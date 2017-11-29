FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz section highlights #GivingTuesday, the nonprofit sector’s response to consumer holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and whether it helps or hurst fundraising efforts.

* Gerard McCaffery, whose MercyFirst is exploring a merger with another organization, lays out some of the the key issues involved in a merger, including various financial implications and the benefits of being transparent about the changes.

* Prominent New Yorkers such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mariska Hargitay, Josh Groban, Morena Baccarin and Audra McDonald tell The New York Times what charities they will support on #GivingTuesday and the thinking behind their choices.

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman offers tips on how donors can spot fraudulent charities on #GivingTuesday, such as avoiding organizations with names similar to prominent nonprofits, Newsday reports.

* To localize the spending on Giving Tuesday, New York last year introduced New York Gives Day highlighting the state's nonprofits, with participating organizations listed on nygivesday.org, the Oneonta Daily Star reports.

* The founder of Housing Bridge, a Manhattan nonprofit that runs homeless shelters on behalf of New York City, was charged by prosecutors with three felony counts of fraud for allegedly pocketing taxpayer dollars to pay off personal debts, the Daily News reports.

* New bingo rules imposed by New York State Gaming Commission barring anyone under the age of 18 to play bingo, an activity often hosted by a variety of nonprofit organizations, has led to intense blowback, Politico New York reports.

* A nonprofit in the UK called Action Hunger will install vending machines that will provide homeless people with daily necessities that can be accessed with a chip-based keycard, reports the New York Post, with plans to expand the program to New York City.

* The New York Women’s Foundation announced more than $1 million in grants to local organizations that benefit women and families affected by changes to federal policy that aim to combat economic, sexual and physical violence, Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* The nonprofit Alliance for Positive Change plans to help the formerly homeless in New York City by providing 50 home improvement kits filled with cleaning supplies, pots and pans and toiletries, amNewYork reports.

* The Republican tax plan will lead to a national decrease in charitable giving because it increases the standard deduction and will lead to less people itemizing charitable deductions, Kunal Sinhu writes in the Daily News.

* Richard Perry, a founding partner of the Veritus Group, offers four suggestions in NonProfit Pro for approaching donors, including how to be more creative in your approach and breaking through the online noise with a compelling pitch.

* A pilot program in Manhattan’s Lower East Side aims to strike a balance among parent, school officials and activists concerned with racial and ethnic disparity in city schools, New York Appleseed’s Matt Gonzalez writes in City Limits.

* Officials and experts say a lack of housing and a booming population mean that urban planners should aim to spread growth outside of New York City, an idea championed by nonprofits like Hudson Valley Patterns for Progress, City Limits reports.

* A new Google donate button with a “donate” option that will pop up when hunting online for a nonprofit, making it easier to give money to an organization in Google search and letting people complete the donation with a few clicks or taps, USA Today reports.

* More and more wealthy Americans are giving away their fortunes through philanthropy in their lifetimes, but this trend might be contributing to the very inequality they are trying to address, writes The Atlantic.

* Some nonprofits are opting to not participate in #GivingTuesday because they lack the resources for online fundraising or wish to draw donors in by other means such as offering volunteer opportunities, Crain’s Chicago Business reports.

