* Glenn Martin of JustLeadershipUSA and Roy Caldwood, a former deputy warden at Rikers Island, offer four guiding principles in NY Slant that New York City should follow in closing Rikers and creating modern, humane and safe correction facilities to replace it.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that his administration is now on track to build and protect 200,000 affordable homes by 2022, two years ahead of schedule.



* The surging fortunes due to Wall Street’s rise trickled down to the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, which was attended by just over 815 guests and raised 3.4 million dollars for Catholic charities, a new record, the New York Post reports.

* A photo of a homeless man sleeping under a subway seat prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo and MTA Chairman Joe Lhota to criticize New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, saying that it is the responsibility of the city and the NYPD to get homeless people the help they need, the New York Post writes.

* Three nonprofits that aim to create jobs for people from poor neighborhoods and those who have been in jail won 7.1 million dollars in grants from the office's Criminal Justice Investment Initiative, Patch writes.

* The opioid epidemic is not just killing residents across the state, it's leaving hundreds of Erie County children without a home or at risk of being removed from one and being pushed into the foster-care system, The Buffalo News writes.

* A citywide collaborative of nonprofit affordable housing organizations announced the formation of NYC’s first citywide Community Land Trust, which will focus primarily on creating permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for low-income households, Next City writes.



* Just 10 percent of teachers in the Albany school district are black or Latino compared to 66 percent of the students and in its charter schools alone, 15 percent of the teachers are black or Latino compared to 95 percent of the students, the Times Union reports.

* The Homeless Alliance of Western New York says that 2,000 kids in Erie and Niagara Counties don't have a place to call home, but the organization is hoping to get a better idea of the number of homeless youth in the area during a "sleeping out," WGRZ reports.

* The City University of New York, bowing to pressure from prominent African-American leaders from Harlem, postponed the anticipated appointment of Vincent Boudreau as the next president of City College, its flagship school, The New York Times writes.

* A lawyer is challenging whether a nonprofit corporation that finances and develops residence halls on behalf of the University at Buffalo has the right to withhold records about its financial dealings and keep its board meetings private, according to The Buffalo News.

IN DEPTH:

* Recent Wallace Foundation studies can motivate nonprofits to remember the importance of market research and to offer ideas how organizations of any size might conduct research on their own, according to Nonprofit Quarterly.

* Overall giving was down 6 percent through the first half of 2017 as compared to 2016 as 5 percent fewer donors gave as compared to the first six months of last year, according to the NonProfit Times.

* Four broad strategies often added up to positive changes in school culture and meaningful, overarching shifts in how educators thought about their students and about their own ability to reach and support them, researchers from the Research Alliance for New York City Schools write in Education Week.

A new study from Loyola Law School demonstrates that there are significant racial disparities in the plea deals white and black people receive on misdemeanor charges, with black people facing more severe punishments, Slate and The Marshall Project write.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Large U.S. foundations awarded a $158.1 million in response to disasters and humanitarian crises in 2015, down from nearly $225.7 million in 2014, a year in which giving surged in response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* We should be concerned about the repeal of the estate tax if we are concerned about philanthropy and the best estimates are that the repeal of the estate tax would considerably reduce giving, both during life and at death, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

