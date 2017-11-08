FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* What’s going on in the world of New York Nonprofits? Visit today’s buzz to see about the New York Foundling’s Fall Fete and a new board member at Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan.

* Charitable organizations often find themselves in the precarious position of determining the difference between lobbying, education and advocacy and if you don’t get it right, fines and penalties await you, write Frances McKenna and Robert Lyons from Marks Paneth.

TOP NEWS:

* Three nonprofit organizations have been chosen as winners of the 2017 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards for demonstrating excellence in nonprofit management in Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York’s Eight Key Areas of Nonprofit Excellence, according to NPCC.

* Joan Tisch, a hands-on philanthropist whose causes ranged from people with AIDS to the Museum of Modern Art and the 92nd Street Y, and who was the matriarch of the family that owns a 50 percent stake in the New York Giants, died last week, the New York Times reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is more than doubling the budget for his affordable housing plan to produce 50 percent more units than originally anticipated , a 12-year effort that will cost the city $16.9 billion, Politico New York reports.

* A new collaborative report posits that improving access to housing for vulnerable people can reap increases in public safety and save taxpayer dollars, while acting as a base of stability from which jobs, education, vocational training, and mental and physical health can follow.

* As places in the mainland United States prepare for an influx of people from Hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, New York has opened a Hurricane Service Center in the Bronx to give evacuees from Puerto Rico, Florida, and Texas a centralized place to tap into city and nonprofit services, WUNC reports.

* The Sri Lankan Art and Cultural Museum, which opened in the basement of a Staten Island restaurant in March, plans to expand to its own space later this year, NBC News reports.

* State Sen. Brad Hoylman is calling on state Senate leaders to take action on bills that would enable police to remove firearms from the premises of domestic violence incidents and give judges the power to seize an individual’s firearms if they pose a risk to themselves or others, the Daily News writes.

* Inside Broadway, an arts education nonprofit, will bring after-school theater programs to seven schools in Queens, reaching approximately 75,000 students with interactive arts programming, QNS.com reports.

* JPMorgan Chase’s Fellowship Initiative provides young men of color multiple pathways to success and offers a glimpse of what’s possible when these young men are given a chance to grow, Black Enterprise reports.

IN DEPTH:

* At least 118 nonprofit chief executives earned more than $1 million in 2014 or 2015, a figure that would trigger a 20 percent excise tax on their organizations under the Republican bill unveiled last week, The Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* Youth Villages is one of the nonprofits highlighted in this year’s annual giving guide released by the Center for High Impact Philanthropy at the University of Pennsylvania, the New York Times reports.

* The Stanford Social Innovation Review offers four strategies for nonprofits and foundations that want to better align their meetings and conferences with their values.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A section of the federal tax reform proposal which runs counter to the Johnson Amendment, has been met with confusion and opposition from some nonprofit leaders and civil rights groups as the term “church” is used twice in the provision with no mention of other houses of worship, the NonProfit Times writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Nov. 8 -- Audubon New York 2017 Keesee Award Luncheon

Nov. 8 -- New York Women’s Foundation 30th Anniversary Neighborhood Gathering in Staten Island: The Power of Collective Action

Nov. 8 -- JustLeadershipUSA 4th Annual Benefit

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24bcfs/105149937 to submit an event or view all community events.

KICKER: “These young adults – when you are able to intervene at this time, you can change the trajectory of their lives.” -- Katherina M. Rosqueta, founding executive director of the Center for High Impact Philanthropy, via the New York Times