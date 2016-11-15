TOP NEWS



How the 2016 elections impact on the work of charitable nonprofits: The National Council of Nonprofits writes about how policy changes affect the ability of charitable nonprofits to advance their missions. Charitable nonprofits must rally together to engage in advocacy at all levels and branches of government to ensure that elected officials understand the impact of policy proposals on the people and communities the politicians and their local nonprofits both serve.

In the Trump era, nonprofits need a new social contract with foundations: Vu Le writes in the Chronicle of Philanthropy that as nonprofits work to oppose all the ways in which a Trump presidency threatens the people they serve, they need money and support and that must come from a new social contract with foundations. Grant makers must end, once and for all, the destructive funding philosophies and practices that have hampered nonprofits’ ability to achieve success.

Advocates want more NYPD officers trained in crisis intervention: There’s a push to train and dispatch specific NYPD officers to 911 calls involving an emotionally disturbed person, WCBS reports. Members of Community Access, a mental health advocacy nonprofit, stood on City Hall steps and were among advocates who say only about 4,000 NYPD officers have Crisis Intervention Training, and they’re not necessarily the ones that respond to the call,

Housing, not handcuffs, is the solution to rising homelessness: Ahead of a campaign to publicize the issue, Nicole Bramstedt, Policy Director at Urban Pathways, and Jeff Foreman, Policy Director at Care for the Homeless, write in Gotham Gazette that criminalization of homelessness occurs in many forms.

Trump win might push more onto state NPOs: As a candidate, Trump talked about repealing the Johnson Amendment, which limits what nonprofits can do in elections and prohibits directly endorsing candidates, according to the NonProfit Times. That could lead to the politicization of nonprofits.

ACS faces lawsuit after staffers claim they weren’t paid overtime: The Daily News reports that the city agency charged with protecting vulnerable children from abuse and neglect routinely stiffs staffers on overtime pay, a new lawsuit alleges. It claims some Administration for Children’s Services employees “routinely work over 40 hours a week” to protect children investigating abuse allegations and doing other tasks.

Designing to solve New York City's affordable housing problem: Through innovative adaptive reuse, Nadine Maleh builds for diverse low-income and homeless populations, Curbed writes. At what is now Breaking Ground, she worked with Ennead Architects to design the Schermerhorn House in Brooklyn, which offers 217 housing units to the formerly homeless, persons living with HIV/AIDS, and low-income people in the arts and entertainment industry.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

New initiative aims to convert NYC’s worst playgrounds into vibrant green spaces: The Trust for Public Land and New York Road Runners recently announced a new partnership aimed at improving some of NYC’s worst school playgrounds, and the first step in the initiative will see three dilapidated public school blacktops converted into state-of-the-art green recreational areas in Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx, Inhabitat writes.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Two executives no longer with SUNY Poly: Two executives, Carl Kempf and Christine Waller, are no longer with SUNY Poly, a SUNY spokeswoman confirmed Monday, according to the Albany Business Review. She said SUNY has no additional comment on if Kempf and Waller were fired or if they resigned.

NYN BUZZ





WNET'S "Treasures of New York: Settlement Houses" features SCAN NY, Henry Street Settlement and Project Hospitality:

“Treasures of New York: Settlement Houses,” a new documentary, explores the 130 year history of a dynamic social service movement and its ongoing role in NYC’s social fabric. Among the organizations spotlighted are Henry Street Settlement on the Lower East Side. Viewers will learn more about Henry Street’s historical and current impact from Executive Director David Garza. On Staten Island, the film examines the scope of Project Hospitality’s work as the largest provider of direct services and advocacy for immigrants and impoverished communities in the borough. At the youth service provider, SCAN New York (East Harlem/South Bronx), the film introduces viewers to 11-year old after-school program participant and beat composer/performer, “AJ,” and SCAN alum - now SCAN board member - Jamel Oeser-Sweat, whose youth was deeply affected by foster care, homelessness and emergency shelters before the agency’s programs profoundly helped him. WNET'S “Treasures of New York: Settlement Houses” premieres Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8pm on WLIW21, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7pm on THIRTEEN. To see a preview of the broadcast, click here.





Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center Manager of Talent Management named new president of the Hudson Valley Healthcare Recruitment Association:

Dina Sclafani, manager of talent management at the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center, was recently named President of the Hudson Valley Healthcare Recruitment Association, a local chapter of the National Association for Health Care Recruitment. The chapter covers Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange Counties. The mission of the NAHCR is to provide health care recruitment professionals with education, networking and resources to become strategic business partners within a dynamic healthcare environment. The Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center is a not-for-profit, pediatric specialty care facility, serving the most medically complex children in New York State.





Flatiron Partnership to unveil Holiday Installation “Flatiron Sky-Line”:

On Monday, Nov. 21, the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District will launch its fifth annual “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” programming and unveil, in partnership with Van Alen Institute, a dynamic interactive installation - Flatiron Sky-Line - at one of the country’s most recognizable intersections. The event will offer a preview of “23 Days,” which runs from Dec. 1 to 23 and features free, holiday-themed events showcasing the intersection of shopping, dining, and culture in the neighborhood. The event will feature performance from The Jazz Gallery, small bites from ilili Box, hot chocolate from Shake Shack, and a chance to spin the Flatiron prize wheel to win gifts from local businesses.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Development and Communications Coordinator, Stonewall Community Foundation

Stonewall Community Foundation seeks a talented Development and Communications Coordinator to help advance donor engagement and fundraising, with key duties in data administration, event planning, and communications management. This position presents a great opportunity to develop your skills and expertise in public philanthropy. The Development and Communications Coordinator is a central player on the SCF team, which includes three highly effective staff colleagues, a growing Board of Directors, and a host of volunteer committees. Relationship building, creative thinking and writing, and diligent project management are all crucial to the role.





Educational/Disabilities Coordinator, Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Sheltering Arms is looking to hire an Educational Coordinator I for our Early Childhood Education program. The Educational Coordinator works in conjunction with the Educational Director to use reflective supervision to support staff in their interactions with children and families in general Day Care Classrooms. By utilizing best practices and through comprehensive support, the Coordinator supports staff in their efforts to provide an education-rich and developmentally appropriate classroom. Essential functions include conducting classroom observations of teachers and provides ongoing feedback, reviewing all child case records and lesson plans, and ensuring that lesson plans reflect goals as defined within each child’s individual developmental profiles.





Junior Level Communications & Public Relations Professional, Anat Gerstein, Inc.

Anat Gerstein Inc., a boutique communications firm serving the nonprofit sector is seeking a communications and public relations professional with two to five years of experience. We are looking for a creative, high-energy individual who excels at writing, has experience with traditional and social media, is interested in various public policy issues, and easily multitasks. This opportunity will provide broad exposure to New York City nonprofits and a chance to help clients address some of the most pressing public policy issues facing the city. Salary commensurate with experience.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio received the backing of the Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in his re-election bid, and the endorsements could tip others into his camp, The New York Times reports.

* For the New York City to grow a 21st century middle class, policymakers need to target the barriers that keep small businesses from growing and give companies new tools to help them level up, the Center for Urban Future’s Charles Euchner and Winston C. Fisher write in NY Slant.

* Zephyr Teachout, who lost her bid to represent the 19th Congressional District, writes in the Times Union that ads from Super PACs were ubiquitous during her race, which prevented it from being a positive engagement about two candidates with different ideas.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Women in business Q&A with Laurie Fabiano: The Huffington Post profiles Laurie Fabiano, president of the Tory Burch Foundation. As senior vice president of the Robin Hood Foundation for ten years, she helped grow the organization’s grantmaking from $11 to $154 million to support poverty-fighting organizations. She also produced Robin Hood’s annual fundraiser, the most financially successful non-political fundraiser in the country.

After setbacks, aiming to go to college and help others in need: The New York Times profiles Carlos Oviedo, who attends classes at Per Scholas, a nonprofit that offers free technology education, job training and career development to people in underprivileged neighborhoods.

School-Supplies Firm Plans Gift to NYC Classrooms: Yoobi, a school-supplies company, expects to pledge enough glue sticks, rulers, pencils and other goods to equip 1,100 classrooms for low-income children in New York City, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Buffalo, Rochester region subject of entrepreneurial study: The Buffalo and Rochester region is one of three metro areas in the country selected for a study that seeks to map out entrepreneurial activity and resources, the Buffalo News writes. Endeavor Insight, a New York City firm, will conduct the assessment with funding from Launch New York and the Kauffmann Foundation.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

