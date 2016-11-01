Editor’s Note: For Giving Tuesday, win a promotional spot for your donation page: New York Nonprofit Media wants to spotlight your nonprofit’s donation page for #GivingTuesday. Beginning Tuesday Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 11 at noon, subscribe to our NYN Daily e-newsletter for a chance to have your organization’s donation page spotlighted on our home page and in every daily newsletter we publish from November 21 through Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. You must enter at least five new and valid email addresses with your nonprofit’s name in the company field to qualify. Use this subscribe link or sign up on our homepage to participate. The winning nonprofit will be selected at random from among all eligible organizations. New York-based nonprofits of all sizes are encouraged to enter.

NYN Media Reports - ACS promises reforms at emotional hearing over Zymere Perkins: Sharing few details, Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner Gladys Carrion tearfully apologized yesterday for oversights that contributed to the death of six-year-old Zymere Perkins, whose case was under the supervision of her agency.

NYN Media Insights Podcast - About your financial statements: The Financial Accounting Standards Board recently released the Accounting Standards Update for Not-for-Profit Entities and Health Care Entities touted as the biggest change in accounting standards for nonprofits in more than two decades. Lee Klumpp, National Assurance Director in BDO’s Institute for Nonprofit Excellence, joined us to discuss why the changes were made and what you’re going to need to do to fix your financial statements.

De Blasio defends his plan to solve homeless issue after criticism from ex-deputy mayor: Mayor de Blasio defended himself from Ex-Deputy Mayor Lilliam Barrios-Paoli’s charge that he lacks a long term plan to solve homelessness, saying the slam left him “confused” since she was a key part of his plans, The Daily News writes.

Life beyond bars, one man’s journey from prison to college: Part of the Prison-to-College Pipeline, a re-entry program that helps incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men in New York City pursue college degrees, Juan Echevarria dreams of one day graduating, the New York Times reports. With his degree, he hopes one day to become a director at the Center for Alternative Sentencing and Employment Services, the nonprofit organization where he works.

Does United Way compete with Fidelity? An odd take on philanthropy provokes real questions: Nonprofit Quarterly writes that to compare Fidelity Charitable with the United Way, or MSF, or many others on the list is like pitting Pope Francis against Kim Kardashian in a popularity contest. Both are popular figures, but their aims are infinitely far apart.

Do NYC’s middle-class families really need affordable housing?: Census data pulled by the Association for Housing and Neighborhood Development for eight neighborhoods that have received, are slated for, or could possibly be in line to get a rezoning, shows that households making less than 35,000 dollars suffer far greater rent burdening than moderate-income households making between 75k and 100k a year, City Limits reports.

Crime victims across city getting devoted advocate under NYPD pilot program: DNAinfo offers more information about how crime victims will get dedicated support from advocates assigned to precincts as part of a pilot program partnering with a nonprofit victim services agency, Safe Horizon.

Judge rejects settlement over surveillance of Muslims by New York Police Department: A federal judge has rejected the settlement of a lawsuit stemming from the NYPD’s surveillance of Muslims, saying it does not provide enough oversight of an agency he said had ignored rules protecting speech and religion, The New York Times reports.

Buffalo-area foundations paid out 126 million dollars in 2015: The Buffalo region’s philanthropic foundation sector continues to grow, reporting total assets of more than 1.88 billion dollars last year, Buffalo Business First reports. At the top of the list is the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which reported 342.4 million dollars in total assets at the end of 2015.

What landlords need to know about nonprofit tenants, their finances and their stability: David Lebenstein and Carri Lyon, co-heads of Cushman & Wakefield’s Not-For-Profit Specialty Practice Group, and Jodi Pulice of JRT Realty Group, Inc. discuss the not-for-profit real estate sector with Cushman executive vice chairman James Nelson, according to Real Estate Weekly.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Producers of contested play offer to settle dispute: Seeking to end an acrimonious dispute that has cast a shadow over one of this fall’s most promising new Broadway musicals, the producers of “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” offered to settle litigation with the nonprofit, Ars Nova, that commissioned the show, the New York Times writes. The dispute has fascinated Broadway, a largely for-profit industry that has become heavily dependent on nonprofit theaters to nurture the most artistically ambitious shows.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

CUNY agrees to reforms after botching sexual harassment complaints against prof: The Daily News reports that CUNY has agreed to a host of reforms after botching the investigation of a complaint against a professor, federal officials. The City University of New York agreed to revise its grievance procedures for discrimination complaints, the U.S. Department of Education said.

Opening the Ivy League to an underrepresented bloc, veterans: It's not easy to find military veterans in undergraduate programs at most Ivy League schools, so the Ivy League Veterans Council wants the Ivies to address barriers, whether by establishment of a veterans' office, having veterans as recruiters or even just accepting transfer credits, the New York Times reports.

NYN BUZZ





Groundbreaking of green affordable senior homes in Queens:

HPD, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and Councilwoman Ferreras-Copeland joined Enterprise Community Partners and the Hellenic American Neighborhood Action Committee for the groundbreaking of the Corona Senior Residence, a green, affordable senior housing development in Queens. The first affordable housing site built in Corona for over 30 years, all units except for the superintendent’s unit will income-restricted, and 21 apartments will be reserved for vulnerable seniors. Corona Senior Residence will be the first affordable senior housing development in the United States to meet rigorous Passive House Institute design standards, which will help lower utility costs and keep Corona Senior Residence affordable in the long term.





