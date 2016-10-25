TOP NEWS



NYN Media Insights Podcast - Dollars and disasters: City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, who chairs the Committee on Contracts, joined us to talk to editor-at-large Aimee Simpierre about what the Committee on Contracts does and how city and state contracts with nonprofits can be improved. We also profiled Rebuilding Together NYC, which uses volunteers to repair homes, retrofit community centers and deliver workforce development. With the fourth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy this week, the group’s executive director, Kimberly George, talked about the state of repairs and the invisible crisis many residents are experiencing.

New mental-health hotline opens in New York City: New York City launched an emergency mental-health counseling program called NYC Well, which allows New Yorkers to phone, text or chat with hotline staff around the clock and seek short-term help, The Wall Street Journal reports. The nonprofit Mental Health Association of New York City will manage the program.

Syracuse-area woman admits 93 thousand dollar theft from nonprofit; to get prison if she can't pay up: A supervisor at a nonprofit that helps people with mental illnesses and substance abuse issues admitted stealing from her employer, Syracuse.com reports. Tina Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny in thefts from Central New York Services Inc. It runs clinics and provides housing and employment services licensed by government agencies.

Suit against city affordable housing policy survives: A federal lawsuit challenging New York City’s practice of setting aside affordable apartments for nearby residents is still alive after a judge rejected a bid by the de Blasio administration to have the case dismissed, according to City Limits. In an action brought by the Anti-Discrimination Center, three Black New Yorkers say they have entered lotteries for affordable apartments but not been selected, and that they plan to enter future lotteries for other affordable apartments.

Justice Dept. shakes up inquiry into Eric Garner chokehold case: The U.S. Justice Department has replaced the New York team of agents and lawyers investigating the death of Eric Garner, which could jump-start the stalled case and put the government back on track to seeking criminal charges, the New York Times reports.

Funding lawyers is good, fixing housing policy would be better: Richard Semegram, a nonprofit tenant lawyer, writes in Gotham Gazette that eliminating vacancy decontrol and fixing housing policy would be more effective than relying solely on hiring lawyers to defend wrongfully evicted tenants.

Stalking the high net worth donor: Based on the 2016 U.S. Trust Report on High Net Worth Philanthropy, 50 percent of HNW donors say they volunteer, as compared to 25 percent of the general population, and those who volunteer gave 56 percent more in 2015 than those who do not, Nonprofit Quarterly reports. The number one reason why HNW donors stop giving to any particular charity? Too many solicitations.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Brooklyn Academy of Music names Adam Max to head board: The Brooklyn Academy of Music is getting a new chairman: private-equity executive Adam Max, the Wall Street Journal writes. It is the second leadership transition in as many years for BAM, which in 2015 appointed a new president, Katy Clark. Known for its avant-garde edge, BAM presents a wide range of arts programming, from drama, dance and opera to concerts and film.

Decaying art in public housing should be restored and celebrated, city says: When the Wise Towers complex first opened on West 91st Street in 1964, the city's Public Housing Authority commissioned art for one of the development's outdoor plazas as "an experiment," DNAinfo writes. Since neglected, an initiative from the newly created Fund for Public Housing has made restoring and publicizing art at NYCHA complexes one of its priorities.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Columbia University plans to open new campus next spring: Columbia University on Monday dedicated one of the most ambitious architectural projects in the academic world: the 6.3 billion dollar expansion of its Manhattan campus, the Associated Press writes.

CCNY School of Education professors receive grant for TESOL certification project: Professors Nancy Stern and Tatyana Kleyn, of the School of Education at The City College of New York, are recipients of a 2.6 dollar million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition, according to a press release. The grant, which is in partnership with New Visions for Public Schools, will provide education to certified subject-area high school teachers in New York City to support emergent bilingual students in their classrooms.

