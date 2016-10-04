TOP NEWS



NYN Media Reports - The king of DASNYland: We spoke with DASNY President Gerrard Bushell about the role of his state agency and nonprofits, as well as how the dormitory authority keeps up with the rapid growth of SUNY and CUNY.

New York City Council announces oversight hearing to examine how the city responds to child abuse and neglect: The City Council announced that on Oct. 31st it will conduct an oversight hearing examining how the city responds to allegations of child abuse and neglect. After numerous overhauls of ACS over the years, and in the wake of the recent death of six year old Zymere Perkins, the hearing will examine how policies and procedures at ACS affect the investigation of alleged abuse and neglect cases. It will also assess how other agencies like the Department of Education, the Department of Homeless Services, the New York City Police Department and others are supposed to work together to investigate and serve at-risk children and families.

The city deserves to hear why kids continue to die on this mayor's watch:After the murder of a six-year-old boy in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempt to shield the city Administration for Children’s Services Commissioner Gladys Carrion from questions is an appalling exercise in dodging accountability, the Daily News writes.

Nonprofit groups attract CFOs from for-profit companies: Charities seek for-profit CFOs who can instill financial discipline, but for candidates moving from the for-profit to nonprofit sectors some significant adjustments are required, the Wall Street Journal reports. Driving the trend, recruiters say, are the increasing demands CFOs face in profit-driven businesses.

CEO pay is nearly $10 million for two nonprofit CEOs, database shows:Compensation for two nonprofit hospital CEOs reached nearly 10 million dollars each in recent years, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy’supdated database of the compensation paid to nonprofit leaders.

State Attorney General orders Trump Foundation to cease raising money in New York: The letter, which was sent on Friday and released this week by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office, said its charities bureau had determined that the Donald J. Trump Foundation had been fundraising in New York this year when it was not registered to do so under state law, the New York Times reports.

Three New York City schools could be taken over this year but they don’t know yet: Nearly a month after the first day of school, three struggling Bronx schools still don’t know whether they will be taken over by outside managers later this year, Chalkbeat reports. In the event that a school doesn’t hit targets, which can include everything from test scores to graduation rates, schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña could be forced to cede control to an outside entity known as a “receiver,” which she would choose and could be a school improvement expert or nonprofit.

Here’s how affordable housing lottery rules are changing: New rules for the city's affordable housing lotteries, expected to be announced by city officials, will protect applicants with low credit scores and people who have taken their landlords to court, according to DNAinfo.

Despite national trend, New York police are slow to adopt body cameras:Three years ago the New York Police Department seemed poised to be an early adopter of body cameras, but not one of the department’s approximately 35,800 officers is wearing a body camera, even as they become a staple elsewhere, The New York Times reports.

New York City promised preschool to every family, so why do some students with disabilities struggle to find seats?: Chalkbeat reports that across the city, parents of children with disabilities have struggled to find spots in preschool programs that offer the specialized services the city is required to provide. The city no longer releases the number of students waiting for services, though it has in the past.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Pro-Donald Trump art show will open in Williamsburg: A pro-Donald Trump photography exhibit entitled "#DaddyWillSaveUs," comes to North Williamsburg this Saturday, featuring contributions from Milo Yiannopoulos, Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes and "pharma-bro" Martin Shkreli, Patch writes. The photo exhibit in Williamsburg will also support a charitable cause: 30 percent of proceeds towards American Military Partner Association, which is a nonprofit organization supporting the "partners, spouses, and families of America's LGBT service members."

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Cuomo puts scandal blame on SUNY: Governor Cuomo says much of the responsibility for the alleged corruption scandal touching his administration is on the state university system, specifically SUNY Polytechnic Institute, which oversaw many of the contracts, WAMC reports. But reform groups say the governor is not telling the whole story.

NYN BUZZ





SCO Family of Services holds third annual Taft Academy Conference:

SCO Family of Services, a provider of essential human services for over 100 years, hosted the third in a series of annual professional development conferences for staff working with children, youth, and adults with special needs and developmental disabilities. This year’s SCO Taft Academy Conference, held Sept. 20 and 21 at The Inn at New Hyde Park, attracted over 300 social workers, clinicians, case managers, educators, direct support professionals and other staff from SCO’s programs across New York City and Long Island. Due to its popularity and relevance to today’s industry needs, the event was expanded to include participants from human services organizations throughout the metro area.

