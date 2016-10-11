Editor’s Note: The winners of our 2016 Cause Awards have been announced. Click here to see the individuals, agencies, and philanthropists who this year have made a major impact on the most pressing human services issues of New York's nonprofit sector.

NYN Media Perspectives - Transgender advocates across the state assess needs and strategize: Juli Grey-Owens, the executive director of the Long Island Transgender Advocacy Coalition, writes that because there is no federal law prohibiting discrimination against the transgender community, every state can be considered a battleground in the fight for transgender civil rights. While 18 states and D.C. have laws that clearly prohibit discrimination against transgender people, New York is not one of the progressive few.

For New York City’s homeless children, getting to school is the hard part:The New York Times shares findings from a report on the obstacles faced by homeless children in New York schools that has been released by the city’s Independent Budget Office today. See the full report here. [PDF]

NYC won’t convert Queens Holiday Inn into homeless shelter after fierce public opposition: The city has dropped a plan to turn a Queens Holiday Inn into a homeless shelter after furious opposition from neighborhood residents but will still house homeless men in the building, officials said, according to the Daily News. The city will house 30 men in rooms in the Maspeth hotel and began moving them in on Monday, but won’t totally convert it into a shelter.

In Queens, seceding from the homeless crisis: The rage against homeless shelters has been winning, the New York Times writes in an editorial. The city has backed away from plans to fill the Maspeth Holiday Inn with homeless families. Instead it is renting individual rooms, and as of Monday had placed 30 single men there.

Elizabeth F. Rohatyn, supporter of education and the arts, dies at 86:Elizabeth F. Rohatyn, a major supporter of numerous arts and educational organizations, including the New York Public Library, died on Sunday at her home in Manhattan, the New York Times writes. Rohatyn, the wife of the financier Felix G. Rohatyn, was a former chairwoman of the library, a board member of Lincoln Center, a former president of the Lenox Hill Neighborhood Association and the founder of Teaching Matters Inc., a nonprofit to help teachers use technology in the classroom.

A great tweet will win $10,000 each for 10 small nonprofits: The Deluxe Corporation Foundation, the philanthropic arm of a century-old check-printing company, is awarding 10 grants worth $10,000 each in a Twitter-based competition it calls its "Short & Tweet" grant program, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

When ED and board leadership diverge - the dust-up at the Bronx Museum: Nonprofit Quarterly examines the recent turmoil caused by the very public resignations of top trustees at the Bronx Museum of the Arts just as a $25 million capital campaign had been launched has been calmed. The board now confirms that it is ready to move forward with the museum’s millions of dollars’ worth of planned renovations and expansions along the Bronx’s Grand Concourse.

A Staten Island maritime museum gets a charter: The Museum of Maritime Navigation and Communication of New York in Rosebank has been officially recognized by New York State's Department of Education, the Staten Island Advance writes.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Queens College unveils tech incubator: The Queens College Tech Incubator provides tech startups and businesses with rental workspace, technological resources and access to Queens College’s student and faculty talent pool, the Queens Tribune writes. The incubator promises to aid developing entrepreneurs while providing Queens College students and faculty the opportunity to work on exciting new projects within their industries. The technology focus is no coincidence: Queens College has the largest number of computer science majors of any institution in the metropolitan New York area.

NYN BUZZ





Health Professions Higher Education Diversity Award goes to Touro:

Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine Harlem received the 2016 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the Health Professions HEED Award - a national honor recognizing U.S. medical, dental, pharmacy, osteopathic, nursing, and allied health schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion - TouroCOM will be featured in the December 2016 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.





Community Healthcare Network receives $180,000 from Ira W. DeCamp for Project to Improve Patient Experience:

Community Healthcare Network, a not-for-profit organization providing comprehensive community-based primary care, mental health and social services for 85,000 underserved individuals throughout New York City, received an award of $180,000 from the Ira W. DeCamp Foundation to support the agency’s patient experience improvement project, “Initiative 2016-17.” Specifically, the funding will be used to evaluate and then implement improvements in the clinical operations of CHN’s health centers as they relate to patient experience., CHN will explore its clinical areas, identify strengths and weaknesses, implement coordinated actions to eliminate weaknesses and improve performance, and measure the efficacy of the implementations.





