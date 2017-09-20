FROM CITY & STATE:

* The rezoning plan for the Pfizer site in Brooklyn has some genuine benefits for lower-income families, but it also has damaging consequences that the de Blasio administration has overlooked, Ronald Shiffman, professor and co-founder of the Pratt Center for Community Development, writes in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* The Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Council, a nonprofit founded by the late disgraced state Assemblyman Vito Lopez, is changing its name to RiseBoro Community Partnership, according to the Daily News.

* For the second year in a row, the price of housing families in city homeless shelters has spiked to $167.84 per day for fiscal year 2017, which ended in June, up from $120.22, according to the annual Mayor’s Management Report, the Daily News reports.

* New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray launched the NYC Unity Project, the city’s first-ever, multi-agency strategy to deliver unique services to LGBTQ youth, including a new 24-hour drop-in center in Jamaica, Queens that will open in October 2017.

* The City Council Courts and Legal Services Committee held an oversight hearing dedicated to New York’s Integrated Domestic Violence Courts, a program designed to increase accountability and responsiveness to domestic violence victims in the legal system, Gotham Gazette reports.

* For the 5,000 or so school-age foster kids around the city and the thousands more who have spent time in the system, the educational options offered by the city and state are insufficient to mitigate the trauma and turmoil they experience at home, a columnist writes in the New York Post.

* South Bronx artists, as well as nonprofit organizations and grassroots collectives, have shared resources, exchanged social capital and fostered a thriving creative scene in the face of systemic barriers related to race, class and immigration status, City Limits writes.

* A Queens-based tumor patient won a last-minute reprieve in her ongoing asylum case and won’t be deported to El Salvador next week as planned, a panel of three federal judges ruled, the Daily News writes.

* Affordable homeownership is an underutilized tool in addressing the need for more housing choices in New York City, Karen Haycox, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity New York City, writes in the Observer.





FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act insurance doesn't start for another six weeks but the quirky insurance startup Oscar Healthis launching an ad campaign aimed at getting young people to enroll, NPR reports.

* A state program intended to fund care for the uninsured directed more than $100 million last year to hospitals serving mostly well-off patients, according to a report by the Empire Center for Public Policy, the Daily News writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Efforts by donors, advocates and politicians, including the governor of Rhode Island, will cover the cost of DACA renewal in a quickly closing window, the Huffington Post writes.

* Trump administration officials, under pressure from the White House to provide a rationale for reducing the number of refugees allowed into the United States, rejected a government study that found that refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenues over the past decade than they cost, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* As funders, social innovators, policymakers and researchers pay greater attention to expanding the reach of effective programs, a report by the Wallace Foundation analyzes how 45 nonprofits did just that by creating partnerships to serve more people while still maintaining program quality.

* Nonprofit Hub offers tips on what to wear when making your pitch to investors and how to style yourself before the big ask.

* Despite the inclusion of the word “acting” in the title of newly named acting president Patrick Gaspard, a spokeswoman for Open Society Foundations has declared that no search is under way for the two top positions at OSF, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Sara Kay, who founded the nonprofit Professional Organization for Women in the Arts in 2008, to support women working in the visual arts business, plans to emphasize the work of female artists in her new gallery, the New York Times writes.

* A nonprofit organization, The Be Proud Foundation, is helping provide food for Rosh Hashanah to help people in need start the Jewish New Year, News 12 reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, the only provider of comprehensive civil legal services to those that cannot afford an attorney in the seven counties of the lower and mid-Hudson Valley, was awarded a 15,000 dollar grant through the New York State Legislature thanks to the assistance of New York State Assemblymember Shelley Mayer representing Assembly District 90. This grant will enable LSHV to expand its Yonkers City Housing Court intake program to assist more low-income tenants facing wrongful evictions. When a family faces eviction and isn’t able to afford an attorney, free legal services can help them avoid losing their home. If successful, LSHV attorneys are able to intervene at critical moments and secure a favorable outcomes on behalf of our clients by providing legal advice, counsel, and representation in unwarranted eviction cases.

* Generac Power Systems will donate $25,000 to Food Bank For New York City while hosting a food drive to support hurricane preparedness and resiliency as part of National Preparedness Month and Food Bank’s Go Orange To End Hunger initiative. Food Bank For New York City is working with its network of sister food banks across the country to support victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as the 1.5 million New Yorkers who rely on their programs and services. Needed items include monetary donations, bottled water, snack foods, pop-top ready-to-eat items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items.

* Teach For America – New York's Junior Board invites you to Back To School Bash (formerly Fall Fling). Party with a purpose at PHD Downtown with 350+ young professionals representing our city's next generation of philanthropists. Join us to support great teachers and great neighborhood schools in communities across New York City. Tickets are $200. Premium sponsorships and VIP packages are available. In-kind sponsorships welcome. Please email backtoschool@teachforamerica.org for more information about sponsorships and packages.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Direct Support Professional HEARTSHARE HUMAN SERVICES New York, New York Part-Time Billing Specialist SERVICE PROGRAM FOR OLDER PEOPLE, INC. New York, New York Case Manager-Life is Precious COMUNILIFE New York, New York

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The NYPD often has extreme delays in deciding on an allegation that the Civilian Complaint Review Board has substantiated, with complainants this year waiting an average of 15 months to go to trial, and an additional seven months for a ruling by the police commissioner, The New York Times reports.

* Brooklyn Democratic reformers decried the backroom appointment of Assemblyman Brian Kavanagh to fill a state Senate seat left vacant by Daniel Squadron, and members of the New Kings Democrats rallied on Mondaymorning against party boss Frank Seddio, DNAinfo writes.

* As he coasts toward a second term, de Blasio has shown little appetite for controversial issues, punting a handful of no-win decisions until after Election Day, including action on city’s controversial historic monuments, new city jails and when he’ll release a report on Orthodox yeshivas, Politico New York writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 19 -- The New York Women’s Foundation’s Neighborhood Dinner in Manhattan

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23t9gx/95372779 to submit an event or view all community events.





POINT OF INTEREST: “As the city continues to struggle to stem the shelter population, the number of homeless people on the street also rose… with 3,892 New Yorkers living on streets, in parks, under highways or on public transit in fiscal 2017, up from 2,794,” via The Daily News.