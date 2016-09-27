Editor’s Note: It’s the final week to submit your nomination for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. If a colleague, client or employer has had a major impact on one of this year's top causes though good work or philanthropy, nominate them for this great honor today by clicking here. The opportunity to submit your nominations will officially close Friday, September 30th at 6 pm.

TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - Home-based mental health needs to be a viable option: Dawn Saffayeh, the executive director of HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services, writes that the challenge in operating Article 31 mental health clinics lies in maintaining fiscal stability as an organization while getting many of our clients to come in regularly for treatment.

For tenants facing eviction, New York may guarantee a lawyer: The City Council held a hearing on a bill that would make New York City the first jurisdiction in the country to guarantee lawyers for any low-income residents facing eviction, the New York Times reports. Under the measure, tenants who make below 200 percent of the federal poverty line would qualify.

Shorris to testify on nursing home sale at public hearing: First deputy mayor Tony Shorris will testify at what is expected to be a long and contentious City Council hearing on one of the biggest snafus of Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration: the city-enabled sale of a nursing home to a luxury condo builder, which yielded the seller a 72 million dollar profit, according to Politico. Shorris' planned attendance at the hearing Thursday, confirmed by a spokesman, will mark the highest-profile public airing of the controversy surrounding the sale of Rivington House on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Funding issues, waitlists plague city’s services for seniors: Gotham Gazette reports that there are approximately 1,400 seniors on waiting lists for case management services. The Department for the Aging provides case management services for those not covered by Medicaid; those waitlisted are without access to trained employees of city-contracted nonprofits that evaluate seniors’ needs and coordinate appropriate care.

Nonprofits may hold key to immigrant turnout in 2016: Nonprofit community organizations focused on mobilizing immigrant voters are proliferating around the country, and may play a crucial role in whether immigrants turn out in this election, The American Prospect writes. In one example from 2012, the MinKwon Center for Community Action registered 60,000 voters in New York City, and Queens elected its first Asian American woman member of Congress.

Julie Floch, nonprofit finance influencer, has died: Julie Floch, a leader in nonprofit accounting and finance, died after a years-long battle with cancer, the NonProfit Times writes. Floch was the partner in charge of accounting and consulting at EisnerAmper’s Not-For-Profit-Services Group and served on the board of a wide array of local and national organizations, helping to shape nonprofit accounting and transparency. A memorial service is planned in New York City.

Now NYC has “publicly funded mobs”: The New York Post writes that organizations that enter the political fray “function more like gangs looking for a shakedown than as public servants.”

Public organizations, private meetings: Given that all charities and charitable foundations exist to serve the public good, the Stanford Social Innovation Review asks why so few hold their meetings in public.

ARTS SPOTLIGHT

Is Harlem New York City’s next art enclave?: After art dealer Elizabeth Dee moved from New York’s Chelsea to Harlem, where she just opened a 12,000-square-foot gallery, the Wall Street Journal asks if others will follow.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

CUNY application fee to be waived for low-income students: Under the initiative, all high school students who meet one of a handful of criteria will be able to apply to CUNY free, the New York Times writes. The city estimated that the change will affect 37,500 students, up from about 6,500 students in recent years. More than half of the city’s public school students who enroll in college attend CUNY schools.

Richard E. Farley joins board of directors of Lenox Hill Neighborhood House:

Lenox Hill Neighborhood House announced that Richard E. Farley has joined its Board of Directors. Farley, a partner in the corporate department of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and chair of their Leveraged Finance Group, is an active supporter of New York City cultural and community organizations. He advises and represents some of the world’s leading commercial and investment banks in sophisticated and complex domestic and international financing transactions, in particular leveraged buyout financings, recapitalizations and refinancings. Founded in 1894 as a kindergarten for immigrant children, the Neighborhood House now serves 15,000 individuals and families in need each year through a wide array of effective and integrated services: social, educational, legal, housing, health, mental health, nutritional and fitness.

Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation cut ribbon on new home for Economic Solutions Center:

Last week the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation cut the ribbon on the new 4,000-square-foot home for their award-winning Economic Solutions Center. The new home is located in the heart of Restoration Plaza in Bedford-Stuyvesant and was made possible through funding from Home Depot and Robin Hood. The opening was sponsored by Fidelis Care. The Economic Solutions Center is a one-stop shop for families that integrates training for job-seekers and placing them in jobs; educating program participants concerning the fundamentals of personal financial management and supporting them in achieving specific financial goals; and helping program participants, especially low-income workers, secure much-needed income supports to supplement their wages.

Three prominent leaders recognized by United Hospital Fund for their work to improve health and health care:

Drawing a crowd of more than 550 healthcare, business, and community leaders to The Waldorf-Astoria, the event marked the opening of UHF’s 138th fund-raising campaign in support of its work to build a more effective health care system for every New Yorker. United Hospital Fund paid tribute to Herbert Pardes, MD, executive vice chairman of the board of trustees of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Scott B. Salmirs, president and CEO of ABM Industries, and Risa Lavizzo-Mourey MD, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation at its annual gala, acknowledging their important contributions to improving health and health care.

Building Healthier Communities: Environment, Energy and the Role of Women

When it comes to environmental issues that affect their families, women are often the driving forces of change. A new analysis of data presented by bipartisan pollsters Celinda Lake and Vince Breglio will examine the potential of women to make clean energy a reality in our communities and for the country. Join The New York Women’s Foundation and Civil Society Institute to discuss on September 29.

Annual run for knowledge to be held Friday, October 14th:

The Run for Knowledge is the annual fall fundraiser, fun run and family festival benefiting youth enrichment programs at Battery Park City’s local public schools PS/IS 276, PS 89 and IS 289. Registered fun run participants are requested to gather at 5:00 PM on the Battery Park City esplanade at Wagner Park for a 5:30 PM race start time. The one-mile fun run course follows the esplanade North along the Hudson River ending at the Gazebo in Rockefeller Park. Faculty and staff from all the schools will greet students with congratulatory medals at the finish line. Following the race, participants will be directed to the PS 89/IS 289 schoolyard for the Run for Knowledge family festival from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Those interested in participating in the fun run, please contact R4K@bpcschool.org.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Sustained federal pressure will be needed to rid New York’s prison system of brutality, but that will not be enough unless elected officials and local prosecutors do their parts, prosecuting unpopular cases, especially in upstate prison towns, the Times writes.

* The father and wife of Ahmad Khan Rahami, the man accused of setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey, have retained the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey to defend him, at least until a public defender is provided,The Times writes.

* Cuomo's campaign and the state Democratic Party have not said if the governor is keeping campaign donations from COR Development, a development company whose executives were charged in last week’s federal criminal complaint, the Post-Standard reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Shedding some light on the city's BIDs: George T. McDonald, president and founder of The Doe Fund, writes in Crain’s to defend Business Improvement Districts’ hiring of formerly incarcerated men from the Doe Fund.

New York legislature passes farm to foodbank bill: Earlier this year, the New York legislature passed an important bill to benefit New York State farmers and food insecure communities, the National Resources Defence Council writes. If signed by the Governor, the farm to foodbank bill will assist farmers in donating food into the emergency food system, reducing food waste and getting more food to New Yorkers in need. In short, the bill allows farmers to claim up to 5,000 dollars annually through a refundable tax credit equal to 25 percent of the wholesale value of their donations to emergency food programs.

Muslim hate crimes - New York City launches ad campaign in response to surge in attacks: Reacting to a sharp increase in attacks against the Muslim community across the United States, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a social media campaign and outreach program to support Muslim residents of the country’s most populous city, according to the International Business Times.