New “Link-Age” program will find and serve seniors with depression, addiction, and other serious issues:

Seniors across Nassau County who face mental health and substance use issues will benefit from a new “triple partnership” that will find, outreach proactively to and serve people age 55 and older whose independence or survival in the community is in jeopardy. Driven by a 5-year collaborative design and a one million dollar grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health, the new Link-Age program will unite and coordinate efforts among three key service agencies: behavioral healthcare nonprofit CN Guidance & Counseling Services; the family- and senior-oriented nonprofit Family & Children’s Association; and the Nassau County Department of Human Services. The project will use a care coordination model to deliver holistic, integrated services to distressed people age 55 and over





New report identifies legal and social service needs of low-income Bronx communities affected by intimate partner violence:

The Bronx Domestic Violence Roundtable and Bronx Legal Services (a program of Legal Services NYC) announced the release of a new report entitled “More People to Listen: Legal and Social Service Needs of Bronx Communities Affected by Intimate Partner Violence.” The report will help to inform policy decisions and funding allocations, and to guide elected officials and stakeholders with the expressed needs of the most vulnerable members of the Bronx community. Its findings, including recommendations from both advocates and community members, were presented as part of a Domestic Violence Roundtable Symposium held at Hostos Community College.

NYN CAREERS

Assistant Executive Director, Program Development Services

Program Development Services, Inc. is seeking an upper level Administrator to assume a pivotal role in the overall management of the agency. The Assistant Executive Director will ensure that all current programs continue to operate at optimal levels while also participating in strategic planning for the future. The person in this role will work in conjunction with the rest of the management team and report to the Executive Director. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic self starter with a strong background in the field of I/DD. Knowledge of regulations governing Residential settings, Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation and MSC is essential. Supervisory experience at the Director level is required.





ESL Instructor - B2W (Brooklyn), Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey

Goodwill Industries is currently seeking an ESL Instructor to join the Back To Work Program in Brooklyn. In this role, the successful candidate will teach English as a Second Language with a focus on immigrants and their pathway to citizenship in a classroom setting.Work cooperatively with program case managers to monitor participants’ attendance and progress. Conduct student evaluations as appropriate.





Social Worker-Bilingual, Saint Dominic's Home

The Family Treatment/Rehabilitation Social Worker is responsible for providing all aspects of the casework method, and in consultation with both the families and the Program Supervisor, will assess needs; formulate service planning, treatment strategies, goals and objectives. The Social Worker participates in on-going assessments, offers casework counseling, writes progress reports, and maintains all job-related records. The Social Worker is the first person responsible to note safety concerns and ensure risk elements are addressed.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* The race in New York’s 19th Congressional District is the presidential race turned inside out, with the GOP’s John Faso a career political insider who will not say if he will vote for Trump, and Democrat Zephyr Teachout the political insurgent, the Times reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature should ask state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to do a risk assessment of the entire government to see exactly where public funds are particularly vulnerable to corruption and restore a system of checks and balances of power, the Times Union writes.

* While major crime continues to drop in New York City, the NYPD said there has been a 23 percent increase in attacks on police officers compared to the same period in 2015, which could be attributed to the department’s increase in gun arrests, the Post writes.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 13 -- American Liver Foundation 2016 Honors Gala

Oct. 13 -- New York Women’s Foundation Fall Gala

Oct. 13 -- The American Liver Foundation hosts 16th Annual Honors Gala

Oct. 13 -- Friends of Hudson River Park’s Annual Gala Celebration

Oct. 14 -- Putnam Family & Community Services’ Annual Dinner Dance Benefit

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Permits filed for 1600 Randall Avenue, Soundview supportive housing: A vacant lot in the far-flung southeastern Bronx neighborhood of Soundview is set to be redeveloped, according to New York YIMBY. The nonprofit Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness plans to develop a six-story supportive housing project at 1600 Randall Avenue, at the edge of NYCHA’s Soundview Houses and Soundview Park.

Regional Plan Association to relocate to Lower Manhattan: In an important move, Regional Plan Association, one of the nation’s most prominent urban planning and policy organizations, will soon relocate its New York headquarters to the Rudin Family’s distinctive tower at One Whitehall Street, the group announced.

NYN EVENTS

Stay tuned for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. Winners will be honored in a special print edition of the publication and at an awards breakfast on Nov. 2. Click here to learn more about the event.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

2 p.m. – New York City Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at New York City Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr.'s opioid and addiction roundtable, Metropolitan College Bronx Center, 463 E. 149th St., Bronx.

6:30 p.m. – AARP New York and Siena College release results of new statewide survey of Generation Xers and Baby Boomers on retirement hopes and how the two generations rate presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Social Security and addressing retirement needs, Renaissance Hotel, 144 State St., Albany.

6:45 p.m. – Brewer speaks at Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce 120th anniversary gala, Harlem Hospital Center, Malcolm X Boulevard at W. 136th Street, Mural Pavilion, Manhattan.

