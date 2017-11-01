FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* The New York City Council’s Committee on Immigration voted unanimously to pass a bill prohibiting local law enforcement from entering partnerships with agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce immigration laws, the New York Post writes.

* Through the innovative housing model, New York City’s Interboro CLT will create a pipeline of permanently affordable units from which residents can start to build wealth, Fast Company writes.

* As New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appears all but certain to win a second term, the biggest public health challenge he is likely to confront during the next four years will be the stability and viability of Health + Hospitals, Politico New York writes.

* As de Blasio seeks a second term, the success of universal prekindergarten stands out as the most salient achievement of his mayoralty, but the push also pointed to some of weaknesses and blind spots that would become constants during his time in City Hall, the New York Times writes.

* A New York-based healthcare system has agreed to pay 6 million dollars to settle allegations that it submitted false Medicare and Medicaid claims for skilled nursing services, authorities announced, McKnight’s reports.

* The New York Times profiles Wendy Genao, who through Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow, a beneficiary agency of the Community Service Society, obtained her high school equivalency diploma and found two internships.

* Effective Nov. 1, Mike Geiger will be the new president and CEO at the Arlington, Va.-based Association of Fundraising Professionals, which has been led by an interim CEO for nearly a year-and-a-half, the NonProfit Times writes.

* Arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway will be bringing its after-school theater program to more than 40 schools in the New York CIty Public School system in 2017-2018, Broadway World writes.

* The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is seeking a new director to replace Thomas P. Campbell, who stepped down in February, has turned to a boutique executive search firm, Phillips Oppenheim, to fill the position, according to a press release.

IN DEPTH:

* GrantAdvisor turns the table on the usual relationship between who has the money and who is asking for it, allowing nonprofits to anonymously explain what’s good and bad about working with the foundations that fund them, Fast Company writes.

* Nepotism is a notorious corollary of nonprofit activity in general, and the world of the Jewish Federations of North America is not immune, Haaretz writes.

* Not every nonprofit organization can do everything well and that’s one reason why every nonprofit must work relentlessly to achieve and retain its strategic focus of a commitment to doing what it does best, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Every couple of decades in the United States, a new era ushers in a new set of ideas, principles and practices that affect how the nonprofit sector functions, Nonprofit Hub writes.

* The Trump administration’s recent rule change makes it harder for women to obtain birth control, and the impact will reverberate far beyond simply inconveniencing women, Newsday writes.

* A federal judge in Washington blocked President Donald Trump from banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military, handing a victory to transgender service members who accused the president of violating their constitutional rights, Reuters writes.

KICKER: “Knowing how much work it takes motivates me now. It’s a relief knowing now it’s not as easy for other people. Even though it may look like it, it’s not.” -- Wendy Genao, who through Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow, a beneficiary agency of the Community Service Society, obtained her high school equivalency diploma, via the New York Times.