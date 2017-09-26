FROM NYN MEDIA:

Since President Donald Trump’s administration ordered an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Sept. 5, nonprofit providers across New York City have responded to those directly affected by offering legal services and other help.

TOP NEWS:

* Staffers at the city's Administration of Children's Services are being sent to the NYPD’s Police Academy to receive special training in tactics and procedures they could use in their own investigations, the Daily News reports.

* The biggest problem with star-studded galas is that they frequently fail to raise more money than they cost to throw or barely break even, many nonprofit experts find, the Washington Post writes.

* First Lady Chirlane McCray, Deputy Mayor Richard Buery, and Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore announced a partnership between the NYC Children’s Cabinet and Robin Hood to expand the City’s “Talk to Your Baby” campaign, with an emphasis on early childhood development in high-poverty areas targeting children ages 0-3.

* A collaboration between the special narcotics prosecutor’s office, the Staten Island District Attorney’s office and Columbia University yielded a report that revealed significant shortages in treatment for Staten Island residents addicted to opioids, the Times reports.

* Lawmakers came one vote short of overriding a veto of a bill that would’ve given protections to undocumented immigrants in Westchester County, after County Executive Rob Astorino vetoed the Immigrant Protection Act last month, the Journal News writes.

* Girls Scouts Troop 6000, based in a Long Island City hotel used to house homeless families, plans to hold its first training session for volunteers Sept. 30, as it prepares to launch chapters in 10 more homeless shelters around the city, Patch reports.

* The Walton Family Foundation’s recently announced pledge to invest more than 2 million dollars to create new charter schools in New York City, hopes to create seven new charter schools that enroll students from a mix of income backgrounds, Inside Philanthropy writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a special session of the state Legislature may be needed if more than 2 billion dollars in health care cuts to New York are allowed to take effect on Oct. 1, as the federal Disproportionate Share Hospital program is set to be reduced on that date, the Daily News writes.

* While HIV infection rates fall across the U.S., the decline in HIV infection among 14-to-23 year olds lags behind that of all other age groups, WNYC reports.

* A U.S. charity that offers assistance to patients seeking help to cover out-of-pocket drug costs on Monday said it has been contacted in connection with a federal investigation into drugmakers' financial support of nonprofits, Reuters writes.

************

Build Your Best Board: Register for On Board

Whether your nonprofit is large and established or smaller and just starting out, the On Board conference can help you build a board that best serves your organization’s unique needs. Attend On Board in New York City on November 3 for tips and trends in board management and strategy. Use discount code “FirstRead” to receive $25 off your ticket price. Register:www.chicagobooth.edu/onboard-nyc.

Tired of Outsourcing Your HR & Payroll?

Join our free webinar to see a live solution overview of the Workforce Go! Human Capital Management system. Learn how this system supports payroll, people and time while keeping you compliant. As our workforce becomes more and more technology savvy, you owe it to yourself to learn how together with JMT you can simplify your processes and give you visibility into your organization.

Register today and stop outsourcing your HR and Payroll tomorrow.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Trump and Republican leaders plan to release a tax framework this week that would dramatically cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy, provide a measure of middle-class tax relief and punish some households in Democratic-leaning states like New York and New Jersey, the Chicago Tribune writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Today’s not-for-profit chief financial officer is no longer defined solely by fiscal or financial expertise, but more often by organizational and managerial responsibilities, CPA Journal writes.

* A report released this week, Scaling Solutions Toward Shifting Systems, based on interviews with leading NGOs and grantmakers, seeks to offer some concrete recommendations and catalyze a conversation about how to change the industry with an eye toward scale, Devex writes.

* A new survey of people who have given to nonprofits in the last year exposes what organizations are doing well–and badly–in retaining donors, Fast Company writes.

* Impact investors have ignored the arts and culture sector, at the expense of the communities they seek to help, Laura Callanan writes in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

************

Expand Your Network, Learn from Others

Senior-level leaders in the nonprofit sector can sometimes feel isolated, unsure exactly how to create an effective peer network or how to receive honest feedback on their vision and leadership. The Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education provides answers. Called “a unique and transformative experience” by past participants, the program is designed to help nonprofit leaders successfully develop their organization’s direction, policies, and programs – all while building an invaluable network of other leaders in the sector.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* New York City's theatre district pulsed with thousands of theater lovers on Sunday, Sept. 24, as the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction blew past previous totals and raised 1,023,309 dollars for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway World writes.

