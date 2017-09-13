Editor’s Note: This week, NYN Media is presenting its third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Learn more here.





TOP NEWS:

* New York City’s three biggest providers of emergency food - United Way of New York City, City Harvest and Food Bank For New York City - have reorganized in an effort to feed underserved communities and get ethnic ingredients to specific neighborhoods, the New York Times reports.

* Online giving through Network for Good rose 81 percent over July and 73 percent over August of last year and the number of donors more than doubled, the Chronicle of Philanthropy writes.

* New York’s top education policymakers approved a major plan that could reshape the way the state evaluates schools, intervenes in those that are struggling, and several other key education policies, Chalkbeat writes.

* Allison Sesso, executive director of the Human Services Council of New York City, joined the Risk Alternatives podcast to talk about New York City’s nonprofit landscape, the importance of nonprofit risk management and collective advocacy by the nonprofit sector.

* New data shows that, just like in the private sector, female CEOs at nonprofits are still being paid far less than men in the same roles despite the attention that the problem of the wage gap has received, Fast Company writes.

* U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement resumed raids in Saratoga Springs arresting eight men from Mexico whom the federal agency says are violating immigration laws, the Times Union writes.

* Dreamers make up a significant portion of Brooklyn’s economic and social fabric, which contributes to the sense of alarm about Trump’s announcement and the mobilization to oppose it, The Bridge writes.

* GQ Magazine profiles Career Gear, an established nonprofit that will, among other things, help get former inmates into a suit for that interview.

* Albany County lawmakers on Monday passed a law that will ensure that LGBT veterans who were discharged under the federal government's Don't Ask Don’t Tell policy will receive county-level veterans benefits, the Times Union reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Like “repeal and replace,” “single-payer” is a broadly popular slogan that papers over intraparty disagreements and wrenching policy choices, the New York Times reports.

* The Disproportionate Share Hospital cuts the industry has feared for years are scheduled to begin taking effect in less than three weeks, creating a tough choice for the Cuomo administration, which may have to decide how to apportion a much smaller pot of money, Politico New York writes.

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members need insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals

Over 20 days, the Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education teaches senior-level nonprofit professionals strategic management and leadership skills and cutting-edge business knowledge to help them develop actionable plans for their organizations.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* One message that came through loud and clear is that DACA recipients are not abandoning their parents in exchange for U.S. citizenship, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Congress has not only rejected the president’s proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health, lawmakers from both parties have joined forces to increase spending on biomedical research and have bragged about it, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Rob Sanft, who has led the New York City Department of Education Office of Student Enrollment for the last seven years, is stepping down and his replacement will be responsible for helping Mayor Bill de Blasio’s education department implement a plan to boost school diversity, Chalkbeat writes.

* Allowing students to report their own standardized-test scores could ease some of the financial burden of the process, The Atlantic writes.

Cornell in NYC. Imagining Tomorrow, Impacting Today. For more than a century, Cornell University has profoundly impacted New York City, improving lives and enhancing the city’s diverse industries. This week’s opening of the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island continues our commitment to transformative impact across NYC. Imagination and impact underpin Cornell’s work; from pioneering life-saving medical research, to building tomorrow’s tech companies, Cornell research and innovation drive NYC’s future.Read more.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Rome, N.Y. wants to make a substantial amendment to how it will use almost 280,000 dollars of its federal Community Development Block Grant funding obtained for last year, the Rome Sentinel writes.

* The Staten Island Advance profiles Favio Ramirez Caminatti, the executive director at El Centro Del Immigrante, a community based agency he joined in 2015.

* Organizers are hoping to connect New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania with a biking and walking trails, as well as quieter roadways, that cover 1,300 miles, Newsworks reports.

* Joe Rappaport, executive director of the Brooklyn Center for Independence, a nonprofit for people with disabilities, called the design of subway leaning bars “incredibly unwelcoming,” the Daily News writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The New York State Health Foundation has a broad mission to improve the health of all New Yorkers, especially the most vulnerable. NYSHealth’s efforts are concentrated on specific priority and focus areas, but to ensure flexibility and responsiveness to other important health issues, the Special Projects Fund supports projects that are outside of those areas. All projects must have an impact on New Yorkers either at a local, regional, or statewide level. Special Projects Fund awards should be considered one-time, nonrenewable funding opportunities. NYSHealth issues two funding cycles for its Special Projects Fund through a request for proposals each year. See the detailed 2018 Special Projects Fund RFP here.

* On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Elton John AIDS Foundation will host its annual New York Fall Gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. This year's gala commemorates the Foundation's 25th year and honors Founder Sir Elton John. President Bill Clinton, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Sharon Stone, and others will pay tribute to Elton John's achievements as a philanthropist and humanitarian. The legendary Aretha Franklin will be the special musical guest, along with performances by violinist Joshua Bell and Broadway's The Lion King, featuring Heather Headley. Neil Patrick Harris will host the event.

CAREER MOVES:

* After a six-month executive search, the Board of Directors of Providence House, a nonprofit with nearly 40 years serving women and children in New York, has appointed Danielle Minelli Pagnotta, LMSW, to the role of Executive Director effective Sept. 11. Pagnotta joins Providence House following 12 years with the New York City Department of Homeless Services, most recently as Deputy Commissioner of Street Homeless Solutions. While at DHS she led a 85-member team to create and implement the Safe Haven housing model; increase transitional housing capacity by more than 1,200 units; and operate the street homeless program continuum more than 25 City-wide, performance-based programs.

The Great Leaders Program (Executive Certificate)

Very few leaders are fully equipped to become the CEO of a nonprofit organization, regardless of their previous experience. The Great Leaders Program, offered by the Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College, is designed for career nonprofit professionals who aspire to be CEOs. This executive certificate program – the first of its kind in the nation – was also developed for senior managers in government and business who seek to move to the nonprofit sector and lead charitable organizations.

Learn more.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* From de Blasio’s margin of victory to the number of women in the New York City Council to the impact in Albany of state lawmakers fleeing for seats in local government, City & State offers five things to watch as the primary votes roll in tonight.

* Bronx Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj, who is running for the City Council, accepted campaign donations from Martin Shkreli and another man indicted for money laundering in connection with drug trafficking and a scheme to smuggle AK-47s and a rocket launcher to Kosovo, the New York Post writes.

* Robert Nickol, who serves as counsel to state Sen. William Larkin, was arrested by the Albany Police Department on Monday on felony domestic violence charges, as well as weapons possession charges, the Post writes.

One in seven New York City students will likely experience homelessness during elementary school, according to a report by the Institute for Children, Poverty, and Homelessness. “The Atlas of Student Homelessness” profiles the City’s homeless student population, including where they live, where they go to school, and how they fare academically compared to their housed peers. Download the report free here and join us on 9/28 for our launch event.

Accelerate your future at Metropolitan College of New York. Join us during Immediate Decision Days now through September 13 at our Bronx and Manhattan campuses. Bring your undergraduate or graduate program application and you’ll get an on-the-spot decision. Seats are filling up fast. Meet with an advisor about your financial aid and scholarship opportunities, available to those who qualify. RSVP here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 13 -- True Partnerships: Best Practices in Collaborations for Social Impact, A Conversation with the New York Women’s Foundation

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23pwl2/93630679 to submit an event or view all community events.





POINT OF INTEREST: “Thousands of people run out of food every month in New York City, where about 1.8 million people receive food stamps, but they would need more food donations without the federal help, advocates said,” the New York Times.