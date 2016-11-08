Editor’s Note: Final days to win a #Giving Tuesday promotional spot for your donation page: New York Nonprofit Media wants to spotlight your nonprofit’s donation page during the week before Giving Tuesday. Today through Friday, Nov. 11 at noon, subscribe at least five new, valid email addresses with your nonprofit’s name in the company field to our NYN Daily e-newsletter to make your organization eligible for a chance to have its donation page spotlighted on our home page and in every newsletter we publish from November 21 through Giving Tuesday. Use this subscribe link or sign up on our homepage. The winning nonprofit will be selected at random from among all eligible organizations.





NYN Media Reports - Reforms in the works for VENDEX: The de Blasio administration is supporting City Council-backed legislation that would increase the threshold for VENDEX disclosure, digitize the information for providers and allow the public greater access to the data. Providers have long complained about heavy administrative burdens and duplicative paperwork demands.

In New York, homeless and making plans to vote: A handful of soup kitchen regulars will stand in lines at polling places around New York City today, with homeless people being granted the right to register to vote in New York despite not having fixed addresses thanks to a 1984 lawsuit, The New York Times reports.

Meet a man who does not take voting for granted: WNYC profiles Carlos Jones, a formerly incarcerated member of the Doe Fund, who voted in April by affidavit ballot and then received a notice from the Board of Elections telling him his vote did not count.

Queens Library head fired over spending gets 300,000 dollars in settlement with city: Former Queens Library president Thomas Galante, who got canned for allegedly spending more than a quarter-million dollars of library funds on “inappropriate” expenses, will not have to pay the money back and will pocket 300,000 dollars in a settlement, the Post reports.

CEO of struggling public hospital system quits: NYC Health + Hospitals president and CEO Dr. Ram Raju announced he will leave the municipal health system, effective Nov. 30, according to Crain’s. The city said Stanley Brezenoff, a former head of the public health system with decades of experience running hospitals, will take over as interim chief executive.

Homeless shelter NIMBYism scapegoats most vulnerable New Yorkers:Homeless shelter protesters have every right to criticize Mayor Bill de Blasio's policies, but blaming the people who are suffering is ugly, uncharitable and unethical, and their NIMBYist arguments simply don’t hold up to scrutiny, journalist Noah Zuss writes in NY Slant.

NYS announces grants to help low-income residents improve skills, get jobs: The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced 400,000 dollars has been awarded to help increase employment opportunities for job seekers in Rochester and the Bronx, WHEC TV reports. Catholic Family Center of Rochester and the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute, in the Bronx, have each been awarded 200,000 dollars through the Wage Subsidy Program to help low-income individuals with barriers to employment get jobs.

Big developers weigh in on new 80/20 building homeless policy: A policy, which gives the city the right to reserve a portion of so-called “community preference units” for the homeless in buildings that are 80 percent market rate and 20 percent affordable, was buried in an updated affordable apartment marketing materials released by HPD last month, The Real Deal writes.

Assemblywoman charged with assault expected to win re-election: A New York state assemblywoman from Brooklyn is expected to win re-election Tuesday, three days after being charged with beating her 13-year-old son with a broomstick, according to the Wall Street Journal. Before her election as assemblywoman, Diana Richardson worked as director of government relations with Boys Town New York, a nonprofit dedicated to at-risk children and families, according to her Assembly biography.

Largest BRIC exhibition ever to showcase Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights artists: An opening reception this Wednesday touts itself as the largest, most ambitious exhibition ever from nonprofit organization BRIC, and it will focus entirely on artists who are based in Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights, Patch reports. The work of hundreds of artists was whittled down to around 40 pieces that will be on view around the neighborhood at the BRIC House, Weeksville Heritage Center, the Brooklyn Public Library's main branch and FiveMyles.

New international tax reporting may snag big U.S. nonprofits: New York University, which has degree-granting campuses in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, is getting ready for a sweeping international tax reporting requirement, Bloomberg writes. It’s surprising, but the university is just one of possibly many nonprofit organizations that may be caught up in an international reporting regime meant to reveal multinational companies’ aggressive tax planning.

Family Service League appoints Vice President for Development:

Family Service League, a Long Island based nonprofit human service organization, announced that Jonathan Chenkin has been appointed as Vice President for Development. His experience as a fundraising professional with vision and creativity will be an integral part of FSL’s senior management team. FSL has 90 years of experience in supporting families through life’s greatest challenges. Chenkin’s most recent position was with the LGBT Network as development officer for corporate and business relations. Prior to that position he spent 12 years with the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County as director of volunteer operations.

United Hospital Fund awards grants to improve health care services in New York:

United Hospital Fund announced seven grants, totaling $662,642, for projects to build a more effective health care system for every New Yorker. The funded projects include an initiative to advance the use of patient-reported outcomes measures in the primary care setting; continuing support of the partnership between UHF and Greater New York Hospital Association to enhance the quality of care within health systems across the New York region; work to develop a risk screening tool to identify emergency department patients at high risk for future homelessness; pilot-testing a new framework for integrating behavioral health services in primary care in four medical practices in New York City; and developing guides to policies and practices that best engage and retain individuals involved in the criminal justice system in effective health care. Click here to see the full list of grantees.

Robin Hood honors Immigrant Justice Corps, CollegeBound Initiative and Coalition for Queens at Annual Heroes Breakfast

Last week, Robin Hood, New York City's largest poverty-fighting organization, held its 27th annual Heroes Breakfast, which celebrates the critical service nonprofits provide to low-income New Yorkers. At Cipriani in Midtown, Robin Hood honored three of the 200 exceptional organizations it funds: Immigrant Justice Corps, CollegeBound Initiative and Coalition for Queens. In recognition of their work, each organization received an additional grant of 50,000 dollars. They included a lawyer fighting on behalf of immigrants fleeing violence and facing deportation, a dedicated teacher, who struggled growing up in the South Bronx, and a successful 24-year-old Egyptian entrepreneur who missed years of school to help his family survive.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

A charity offers donors more control over where their funds go: Direct Relief, which concentrates on medical aid for emergencies and poverty-stricken regions, will begin testing a new online donor site next week, as the annual year-end giving season approaches, according to the New York Times.

City's elderly are running out of caregivers: Beth Finkel, state director of AARP New York, writes in Crain’s that as the population ages, family help and funding for services are not keeping pace.

Kars4Kids' reps hit with summonses for taking courtroom photos:Representatives for the charity Kars4Kids were hit with summonses after being accused of taking photos in a courthouse during a hearing regarding the organization's legal fight with an Eltingville synagogue, DNAinfo reports.

