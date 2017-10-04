FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz and career moves from WHEDco, Lighthouse Guild and more, click here.

* During the The New York Women’s Foundation’s 2017 Le Cirque Luncheon, criminal justice reform advocates said Mayor Bill de Blasio’s opinion about whether to shut down the Rikers Island jail complex has shifted significantly, thanks in part to the efforts of nonprofits serving on the Independent Commission on New York City Criminal Justice and Incarceration Reform.

TOP NEWS:

* City Council candidate Yoni Hikind, son of Assemblyman Dov Hikind, was employed by a Brooklyn nonprofit last year that’s reaped tens of thousands of dollars from his dad’s political campaign accounts, the New York Post reports.

* Fewer Americans are making room in their budgets for charity, and nonprofits are increasingly relying on the affluent for support, according to a new study by The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* To help low-income students pick the right high school, the Heckscher Foundation for Children teamed with researchers at New York University and a former city director of high school admissions to create a new app, deciding only to include schools with at least a 65 percent graduation rate, DNAinfo reports.

* A Florida-based evangelical ministry that sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it a hate group agreed to dismiss its related claims against GuideStar USA Inc., the Associated Press reports.

* The Ford Foundation has announced 25 Art of Change fellowships in support of visionary artists and cultural leaders working to advance freedom, justice, and inclusion and strengthen American democracy, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* Speaking to potential mayoral voters, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis sat down with the Advance for a 30-minute Facebook Live interview, answering questions from viewers on housing, drug addiction, education and more, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* As it marks its 35th year of service, Project Hospitality has announced the appointment of the Rev. Terry Troia as the organization's new President and CEO and Carrie Zwiebel Bloss as the agency's fourth executive director, the Staten Island Advance reports.

* On Nov. 1, Linda Alexander will retire from leading the Jewish Community Foundation of Central New York, which she helped to found in 2001, and president/CEO of the Jewish Federation of Central New York, a role she took on five years ago, Syracuse.com writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested that New York City use its surplus budget funds to help NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest provider of “safety-net” care in New York, the New York Times writes.

************

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals

People devoted to working in the nonprofit sector often require specialized professional knowledge and skills, but they may be uncertain as to where to find it. Managers, in particular, are in the unique position of overseeing others while also answering to their organization’s leadership. Addressing all of these challenges, the six-day Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education helps you become a more effective nonprofit leader.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Thousands of young undocumented immigrants have been lining up at legal clinics and scrambling to finish paperwork before the clock runs out on their chance to live and work legally in the United States under the DACA program, the New York Times writes. Also, read NYN Media’s story covering how groups across New York are working to help immigrants file before the Oct. 5 filing deadline

IN DEPTH:

* Avoiding ethical dilemmas is possibly too lofty a goal for an organization, but policies can be developed to address them, and revisions made along the way, NonProfit Times writes.

* Salesforce announced that it's launching the Salesforce Impact Fund, a $50 million initiative to accelerate the growth of startups that are using Salesforce technology to address some of the world's biggest problems, Mashable writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Community members will have a chance to share their opinion about a Brooklyn shelter located at an armory in the neighborhood between Seventh and Eighth avenues and 15th and 14th streets at a community meeting this week, Patch writes.

* The One Point of Light Foundation is looking to award resident-led community groups in College Point with microgrants of $500 up to $2,500 and groups can apply until Oct. 15, QNS.com writes.

* After five years at the helm of one of the region’s most visible nonprofits, Tara Ellis will shift jobs later this month to take over as president & CEO at the Food Bank of WNY, Buffalo Business First reports.

* Western New York Community leaders celebrated the opening of Grace Guest House, the first nonprofit guest house in South Buffalo to serve families with a loved one being cared for at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Nonprofit Frontier Publications writes.

************

Nonprofit Seminar with Yael Fuchs and Marks Paneth LLP

Nonprofit board members, CEOs, CFOs and other members of New York’s nonprofit community are invited to learn from Yael Fuchs, Assistant Attorney General and NYS Charities Bureau Enforcement Section Co-Chief, and Marks Paneth’s nonprofit leaders. Join your peers on October 12 for insightful conversation on fraud prevention, nonprofit accounting standards, avoiding IRS examination triggers and other issues affecting the nonprofit sector. 3 CPE credits available. Register here

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said, in response to last week’s fatal stabbing at a school in the Bronx, the DOE would focus its training for teachers on how to defuse behavioral crises and make sure that bullying was reported, The New York Times writes.

* New York City Reform Party mayoral candidate Sal Albanese is suing the Campaign Finance Board for the right to debate de Blasio, Republican nominee Nicole Malliotakis and independent Bo Dietl next week, saying that the agency is trying to “muzzle” him, the New York Post writes.

* De Blasio is also set to name Vincent Sapienza as the commissioner of the city Department of Environmental Protection, more than a year after previous commissioner, Emily Lloyd, left due to medical leave, the Daily News reports.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 5 -- Women’s City Club of New York hosts forum on the New York Constitutional Convention

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23wvq4/98187365 to submit an event or view all community events.



POINT OF INTEREST: “Only 24 percent of taxpayers reported on their tax returns that they made a charitable gift in 2015, according to the analysis of Internal Revenue Service data. A decade earlier that figure routinely reached 30 or 31 percent,” via The Chronicle of Philanthropy.