s hand-picked candidate, Diana Ayala, to succeed her in the council, the New York Post writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 31 – Talk on Bipartisan Common Ground That Will Deliver Quality and Safe Medical Care to All Americans presented at New York Law School.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/vc44z/73141693 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, information technology, risk, finance and human resources? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************

Want to read New York Nonprofit Media in print? Find it every week in City & State magazine, which is FREE if you work for a nonprofit, a school, or New York City and New York state government. Subscribe here to get the weekly magazine delivered right to your home or office. (99 dollars per year for all other subscribers.) City & State is the premier publication covering New York politics and the nonprofit sector, featuring profiles and Q&As, in-depth policy analysis, commentary, political gossip and more. Sign up today.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – New York City Councilmen Ydanis Rodriguez and Carlos Menchaca and other Latino leaders hold a press conference on the first Summit on Latinos in New York City, Mid-Basement Conference Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Public Advocate James, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney and New York City Councilman Ben Kallos join Community Voices Heard at a rally in protest of NYCHA’s development plan for the playground at Holmes Towers, Holmes Towers Playground, 92nd Street and First Avenue, Manhattan.

4 p.m. – De Blasio holds a public hearing and signs legislation, Blue Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, hosts a community town hall to discuss issues of importance to New York's 14th Congressional District and the nation, I.S. 145 Joseph Pulitzer, 33-34 80th St., Queens.





POINT OF INTEREST: In 2013, the federal prison population reached its peak, at the same time the country’s overall violent crime rate was at its lowest point since 1970, via City Limits.