NYN BUZZ





IRI naming Day Hab programs after two influential figures:

IRI: Innovative Resources for Independence is naming two of its day habilitation programs after two key figures in the agency’s history. The Day Hab 2 and 3 programs will formally be renamed Ana Magalee Day Habilitation and Robert Snyder Day Habilitation, respectively. Both were extremely dedicated to encouraging and helping people with developmental disabilities lead happy and productive lives. Magalee in 1992 founded Queens Parent Resource Center, which managed the two day habilitation programs solely until merging with IRI earlier this year. She pushed to ensure that individuals with disabilities had a place to live, a day program to go to during the week and a socialization program to attend until their parents came home from work.





SHNNY honors Capitol Hall as “Residence of the Year”:

On Oct. 13, the Supportive Housing Network of New York celebrated Capitol Hall, a supportive housing Single Room Occupancy on Manhattan's Upper West Side run by Goddard Riverside Community Center, by honoring the rehabilitation project by Oaklander, Coogan and Vitto Architects, PC with an “Outstanding Residence of the Year” award. Laura Mascuch of SHNNY presented the award to Stephan Russo, Executive Director of Goddard. Capitol Hall provides 202 units of supportive housing on Manhattan's Upper West Side to men and women vulnerable to homelessness because of their age, income, or disability. It was one of the first buildings in the late 1970s in New York City to be secured and developed as supportive housing for this at-risk group.





Groundswell welcomes Robyne Walker Murphy as ED:

Groundswell's board has appointed Robyne Walker Murphy to serve as Groundswell's next executive director. Murphy has experience working at the intersections of art, youth development, cultural equity and social justice. She is currently citywide program director for cultural access at Cool Culture in New York City. Before assuming this position, she held roles at several important organizations in the field, including seven years as Director of DreamYard Arts Center in the Bronx. At DreamYard, she helped lead the organization through the development of arts and social justice programming and community engagement initiatives. The group will introduce Murphy at Groundswell's annual Art Auction Benefit today and at other meetings and events this fall.

NYN CAREERS

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The Bridge

The Bridge, Inc., a leading New York mental health agency, is seeking a dynamic full-time Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to work on an Assertive Community Team and our Residential Programs. The Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner provides community based psychiatric services to clients on the team and will also be responsible for treatment planning, medication evaluation, education, prescriptions and monitoring, ordering and follow-up of laboratory tests, documentation in Electronic Health Record; and collaboration with others involved in the treatment of clients. This is not an office based position so the successful candidate must be enthusiastic about providing services in the field.





Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, HeartShare Human Services

The requirements of this position include an MS/MA in Speech-Language Pathology, NYS Teacher of the Speech and Hearing Handicapped or NYS Teacher of the Speech and Language Disorder, NYS Licensure and a current. Bilingual Extension in Spanish. The candidate will provide speech therapy to children (3-5 years old) with developmental disabilities in a classroom setting; Will participate in meetings with teachers, children and their families; Will assess current level of communication functioning, and preparation of written reports; Will provide therapy as mandated on the IEP; Will design and implement goals for individuals, group and classroom therapy; and will participate in annual and graduate review process.





Senior Accountant, The Door

Founded in 1972, The Door empowers educationally and economically disadvantaged youth to reach their potential by providing a complete range of services all under one roof. Each year over 11,000 young people from all five New York City boroughs come to The Door for primary health care, reproductive care and health education, mental health counseling, legal services, supportive housing, High School Equivalency, ESL, tutoring and homework help, college preparation and computer classes, career & education services, job placement, daily meals, cultural arts and services. The Senior Accountant, reporting directly to the Controller/Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for maintaining timely and accurate agency financial records in accordance with standard fiscal practices and requirements of funders.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The New York Slant editorial board endorses Democrat Sara Niccoli in the 46th Senate District election and Republican Elaine Phillips in the 7th Senate District election. Aimée Simpierre, editor-at-large for New York Nonprofit Media, sits on the editorial board.

* New York City officials are slated to announce a new disaster-preparation grant for businesses that were ravaged by Hurricane Sandy, which involves the third and final piece of federal funds for such businesses, the Post reports.

* Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said he doesn’t believe de Blasio gets the credit he deserves, although he stopped short of saying the UFT would endorse him for reelection, the Daily News reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 25 -- Rise hosts Together We Rise Fall Benefit

Oct. 25 -- WE ACT for Environmental Justice Gala

Oct. 25 -- Groundswell Annual Art Auction Benefit at Metropolitan Pavilion

Oct. 26 -- Comunilife 27th Anniversary Breakfast

Oct. 26 -- Samaritan Daytop Foundation hosts first gala.

Oct. 27 -- The Doe Fund hosts annual gala

Oct. 27 – St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation’s 2nd Annual Wine Tasting

Oct. 27 -- Leake & Watts will be honoring its long-time board member and educator Joyce Coppin Mondesire at its Annual Gala at The Pierre.

Oct. 27 -- Breaking Ground hosts Celebrating Home & Community Gala

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.comwith the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Park Slope Shops Roll Out 'age-friendly' welcome mat for older customers: A new “age-friendly Park Slope” initiative will highlight local businesses that welcome older shoppers with open arms, or maybe just a place to sit down, DNAinfo writes. Three groups teamed up to evaluate businesses on their age-friendliness: the senior services nonprofit Heights & Hills, the Park Slope Center for Successful Aging, and Good Neighbors of Park Slope.

Teachers get schooled on talking race: Knowing what to say when children bring up race and identity can be tough, and they will bring it up, now more than ever, with the presidential race and recent killings of black men by police topping the headlines, WNYC reports. That's why the nonprofit organization Border Crossers, based in New York City, said there was growing demand across the country for its training.

A different way to play: In reaction to the spread of structured, careerist activities for children, such as voice lessons and fencing, eight Brooklyn parents, educators, and community members have created a nonprofit called play:groundNYC that aims to re-engage kids with outdoor play, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review. In place of a traditional playground’s swingsets and slides, play:groundNYC gives kids raw materials and lets them decide how to use them.

Peter Dillon, Pamela Green join Berkshire Taconic board: Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced that two Berkshire County residents, Peter Dillon and Pamela Green, have joined its board of directors, BusinessWest writes. Dillon was appointed superintendent of schools for the Berkshire Hills Regional School District in 2009, and was recently named superintendent of the Shaker Mountain School Union. Green is a partner in the law firm of Smith Green & Gold, LLP in Pittsfield, where she concentrates on trust, estate and tax planning, estate administration, elder law and real estate.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – New York City Department of HPD, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, City Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland and others join the Hellenic American Neighborhood Action Committee for the groundbreaking of its Corona Senior Residence, a new affordable apartment building for seniors, 54-17 101st St., Queens.

11 a.m. – New York City Councilman Andy King, Black Nurses Rock and The Nutressence Network announce the Bronx kick-off of two relief drives this month for the people of Haiti, King’s district office, 940 E. Gun Hill Road., Bronx.

11:30 a.m. – Tenants and advocates with P.A.’L.A.N.T.E. Harlem call attention to conditions at a building in Harlem, 161 W. 140th St., Manhattan.

4 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer joins Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl at the kickoff event for Create NYC: A Cultural Plan for All New York Hostos Community College Repertory Theater, 149th Street and Grand Concourse, Bronx.

6 p.m. – Rep. Nydia Velazquez attends Williamsburg: Break The Silence-Stop The Violence candlelight vigil to shine a light on domestic violence, Continental Army Plaza Park, South Fourth Street and Roebling Avenue, Brooklyn.

6 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer moderates a community forum on homeless services, American Sign Language and English Secondary School, 225 E. 23rd St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray host the third annual UpStander Awards, Gracie Mansion, 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.

9 p.m. – Brewer presents award at Harlem Educational Activities Fund award dinner, Mandarin Oriental, 80 Columbus Ave., Manhattan.

