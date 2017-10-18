FROM NYN MEDIA:

TOP NEWS:

* Eva Moskowitz, CEO of Success Academy, tells Chalkbeat about her evolution from what she described as an “FDR Democrat” who believed the traditional school system could be improved, to an outspoken critic trying to lead an educational revolution from the outside.

* Amida Care, a nonprofit health plan based in New York City, learned that 6,000 members’ personal information may have been compromised, joining Aetna and CVS CareMark in suffering a HIPAA breach based on a type of security envelopes, Healthcare Finance writes.



* A third of all schools across the state do not have a single black or Latino teacher, and more than 115,000 Latino and black students go to a school with no teachers of color, according to a report by The Education Trust-New York, The Buffalo News writes.

* While some advocates see a new Netflix documentary as a platform to build support for integrated schools, others are uncomfortable with storylines that, in their eyes, take aim at teachers and elevate charter schools, which some say can exacerbate segregation, Chalkbeat writes.

* In Mayor Bill de Blasio’s first term, pedestrian political calculations and battles with Albany have tainted some of his efforts on issues related to public health, but in general, the bigger and more serious the crisis, the better the results, the New York Times writes.

* Until recently, Manhattan-based nonprofit Alliance for Positive Change was known as the AIDS Service Center NYC, and in the past year, it also took over the operations of the Lower East Side Harm Reduction Center, another decades-old organization focused on reducing the spread of HIV and AIDS among injection drug users, the Wall Street Journal writes.

* A controversial developer requesting the city's permission to build a sprawling apartment complex in Brooklyn has routinely flaunted federal fair housing laws meant to make buildings accessible for disabled New Yorkers, according to a lawsuit, DNAinfo reports.

* Leadership Niagara, a local nonprofit organization that has been helping individuals and companies broaden the scope of the definition of “leader” since 1984, will soon begin working with its Class of 2018, The Buffalo News writes.

* The latest iteration of the decades-old debate over the status of New York’s city-owned vacant lots has been raging, with ebbs and flows, for the past year-and-a-half, even making its way into this year’s mayoral election, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The Quest For Grace Foundation, a Rexford charity that provides children in foster care with free, new, and next-to-new clothing has received a received a large financial grant to help with an increasing need, the Saratogian writes.

IN DEPTH:

* To look at pay for fundraising leaders in four U.S. regions, The Chronicle of Philanthropy examined Internal Revenue Service Form 990 data filed by nonprofits with at least $35 million in private support.

* The Urban Alliance writes in Nonprofit Quarterly about the lessons its management learned from completing a randomized controlled trial.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* On the 101st anniversary of Planned Parenthood, Faye Wattleton, president of the organization from 1978 to 1992, looks at how she became an activist, and why she's not surprised that we're still fighting for access to reproductive healthcare, W Magazine writes.

* For World Poverty Day, nonprofit venture capital fund Acumen debuts a series of portraits of people living on less than $5 a day–and shows how the projects it’s funded are helping, Fast Company writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 17 -- Police Athletic League Twelfth Annual Real Estate & Construction Luncheon

Oct. 18 -- Samaritan Daytop Foundation Honors Award-Winning Actor and New York Sports Legend at 2017 Gala

KICKER: "The story is not a big city story, but really much more a suburban story. A story about school districts that have become significantly more diverse in terms of their student body, but not in terms of their workforce." - Ian Rosenblum, executive director of Education Trust-New York, on the lack of school leadership diversity, via The Buffalo News.