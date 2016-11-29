Giving Tuesday: For 127 years Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement has been dedicated to helping disadvantaged New Yorkers achieve social and economic self-sufficiency. From its proud origins on the Lower East Side as one of the city’s earliest settlement houses to its home for the last 65 years in the nation's largest public housing development, Queensbridge Houses; the agency has helped thousands of the city’s most vulnerable residents thrive. Today, it serves over 2,000 low-income youth, seniors, immigrants and families from nine sites across western Queens, and ensures the provision of essential services that meet the needs of the community. From gun violence prevention to immigrant legal services, your donation on this Giving Tuesday will help further our vital work.

NYN Media Reports - Nonprofits on defense after getting out the vote: In spite of the election of Donald Trump, who is considered by many to be racist and anti-immigrant, nonprofits targeting immigrant and minority communities say that after a months-long get-out-the-vote effort, they are weary but hopeful about their continued efforts to mobilize these voters.

Giving Tuesday launches with great expectations: The NonProfit Times writes that #GivingTuesday, the charitable sector’s international day of enlisting supporters to give and finding new recruits is off and running with some estimates suggesting the haul will double last year’s. Read our recent coverage of how New York-based organizations are preparing.

HSC lobbies on state labor rule change: The Human Services Council is asking its members to join it in raising concerns about the impact that a state rule on exempt employees would have on the nonprofit human services sector. It has drafted a letter to Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon urging the DOL to consider the rule’s impact and work to identify funding to help nonprofits comply.

Federal judge hits pause button on overtime rule: The National Council of Nonprofits analyzes what happens after a federal district judge in Texas issued a preliminary injunction blocking nationwide the implementation and enforcement of the Overtime Final Rule that was slated to take effect Dec. 1. The judge ruled that the U.S. Department of Labor exceeded its authority when it issued regulations in May that changed the criteria for determining which employees are "exempt" from overtime by revising the salary threshold that triggers the exemption.

26 arrested after Fight for 15 minimum wage protest shut down Broadway: At least 26 people who clogged a Lower Manhattan street while protesting for higher wages were arrested this morning on charges including disorderly conduct, according to the Daily News. At least two members of the nonprofit Workmen’s Circle were arrested during the rally.

Low-income housing shown to not weigh on nearby property values: Housing units earmarked for low-income residents have virtually no impact on surrounding property values in major U.S. metro areas, according to an analysis of home-price data that runs counter to the conventional view that such projects cause nearby property values to decline, the Wall Street Journal writes. The majority of metro areas in the study, which included most coastal markets in California, along with New York City, Miami, Denver and the Pacific Northwest, saw no significant differences in prices after low-income housing was built.

Queens Councilman sponsors foster care survey legislation: Mayor de Blasio signed several pieces of legislation earlier this month aimed at improving the transparency and efficacy of the Administration for Children’s Services, including a bill sponsored by Queens Councilman Donovan Richards that will provide all youth in foster care with an annual survey to rate their experience in the system, the Times Ledger writes. The survey will include questions about different aspects of a foster child’s experience with a foster family.

New York Child Welfare leader takes up Obama legacy, foster care hackathons: ACS Commissioner Gladys Carrión spoke to the Chronicle of Social Change about her hopes for the New York hackathon, and her thoughts on how technology can serve the foster children and youth she is committed to protect and help thrive.

NYC proposal frames school segregation as a human rights issue: In an effort to illuminate root causes of segregation in New York City public schools, a City Council bill seeks to create an office within the New York City Commission on Human Rights tasked specifically with studying the issue, WNYC reports. As Councilman Ritchie Torres, the primary sponsor of the bill, envisions it, an Office of School Diversity would report annually on the prevalence and causes of racial segregation in the schools.

‘Fixing’ schools by painting failure as success: The positive spin put on a new report on persistently struggling schools in New York City is serving only those looking to make political hay, as the better results are actually just the product of lowered standards, a move that hurts students, the Post writes.

