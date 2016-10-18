Editor's Note - Gala Photos: We want to feature your recent gala and special event photos! Please send your top photo, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com.

NYN Media Perspectives - ACS and our expectations: Gerard McCaffery, the president/CEO of MercyFirst, writes that unless someone has walked in caseworkers’ shoes, it is difficult to fully appreciate the challenges and dangers that first responders face every day dealing with life and death decisions.

NYN Media Insights podcast on building resilience in marginalized communities: Post 9/11, during this presidential election cycle and after nearly every act of violence where terrorism is suspected, an all-too-familiar fear of the "other" appears that tests the resilience of those in Middle-Eastern, South Asian and Arab communities. Executive director of the Arab American Family Support Center, Lena Alhusseini, joined us in the CEO Corner to talk about building resilience, supporting new immigrants and how she’d like to see the organization advance once she leaves to take a new position in November.

Trump Foundation tells New York it has stopped soliciting after state order: The New York Times writes that Donald J. Trump’s foundation informed Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of New York that it has ceased soliciting donations in the state, after a recent order to halt such fund-raising efforts, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office said.

Direct care workers rally for living wage: Hundreds of direct care workers, along with people they care for, rallied at the state Capitol to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allocate 45 million dollars in the state budget for raises, which they say would at least keep these caregivers on par with fast food workers and big box employees, the Times Union reports.

Homelessness among NYC schoolkids surges as population tops 100,000: Nearly one in 10 city schoolkids was homeless during the school year that ended in June, representing a whopping 22 percent jump in homelessness over the year before, the Daily News reports.

Who sets nonprofit compensation levels? A question of equity and justice: Despite the clear importance of the services they provide, human services workers increasingly find themselves in the very same position as their clients: in need of social service assistance to provide for their families, Allison Sesso, the executive director of the Human Services Council of New York, writes in Nonprofit Quarterly. When we underinvest in human services workers, we perpetuate the cycle of poverty for thousands of people of color and women.

City giving a boost to health care startups: Under a city program, Digital Health Breakthrough Network, which helps tech developers test their products in real time, connected EarlyHive with the New Jewish Home in upper Manhattan, a nonprofit that provides in-home eldercare services, Crain’s writes.

NAACP’s call to stop charter schools’ growth reignites debate in New York City: Over the weekend, the NAACP ratified a resolution that calls for a moratorium on charter school expansion, Chalkbeat writes. The announcement doesn’t mark the first time the nation’s oldest civil rights organization has spoken out against charter schools, but the highly anticipated move has reverberated in cities across the country, including New York City.

What we lost - Grieving the passing of District Attorney Ken Thompson:Danielle Sered, the director of Common Justice, writes on the Vera Institute of Justice’s blog that while securing convictions is part of a prosecutor’s job description Ken Thompson didn’t just answer to conviction rates, he answered as best he could to justice.

A one-screen theater gets two big thumbs up: The Crandell Theatre in Chatham, NY, is home to FilmColumbia, a flourishing movie festival, the Wall Street Journal reports. A group of neighbors and film buffs bought the theater in 2010 and run it as a nonprofit.

Transformers statue stolen from Queens sidewalk reappears in restaurant: A Queens artist has located her stolen Transformers statue, Pix11 reports. The artist, Annalisa Iadicicco created it with local children as part of the work she does with a non-for-profit organization that connects city children with the arts.

Editorial - Make New York's community colleges more affordable: While New York is helping students earn credits that can be applied to four-year universities,it's been hampering them on another, burdening them with a greater share of the full cost, the Times Union writes.

Chamber Concert strikes a chord with families and donors:

Springbrook, a New York nonprofit serving individuals with developmental disabilities, presented An Evening of Music at The Morgan Library and Museum in Manhattan on Sept. 28, benefitting the agency’s Tom Golisano Center for Autism. Proceeds from the event will help to support families with children enrolled in Springbrook’s Golisano Center for Autism and GEMS Residential School. Springbrook is a leading provider of innovative supports for people with developmental disabilities. The organization serves over 850 individuals and families across 30 counties in New York State (including 200 families in the New York City metropolitan area), with offices in Oneonta, Norwich and Binghamton.





Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership and Baruch College host Business Assistance Forum on Tuesday, October 25:

The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District and Baruch College will host the annual Business Assistance Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Baruch College’s William and Anita Newman Conference Center. This year’s event will focus on the role of digital media and technology for business growth. Baruch College President Mitchel Wallerstein will deliver opening remarks, followed by a keynote address by Sabrina Kizzie, Professor of Marketing and Social Media at Baruch College’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies and at the Steven L. Newman Real Estate Institute in the Zicklin School of Business. The event also will feature a networking breakfast with informational resources for small business.





Christopher Smith, Dr. Anafidelia Tavares join Alzheimer's Association New York City Chapter leadership team:

The Alzheimer's Association New York City chapter announced the appointment of new chapter leaders, Christopher Smith as Executive Director and Anafidelia Tavares, MD, MPH, as Director of Programs. They both bring leadership to the Alzheimer's Association New York City chapter, which is dedicated to ensuring local delivery of the Association's strategic plan to provide comprehensive local care and support for the thousands of individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and their families throughout the five boroughs, and contributing to the advancement of Alzheimer's disease research.

Associate Vice-President - Family Foster Care + Adoption + Preventive, Graham Windham

Graham Windham is one of the first organizations in the New York City to implement Solution – Based Casework. Solution – Based casework helps children and families to be the solution to the seemingly insurmountable problems in their lives, from generational cycles of poverty, abuse, and neglect to unemployment, domestic violence, and severe health problems. By recognizing and reinforcing their innate strengths and ability to cope, we at Graham Windham empower them to take the lead in making change in their lives. The Associate Vice President oversees the provision of quality care and services for children, youth and families in Graham Windham city based Foster Care, Adoption and Preventive programs.





Residence Manager, Saint Dominic's Home

The Residence Manager coordinates, organizes and manages the residence; conveys clear understanding of program and agency philosophy to staff and promotes appropriate working/living atmosphere within the home; serves as a role model and advocate; ensures consumer safety; oversees proper maintenance and cleanliness of the residence; develops and implements Individual Habilitation Plans; Person Centered plans, ensures training of living skills in a dignified and respectful manner. The candidate should have an Associate’s Degree. BA Preferred. A valid, non-restricted driver’s license is required. One year of work experience with the developmentally disabled population and two years of supervisory experience in Human Services is required.





Assistant Director, University Settlement

University Settlement’s Neighborhood Center, serving Manhattan’s Lower East Side, offers a robust menu of services to a diverse population of older people aged 60 and older at three locations in the neighborhood. The multi-service program provides case assistance, meals, health and wellness activities, recreational and educational activities, and non-traditional mental health supports. The Assistant Director will be located at our newest location (the Max Meltzer development) to provide daily planning, support, and monitoring of all programming at the new location and to support the Program Director and overall integration of older services across sites.





* Faced with a shortfall in federal Sandy funding that totaled a half-billion dollars, de Blasio ordered city taxpayer funds to fill the gap without a vote from the City Council, which has raised questions about the checks and balances on the mayor’s power, the Journal reports.

* Jim Malatras, director of state operations for the Cuomo administration, has walled himself off from health care issues as he prepares to leave his post early next year to join the Healthcare Association of New York State, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Preet Bharara in the Daily News writes the opioid crisis has reached nightmare levels and prosecutions of drug pushers alone will not end the crisis; we must compassionately and openly discuss about the problem and find ways to help those who are addicted.

New library to lend low-income apartments: The Sunset Park library’s controversial redevelopment will create homes for the neediest Brooklynites, according to the Brooklyn Paper. The Fifth Avenue Committee - the group that’s buying the book-lender from the city and rebuilding it with 49 below-market-rate apartments on top - plans on renting the pads to a range of low-income tenants, including those who qualify for federal housing assistance.

Church pursues affordable-housing project under program spurring religious groups to build across Brooklyn: A Brooklyn church will be getting into the development game with help from a fledgling program that aims to help Kings County houses of worship cash in on their real estate assets, Crain’s writes. The borough is home to about 2,400 religious organizations, according to the office of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and most would like more money to pursue their missions, or are financially strapped due to a combination of increased capital costs and decreasing revenue.

Autism advocate Donna Long to step down from GRACE Foundation:Donna Long, a decades-long advocate for Staten Island individuals and their families living with autism, is stepping down as executive director of the GRACE Foundation at the end of the year, the Staten Island Advance writes.