* Construction started on the $3.2 million Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center housing project in Utica, which will provide 17 units of housing for homeless veterans, Business Journal News Network writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* More than 4,000 New Yorkers laced up their running shoes on Sept. 16 to support New York City children at the 13th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City Race for the Kids – part of Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play. Avid runners, beginners and walkers hit the pavement in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park at the USATF-certified 5K run/walk. The family-friendly race raises awareness of the importance of mentoring and generates critical funds to support the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City. BBBS of NYC raised nearly $500,000 at this year’s Race for the Kids – part of Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play. The funds will help provide one-to-one mentoring relationships for at-risk youth throughout the five boroughs who need positive role models in their lives. Since its inception in 2004, the race has raised more than $7 million, enabling BBBS of NYC to provide mentors and resources to thousands of young people throughout the city each year.

* To improve their ability to support people with developmental disabilities in Orange and Sullivan Counties, The Arc of Orange County (Newburgh, NY) and Sullivan Arc (Monticello, NY) announced that a resolution was approved during a board meeting on Sept. 20 to merge in 2017. The unification will help both organizations respond to a difficult economic and public policy environment that has placed new demands and fiscal constraints on all organizations that support people with developmental disabilities. The Arc of Orange County and Sullivan Arc are both Chapters of NYSARC, Inc. NYSARC is the largest family-governed nonprofit organization supporting people with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities in New York State.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced the fourth and final round of deadlines for competitive grants in 2017. Covering the period from Sept. 15 through Dec. 31, the fall cycle of deadlines is open to regional nonprofits, schools and individuals. The Wassermann-Streit Y’diyah Memorial Fund supports projects that encourage learning about Judaism and help dispel religious intolerance. Grants of up to $500 will be awarded. Applications are due Nov. 1. The application process for all grants is online at www.berkshiretaconic.org/SearchGrants.

************

Nonprofit Board Report Card: How do your board members measure up? The latest edition of Nonprofit Pulse, a national survey of nonprofit leaders and executives undertaken by leading accounting, tax and advisory firm Marks Paneth LLP, asked survey respondents to rate their boards in the areas of organization oversight, financial strategy, fundraising effectiveness and more. Find out how they scored and where they need to improve. Download survey results

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* An analysis by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer found that Hurricane Sandy victims have dropped out in droves from the city’s Build It Back recovery program, with more than 1,000 families in three neighborhoods exiting the program since 2014, the Daily News reports.

* A lack of funding for a piece of the Gateway tunnel is complicating its construction, prompting the Gateway Development Corp. to ask Related Companies to contribute to the cost of building a concrete encasement below Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, Politico New York writes.

* The MTA’s plan to install art deco “Gateway” towers at all of its bridges and tunnels will cost $100 million, according to Cedrick Fulton, the president of the MTA’s bridges and tunnels division, Politico New York writes.

************

The Great Leaders Program (Executive Certificate)

Very few leaders are fully equipped to become the CEO of a nonprofit organization, regardless of their previous experience. The Great Leaders Program, offered by the Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College, is designed for career nonprofit professionals who aspire to be CEOs. This executive certificate program – the first of its kind in the nation – was also developed for senior managers in government and business who seek to move to the nonprofit sector and lead charitable organizations.

Learn more.

Since its inception in 2001, The Edward J. Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills has grown into a nationally recognized model for addressing training and employment issues in the industry. Join us on September 28th for the 2017 Building Futures Awards Reception as we honor three individuals for their commitment to growing the diversity of New York City’s construction industry and expanding opportunities in communities across the five boroughs. Read more.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 27 -- Convent of the Sacred Heart School hosts a Service Forum

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23vl3z/96618287 to submit an event or view all community events.



POINT OF INTEREST: “You don’t want to start thinking about what is going to happen to your children when you’re in a detention facility,” via NYN Media.