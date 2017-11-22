FROM NYN MEDIA and CITY & STATE NY:

* Read about the one million dollars awarded to the first Resiliency-NYC grants recipients from the New York Women’s Foundation in today’s NYN Media Buzz section.

* The New York City Council speaker candidates weighed in on homelessness, public transit, President Donald Trump and more in a two-part forum, co-hosted by City & State and WNET, that will air on “MetroFocus” on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

* As we look ahead to New York’s 2018 agenda, it’s becoming clear that health care legislation in Albany during the upcoming session will be largely affected by decisions made in Washington, D.C., Grace Segers reports.



TOP NEWS:

* The Heron Foundation announced that Dana K. Bezerra, who has been been responsible for deal-sourcing and identifying and developing relationships across a spectrum of investors, will assume the role of President as of December 31, 2017.

* The Central American Refugee Center and the Hofstra Law Clinic filed suit against Nassau County in state Supreme Court, saying that the county’s police department was cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in ways that break state law, the Times reports.

* Edna Wells Handy, a top NYPD lawyer and former Citywide Administrative Services commissioner, will start next month as the NYCHA's internal watchdog after its lead-testing scandal, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, New York City Patch reports.

* In many cases of broken adoptions, advocates maintain that adoptive parents were still receiving funds for the children’s care, and the money at stake isn’t negligible, the Daily News reports.

* Advocates for a bill in New York that would loosen the statute of limitations for molestation are hoping the national attention on sexual misconduct gives their cause fresh momentum, The Los Angeles Times reports.

* The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City has announced a gift of more than $80 million from trustee Florence Irving and her late husband, Herbert Irving, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* The Trump administration is ending a humanitarian program that has allowed some 59,000 Haitians to live and work in the United States since an earthquake ravaged their country in 2010, the Times reports.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office announced a settlement with the County of Oswego to ensure transgender county employees and retirees have access to essential health care coverage through their employer-provided plan.

* Bronx Health REACH members gathered at BronxWorks to announce a Healthy Bodega initiative partially funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NYSDOH, City Limits reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Sophisticated, high-profile hacks make the headlines, but for most nonprofits, it’s the small stuff that leads to lost or stolen data so if you’re writing or reviewing acceptable use or data security policies, here are five things Nonprofit Times reports that you need to do.

* Nonprofit Quarterly reports that it has partnered with the FrameWorks Institute to bring thoughtful analysis and commentary from the front lines of communications research to bear on the issues that concern nonprofits today.

* On Aug. 3, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued a proposed Accounting Standards Update to help address issues raised by stakeholders about revenue transactions in the nonprofit environment, BDO reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Concern is growing in both parties that a clash over the fate of Dreamers will trigger a government shutdown this December, they’re equally afraid of enraging their grassroots. Politico.com reports.

* The Donald J. Trump Foundation collected more than $2.9 million in contributions, gifts, grants and other income in 2016, during a year when New York's attorney general opened an investigation into the foundation's finances, USA Today reports.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 21 -- Workmen’s Circle LaborTalks: Author Juan Gonzales presents “Reclaiming Gotham”

Nov. 29 -- 2017 National Philanthropy Day

KICKER: "The phrase I hear all the time from youth is, ‘I feel like a paycheck,’ ” -- Jean Strashnick, senior attorney for Covenant House New York on foster youth, via the Daily News.