Community group celebrates 200 gunfire free days in Coney Island

The respite in violence is no accident, but rather a concerted effort by the phenomenally effective policing strategies of Deputy Inspector William Taylor of the 60th Precinct and a project of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island known as Operation HOOD, an acronym for Helping Our Own Develop. A nonprofit community based organization modeled after New York City’s Cure Violence program, Operation HOOD aims to prevent shootings and other violence by targeting high risk youth, identifying and mediating conflicts and providing mentors who can offer guidance on life choices, health care, and educational and employment opportunities. While the NYPD has been targeting known criminals in the area, Operation HOOD has been focusing transforming emerging lawbreakers into law abiding citizens.

NYN CAREERS

Program Coordinator (LMSW), Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Safe Space is seeking a Program Coordinator who will be responsible for the overall management and day to day operations of the Far Rockaway Youth Center, the supervision of center staff and will ensure that quality service delivery is provided, assisting youth and families, access appropriate services and resources, as well as providing case management and counseling services.





Executive Director, Camp Venture, Inc.

Camp Venture, Inc. is a not-for-profit provider of family-like care and services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A cornerstone of the Rockland County, NY community since 1969, today Camp Venture offers a range of programs and services to meet nearly any need or preference across the developmental disability spectrum. The Executive Director is responsible for all areas of agency operations and policy compliance and implementation. In partnership with the Board of Directors, this dynamic and innovative leader will develop and implement strategies to promote Camp Venture’s mission.





Client Care Worker, Henry Street Settlement

The Transitional and Supportive Housing Cluster is a $9.1M division which provides Transitional Housing and Supportive Housing to Homeless individuals and Families, victims of Domestic Violence and Formerly Homeless Individuals. Services include four shelters; two family shelters, a domestic violence shelter, a shelter for Single Women with Mental Health Issue as well as a NYNY Supportive Housing building for formerly homeless individuals with Mental Health issues. Services are provided by culturally competent staff and include case management, housing, employment, and children’s programs. This position is within the Third Street Women’s Residence which is a 79 bed shelter for homeless women with Mental Health issues.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* An influential group of Brooklyn politicians want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to name New York City Public Advocate Letitia James to replace District Attorney Ken Thompson, who died from cancer this past weekend, but options are stilling be reviewed, the Post writes.

* Under the state’s new receivership law and Superintendent Kriner Cash’s leadership, two Buffalo schools showed “demonstrable” improvement and avoided takeover, a necessary step toward improving education in a city that’s seeing a revival, the Buffalo News writes.

* New research shows the flooding, damage and misery from storms like Sandy, currently estimated to take place every 400 years, could now occur as often as every two decades by the end of this century, largely due to rising sea levels and climate change, Newsday reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

New trash can designed for drivers to throw garbage into it from their cars: A new garbage bin aims to make it easier to toss trash into it instead of on Staten Island's streets, DNAinfo writes. The bin was designed by nonprofit Where to Turn and artist Scott LoBaido, who's known for painting American flags around the country and installing a giant pro-Trump "T" on a borough lawn.

NYC Girl Scouts push to get statues of women in Central Park: The Girl Scouts have joined an effort to break the bronze ceiling in Central Park where the sculptures of historical figures that appear all represent men, CBS New York reports. The aim of the awareness and fundraising campaign - called Central Park, Where Are The Women? - is to erect the statue by 2020, the centennial of U.S. women’s right to vote.

$1M grant will help Watertown deal with poverty in city: The United Way of Northern New York will administer a $1 million grant given to the city of Watertown to combat poverty, reports WWNY TV.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

