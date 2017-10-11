FROM NYN MEDIA:

* City & State puts a spotlight on dozens of talented young politicians, campaign staffers, lobbyists, advocates, union officials, government aides and more in this year’s list of New York City’s 40 Under 40 Rising Stars.

TOP NEWS:

* Six nonprofit groups from across the New York City area have been chosen as finalists for the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York’s 2017 New York Community Trust Nonprofit Excellence Awards.

* Five mothers say the city Administration for Children’s Services has discriminated against them and others by violating laws aimed at protecting the rights of people with disabilities and shielding parents from bias from child welfare agencies, the New York Times reports.

* The city is still using commercial hotels to house homeless New Yorkers, despite a pledge to phase them out following a fatal stabbing at a hotel, and homeless shelters have recently popped up at hotels in Williamsburg, Sunnyside and Kew Gardens, DNAinfo reports.

* More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside New York City Hall to demand more affordable housing from Mayor Bill de Blasio in a rally organized by activists from the Metro Industrial Areas Foundation and attended by several politicians, the New York Post reports.

* As de Blasio coasts toward reelection, he isn’t saying much of anything about charters and the city’s large and influential charter advocacy sector, typically fond of electoral trench warfare, has been largely absent from the mayor's race, Politico New York.

* Holly Block, the executive director of the Bronx Museum of the Arts and a strong advocate for Cuban contemporary art, died Oct. 6, after a long battle with cancer, Cuban Art News writes.

* Advocates for the disabled will ask a federal court to declare that New York City has not done enough to make its sidewalks accessible, arguing that most curb cuts in the city do not meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Daily News reports.

* The New York City Council will hold a hearing on the latest proposal for a residential building in a section of Brooklyn that borders Hasidic Jewish, Hispanic and African-American communities, reviving old political and ethnic rivalries, Politico New York writes.

* About two dozen rabbis from throughout New York City erected a temporary dwelling called a sukkah outside Trump Tower and called on President Donald Trump to offer “shelter” and “refuge” to immigrants, amNY writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Those rallying with the Metro Industrial Areas Foundation were united in common crisis, knowing that almost nowhere in New York City can lower-wage workers find decent housing within their means,the Daily News writes.

* To create inclusive, forward-thinking and comprehensive development that benefits all residents, cities must prioritize residents’ needs over the lure of financial investment, Lena Afridi of Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development writes in Next City.

* The Broadway League has teamed up with New York City schools to launch the first year of Broadway Bridges, an initiative that aims to give every New York City public high school student the opportunity to see a Broadway show before they graduate, Playbill writes.

* New York’s public libraries libraries are maintained via an inefficient, bureaucratic system that involves the Mayor, individual City Council members, the nonprofit NYPL and rich private donors and Scott Sherman writes in the Daily News that removing tax subsidies for local billionaires would be a good way to improve branches in desperate need of repair.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Puerto Rican politicians holding office on the mainland U.S., especially those in New York, have long felt compelled to look after the territory, but the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Maria, has ignited a dire sense of urgency, the New York Times writes.

* With the annual Affordable Care Act open enrollment weeks away, federal spending cuts have begun to bite, and navigators around the country are racing to revise their plans to make do with less money, the New York Times writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

UPCOMING EVENTS:

KICKER: “The biggest problem is that people don’t even look at parenting at all. They don’t observe their parenting or do so in an office setting for very short periods of time.” - Megan Kirshbaum on what she called child welfare agencies’ failure to often fail to properly evaluate the parents, via the Times.