New York City kids need school lunch for all: Liz Accles, the executive director of Community Food Advocates, writes in City Limits that it’s urgent that Mayor de Blasio honor his campaign promise to implement Universal Free School Lunch in all New York City public schools. By increasing the New York City Department of Education School Lunch Program budget to approximately 20 million dollars, every New York City public school student can have access to a meal during the day on equal terms.

Join the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York on December 2, 2016, 8 am - 1 pm, for the 2016 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards. This no cost event includes a networking breakfast, a panel on nonprofit management best practices featuring this year’s three winners: The Jewish Board, Neighbors Link, and Per Scholas, Award Prize Announcements, and a VIP reception. Join leaders and experts to learn strategies critical to nonprofit success. Space is limited.

Jump-start your career at MCNY! Join us at our Grad Info Session on Thursday, December 1 from 6-8 pm at our Financial District campus. Learn how to advance your career and network with faculty and alumni. Seats are filling up fast! Financial Aid and scholarship opportunities available to those who qualify. RSVP here.

Lincoln Center shores up finances: Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is refinancing about a third of its hefty debt load as it readies for a planned 500 million dollar renovation of the New York Philharmonic’s home venue at David Geffen Hall, the Journal writes.

Program teaches young women to channel their inner rock star: For 11 years, the Willie Mae Rock Camp has empowered girls and women through music education, volunteerism and other activities, NY1 reports.

SUNY seeks tiered tuition increases: The State University of New York wants to let its 29 two- and four-year colleges raise tuition in each of the next four years by 100, 200 or 300 dollars, depending on what each campus wants, Gannett writes. The plan is expected to be considered later this week by the SUNY Board of Trustees as part of the colleges' proposed 2017-18 budget plan -- which also seeks an 11 percent increase in state aid.

Walkway Over the Hudson hires two for key roles:

The Walkway Over the Hudson nonprofit organization has added two new employees to its team. Evelyn Friedman of Poughkeepsie will serve as the organization’s new director of development and Ashley Donoghue of Beacon has been hired to be executive administrator, reporting to Walkway’s executive director Elizabeth Waldstein-Hart. Friedman has been designing and implementing strategies and campaigns to successfully raise funds for nonprofit organizations for over 15 years. Donoghue started her career in nonprofit work, serving as an AmeriCorps volunteer at a school for at-risk students after graduating from the University of Notre Dame.





New York Foundation for the Arts accepting applications for 2017 Artists' Fellowships:

The unrestricted $7,000 fellowships are intended to fund an artist’s vision or voice, regardless of the level of his or her artistic development. NYFA is committed to supporting artists from diverse cultural backgrounds at all stages of their professional careers. In the 2017 cycle, grants will be awarded in the categories of crafts, sculpture; printmaking, drawing, book arts; nonfiction literature; poetry; and digital or electronic arts. Applicants must be at least 25 years old at the time of the application deadline (Jan. 25, 2017) and must also be a resident of New York State and/or one of the Indian Nations located in New York State for at least two years prior to that date. Applications will not be considered from graduate or undergraduate students enrolled in any degree program at the time of the application deadline. Read more here.





Metropolis Country Club Foundation presents 10,000 dollar donation to WJCS Kids’ Kloset:

Scarsdale’s Alan Waxenberg and Natalie Robinson, chairs of the Metropolis Country Club’s Foundation, donated 10,000 dollars on behalf of the foundation to WJCS Kids’ Kloset, which provides gently used clothing and other essentials to children in need in Westchester. Since 2011, more than 8,900 children have received bags of clothing from Kids’ Kloset, often in times of crisis when a family has lost all of its belongings, when back to school time approached and new items were needed or in the midst of a winter deep freeze when a warm coat was vital. The donation will allow Kids’ Kloset to continue its operations and purchase needed items. WJCS is one of the largest nonprofit, non-sectarian human services agencies in Westchester, serving 20,000 people annually at 70 clinic, school, community and home-based locations throughout the county.