United Way mobilizes nearly 150 volunteers for 25th anniversary of Make A Difference Day:

From Oct. 21 through Oct. 24, United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region mobilized nearly 150 dedicated and hardworking volunteers to work on eight community projects for the 25th annual Make A Difference Day, a world-wide day of service held in order for members of the community to volunteer at their local nonprofit organizations. The volunteers contributed a total of 730 hours for a total estimated economic impact of 19,607 dollars. Aside from the opportunity to lend a helping hand, Make A Difference Day volunteers learn new skills that are applicable to everyday life, grasp how to work as a team, and increase their overall awareness of need in their community.





The Bridge announces strategic affiliation with Weston United:

The Bridge, a leading nonprofit provider of supportive housing and mental health services in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens announced that it has completed an affiliation agreement with Weston United, a leading Harlem-based agency. The new affiliation will bring together two storied agencies whose compatible client populations, service mix, and geography offer the opportunity to grow while staying aligned with the agencies’ respective service missions. With the new arrangement, Weston United will become an affiliate of The Bridge, and their combined program services will reach more than 2,700 individuals annually. Founded in 1954, The Bridge has long been a leader in providing supportive housing, case management, and behavioral health services to the most vulnerable New Yorkers.

Assistant Vice President for Programs, Comunilife

With the support and supervision of the Vice President for Programs, the AVP is responsible for the overall management and operation of several HASA and OMH-funded congregate and scatter site supportive housing programs, which serve people with HIV/AIDS and/or serious mental illness in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. The AVP’s duties include: Assisting Senior Management with the development of policies and procedures in accordance with regulatory and agency requirements and ensuring their effective implementation and execution; Supervising program directors and administrative staff and working with the Human Resources department on all staffing/personnel issues; Focusing on quality improvement, the AVP monitors, evaluates and reports on program outcomes; Ensuring that programs maintain successful Comunilife standards and regulatory compliance; Developing collaborative professional relationships with other agency staff, community-based providers and regulatory/funding sources and representing the agency at community meetings.





CSE Coordinator / Curriculum Coordinator, Transition Coordinator, SCO Family of Services

Coordinate CSE meetings; assist in goal development for IEP’s; manage and maintain IEP records; oversee progress note reporting of all IEP’s; monitor and review that testing for Re-Evaluation meetings are completed; ensure that students receive mandated services, ensure that required prescriptions are updates annually or as necessary and arrange for related service providers, if required; Work with classroom teachers in implementation of school-wide curriculum to ensure compliance with Common Core Learning Standards; Assist teachers with service delivery utilizing Applied Behavior Analysis techniques; facilitate communications and working relationships with parents, outside school district and agencies, and community stakeholders; and assist the students, parents, school staff and any other agencies the student may be working with to ensure the student has a smooth transition from school to postsecondary life including postsecondary education, vocational training, employment, education services, independent living, and community participation.





Coordinator of Rikers Island Reentry Services, Getting Out and Staying Out

Getting Out and Staying Out is an innovative reentry program serving young men during and after their incarceration in New York prisons and jails. We believe that our focus on career and education is the key to helping young men overcome obstacles in reentry and become productive members of society. Primary responsibilities include providing recruitment, assessment of needs, re-entry planning, referral, and individual and group counseling services, to young men, ages 16 to 24, currently incarcerated/detained at Rikers Island; working closely with Department of Corrections and Department of Education staff, as well as community partners to ensure participant access to educational, vocational, and mental health services while incarcerated; and managing and supervise volunteers and Social Work Intern staff assigned to Rikers Island; conducting follow-up outreach for clients, post-release, encouraging them to visit our program office and continue to access reentry services while working towards their professional, academic, and personal goals; and maintaining detailed records and documentation of client cases





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer says the city is going backward when it comes to awarding contracts to MWBEs, but the de Blasio administration disputes the report saying it is inaccurate, City & State writes.

* The NY Slant editorial board endorses Democrat Zephyr Teachout in the race for New York’s 19th Congressional District, citing her good government philosophy and firm grasp of the populist issues facing the Hudson Valley. Aimée Simpierre, editor-at-large for New York Nonprofit Media, sits on the editorial board.

* As police departments around the country have worked to train officers to de-escalate confrontations, the Buffalo Police Department continues to provide little training to its ranks, even as police union leadership calls for more training, Investigative Post reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

This site wants to reverse New York City’s low voter turnout: Who’s On The Ballot is a nonprofit website and app aiming to reverse this trend by allowing New Yorkers to find their polling place, check their registration and get personalized information about candidates appearing on their ballot just by entering their address, according to the Observer. Over 100,000 people have used the service so far.

Arab American Association marks 15th anniversary: A Bay Ridge-based organization founded to assist New York City’s growing Middle Eastern community is making plans to celebrate its 15th anniversary in a big way, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes. The Arab American Association of New York is holding an anniversary dinner honoring Claudia Ayash of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Dr. Abraham Sleem; and three foundation leaders Maria Motolla of The New York Foundation, Shawn Morehead of The New York Community Trust and Eric Ward of the Ford Foundation

PowerMyLearning takes a three-pronged approach to help every kid reach their potential: PowerMyLearning uses technology to improve the relationships that are crucial to the learning process, namely, the impact that teachers and parents have on a student’s promise to excel, NationSwell writes. It talks to a special education math teacher at South Bronx Preparatory school in New York City, who uses the platform in her classroom, and she has also received coaching.

