FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* To see what’s happening across New York nonprofits - including galas by Unique People Services and St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation -- click here.

* State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has overseen a shift away from the old Common Core educational standards, among other key policy changes. In an interview, Elia talked about New York’s new standards, looming budget shortfalls and the state’s efforts to expand access to higher education.

TOP NEWS:

* Community Resource Exchange, a nonprofit consulting firm for the social sector, released research on risk management in the nonprofit sector along with a first-of-its-kind online risk assessment “Fitness Test” designed to help leaders of nonprofits assess both internal and external threats to their mission and sustainability.

* Nearly a year after the city launched a holiday-season program to pay relatives or friends to take in the homeless, just 31 families have qualified and moved out of shelters, The New York Post reports.

* New York’s state Board of Regents voted to approve five new charter schools in New York City but, for the first time, rejected two proposed charters outside of the city, Chalkbeat writes.

* Cops shot and killed the knife-wielding resident of an Urban Pathways Bronx homeless shelter, who had lived there for 11 years, after he stabbed two security guards there, according to the New York Post.

* Next year will be a big one for hiring at nonprofits in three major East Coast metropolitan areas, but those organizations may struggle to find candidates with the skills they need to fill those jobs, The Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* More news below …

************

Complete this survey for the chance to win $200

It’s time to have your voice heard…

What are the funding, governance and sustainability issues most important to you, your supporters and the future of your organization? New York Nonprofit Media has partnered with accounting, tax and advisory firm, Marks Paneth LLP, to explore these and other themes affecting the nonprofit community.

Click here to participate in the survey.

************

* Retired child psychologist Dan Feinberg and his wife Amy are giving Success Academy charter schools 1 million dollars for new chess programs for students with scholarships and tutoring for exceptional players, Chalkbeat writes.

* The State Education Department partnered with BOCES, University at Albany, Girls for Gender Equity and state agencies to train school staff to consider asking "What has happened to you?" instead of "What is wrong with you?" the Times Union reports.

* The city has extended the lease on a five-story daycare and senior center in Jamaica, Queens, used by the Administration for Children’s Services, and the Department for the Aging, Commercial Observer writes.

* New legislation will allow New Yorkers diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder to obtain medical marijuana, which officials say may help veterans throughout the state, Watertown Daily Times writes.

* The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services will offer mini grants to establish or expand services in St. Lawrence County, and around the state, for youth and young people in recovery from addiction, North Country Now writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

IN DEPTH:

* The last major revision of the IRS Form 990 was done for the 2008 tax year and though it’s been almost a decade, many nonprofit leaders—both staff and volunteer—seem unaware of the annual information return as anything more than something the auditor or CPA fills out as part of their work, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* If you’re holding TIAA products, which were hit with several allegations, there is no need to make any rash decisions but there are several groups that should carefully scrutinize their holdings in the wake of these allegations, the New York Times writes.

************

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers a Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership and an Executive Education Certificate program. Sponsored by the Graduate School of Social Service and the Gabelli School of Business, both programs emphasize the development of sophisticated leadership skills that combine management excellence with a social justice approach to organizational and social change.

Visit our website to learn how you can increase your impact as an innovative leader in the nonprofit field.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Justice Department said that prosecutors were looking into whether a special counsel should be appointed to investigate political rivals President Donald Trump has singled out, including Hillary Clinton, the New York Times reports.

* Trump, who has assailed pharmaceutical companies for the high cost of prescription medications nominated a former Eli Lilly executive to be secretary of the agency which has responsibility for regulating the pharmaceutical industry, the Times reports.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Tickets are now available for the 2017 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards Best Practices Workshop & Awards Presentation where the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will be announced. The event will be held on Friday, December 1st at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City. The Awards highlight the important roles thousands of New York's nonprofit organizations play in improving our communities. Join us in celebrating nonprofit excellence! Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/nea-2017/24chlj/106995337 to RSVP

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 14 -- Junior Achievement of New York 2017 Leadership Awards Gala

Nov. 16 -- Children's Support Foundation's Innovative Philanthropy Series

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24chlq/106995337 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “It’s good to hear that 31 families did get the opportunity to get out of the system. [But] the programs and things that the administration comes up with — we would really like to be in on some of those conversations, because we really have solutions to solve some of these problems.” -- Charnel Lucas of Picture the Homeless, on how people aren’t allowed to enter the homeless shelter system if they have relatives who can take them in, via the New York Post