School of Social Welfare, Manhattan, MSW Open House, Tuesday, December 6, 5 -7 pm. To register, click here or call 631-444-3170

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. Engage with AMS for: career advancement, partnerships, business development and Professional Conversation. AMS provides critical finance and accounting expertise organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Substance Abuse Specialist, The Bridge

The Bridge, an innovative and well respected mental health agency serving people with serious mental illness, substance abuse, co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders, and co-morbid medical conditions is seeking Substance Abuse Specialists to provide counseling and running AOD groups; provide individual and group substance abuse counseling to ensure sobriety and relapse prevention; coordinate MICA services with outside agencies; provide case management and crisis intervention; and all related documentation and record-keeping.





Family Foster Care Caseworker, MercyFirst

This position involves frequent contact with foster children, birth to 21. Manage a caseload of approximately 10-12 cases in our Angel Guardian Group Home/Family Foster Care program. Make visits to foster homes, help children navigate their world of school, medical needs, psychological needs, family needs, etc. Input progress notes into computer. Appear in court to testify and be a voice on behalf of your client. Participate in “Family Night” once a week where our foster children meet with birth family members and/or foster family members and have a chance to visit, play, and celebrate milestones such as birthdays. Communicate effectively with internal staff, state and governmental agencies regarding cases through established agency policies and procedures. Observe all HIPAA regulations. Accepting, affirming and non-judgement approach toward LGBTQ youth and staff is required.





Bilingual Staff Psychotherapist Openings, ANDRUS

ANDRUS nurtures social and emotional well-being in children, their families and the community by delivering a broad range of vital services and by providing research, training and innovative program models that promote standards of excellence for professional performance in and beyond our service community. Andrus provides annually a broad network of supports to over 2,500 vulnerable children and families of all backgrounds and means. Our mental health division extends individualized child and family interventions, supports parents, caregivers, and helps children and their families build on their unique strengths while managing their particular challenges. With Clinics in Yonkers, White Plains, and Peekskill, we are able to provide services to families in northern, southern, and central Westchester.





* Saying that immigrants are under attack because of President-elect Donald Trump, a coalition of politicians and immigration lawyers on Mondayannounced 250,000 dollars in state funds to go toward legal services for people fighting deportations, the Daily News reports.

* Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales, who was thrust into the position after his friend, mentor and former boss Ken Thompson died of cancer, plans to carry Thompson’s vision into his upcoming campaign to keep the job, The New York Times writes.

* E-mails released by his administration show New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s favorite public relations firm didn’t just run his 2013 mayoral campaign, it also was ghostwriting press release quotes and letters to the editor, the Post reports.

SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York's federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news.

Recent galas and events:

New York Asian Women’s Center





Upcoming galas and events:

Nov. 29 -- ASCNYC celebrates 25 years with a VIP fundraiser and awards its 2016 Changemaker Award recipients

Nov. 30 -- Bronx Jewish Community Council hosts annual "Breakfast for Champions” fundraiser

Dec. 1 -- The Workmen's Circle hosts its Annual Winter Benefit

Dec. 3 -- Anderson Center for Autism celebrates retiring CEO Neil J. Pollack at 15th annual gala

Dec. 5 -- United Nations Development Programme hosts their Inaugural Global Goals Gala

Dec. 8 -- The Asian American / Asian Research Institute's 15th Annual Gala

Lantern Community Services - NYC food based community organization spotlight: The New York City Food Policy Center profiles the nutrition nonprofit which provides innovative services within 14 supportive housing residences to help New Yorkers who are formerly homeless or have recently aged out of foster care recreate their lives. Their programs have proven results in health, employment, education and life skills and are delivered inside their residences and tailored to each person’s needs.

Director of 9/11 museum named to CEO post: The director of New York City's Sept. 11 museum will add the jobs of president and CEO, according to the Associated Press. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum's board of directors voted Tuesday to name Alice Greenwald as president of the museum and memorial at the World Trade Center.

A superhero for the 21st century - NYC’s first trans firefighter battles male-dominated culture of FDNY: Brooke Guinan is the first out trans woman on the FDNY, where being female is already a challenge, Salon reports. That journey is documented in “Woman on Fire,” a new film by Julie Sokolow that premiered last week at Doc NYC. The Pittsburgh-based filmmaker reached out to Brooke after a photo of her went viral on the internet in 2014, in which Guinan posed for an LGBT awareness campaign.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

