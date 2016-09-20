Editor's Note - We have posted video and slides from presenters from ourMarkCon event, which took place Sept. 15.





NYN Media Insights Podcast on homelessness with Thomas Main: For ourinaugural NYN Media Insights podcast, we spoke to Thomas Main, a professor at the Baruch College School of Public Affairs and author of the book Homelessness in New York City. From the “right to shelter” ruling to the “housing first” philosophy, Main’s reflections on how Mayors, from Ed Koch through de Blasio have dealt with homelessness reveal some successes and some stumbles.

Homeless shelters are becoming much more expensive for New York City: In more bad news on the city’s homeless crisis, latest stats show the city is spending dramatically more to house New Yorkers in shelters, and they’re spending more time in them, according to the Daily News. The Mayor’s Management Report, an annual report card for city agencies, shows the average cost of housing a homeless person in the system rose to $94.57 a day in fiscal year 2016, which ended in July. That’s up from $78.80 in 2015.

Nonprofits measure what they’ll do in the face of new overtime rules: A regulatory change will raise the non-exempt salary rate $47,476 annually, meaning that workers who earn less than the threshold will need to track their time and will be paid overtime for weeks they work more than 40 hours,Nonprofit Quarterly reports. Nonprofits have until December, when the law goes into effect, to determine whether they will be able to raise enough funds to cover the overtime costs or higher salaries, will need to make cuts, or can, as employment attorney Mark Neuberger suggests, “get creative.” We recentlywrote about what the regulations mean for local providers.

The lasting racial stain of the foreclosure crisis: Caroline Nagy, the deputy director for policy and research at the Center for New York City Neighborhoods, writes in City Limits that we need to address and reform policies that disproportionately impact homeowners of color, such as the city’s tax lien sale, as well as the federal government’s Distressed Asset Stabilization Program. We must also examine new models of asset building for low- and moderate-income communities and implement affordable homeownership models such as community land trusts.

What’s really going on in your state’s charity office? Urban Institute’s primer an important new resource: In 41 percent of states, one office has primary responsibility for monitoring charity, but in the remaining 59 percent responsibility is shared across agencies or offices, Nonprofit Quarterly writes. The largest proportion of charity offices has dedicated staff comprising between one and 9.9 full-time employees, but 31 percent have fewer than one and 19 percent have ten or more.

Brooklyn Bridge Park President to head Downtown Brooklyn Partnership: Regina Myer, the president of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation, will replace Tucker Reed as the new president of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, the Commercial Observer reports. Myer will take the helm of the nonprofit, which advocates for advances in businesses and the educational, retail and residential sectors of Downtown Brooklyn, in November.

Racial segregation in New York schools begins in Pre-K, report finds: A report by the Century Foundation, a public policy research group, found that in 2014-15, the first year of the major pre-K expansion pushed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, pre-K classrooms tended to be more racially homogeneous than even the city’s public kindergartens, the New York Times reports. Administration for Children’s Services classrooms were more likely to have a majority of black or Hispanic students, the report found. Pre-K programs in other community-based organizations were more likely to have a heavily white or Asian student population.

ARTS SPOTLIGHT

Independent Filmmaker Project began this weekend: As the nation's oldest and largest not-for-profit advocacy organization for independent filmmakers, IFP has assisted in the production of more than 10,000 projects since it launched in 1979 as a sidebar to the New York Film Festival, Crain’s writes.

Project for Public Spaces initiative boosts global grassroots urban design: The New-York based nonprofit Project for Public Spaces is expanding its reach, Curbed reports. To help make sure a rush towards urban living can potentially become a golden age for designing urban spaces around the globe, the PPS announced a new Commitment to Action to expand both nationally and internationally.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

DiNapoli says New York needs to confront the rising student debt burden: City & State writes that according to a new report by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli scheduled to be released later today, average student loan debt for New Yorkers has grown by more than 10,000 dollars in the past decade, forcing many young borrowers to put off fully participating in the economy.

SUNY’s wise move on admissions: The New York Times writes that colleges that ask about criminal convictions on their applications frighten away untold numbers of students who could succeed academically and who present no risk to campus safety. After the trustees of the 64-campus State University of New York voted to remove the felony question from admissions applications, colleges elsewhere in the country would do well to follow this example.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* An Albany judge ruled against plaintiffs from eight small city school districts who claimed the state was shortchanging students, and part of the ruling focused on the court’s reluctance to infringe on legislative budget decisions,the Times Union reports.

* As the NYPD withholds information about the officer involved in Eric Garner’s death, New York City Councilmen Ritchie Torres, Antonio Reynoso and Carlos Menchaca ‎criticize the department in NY Slant for abandoning an interpretation of state law stretching back four decades regarding the release of discipline records.

* Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said he is open to working with charter school organizations to operate some of the district’s most chronically struggling schools, but they would have to take all students, not just the best ones, The Buffalo News reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Here’s Your First Look at the Lowline Underground Park Proposal: The Lo-Down looks at the winning proposal to create the Lowline on the Lower East Side. The Lowline will be administered as a self-sufficient not-for-profit organization and about 85% of its operating budget will come from private “contributions, gifts and grants.”

